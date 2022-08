Danilo Gallinari left knee ACL is stable, MRI coming tomorrow

Sergio Llull, Tornike Shengelia, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Kostas Sloukas, Vasilije Micic and now Danilo Gallinari. All of them injured during #FIBAWC Qualifiers and less than a week for #EuroBasket . So important games just days before such a big event. Inhuman! – 5:08 PM

Danilo Gallinari left the court due to what appears to be a very serious injury to his left knee.Stay strong Danilo 🙏#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/6FTS6IkCV6

Danilo Gallinari exited the game against Georgia and did not come back.Talking about the injury, head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco feared the worst and provided a specific example from his own past 👇

The very latest on the Danilo Gallinari knee injury after the Celtics forward was sidelined today while playing for Italy masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…

