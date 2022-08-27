Danilo Gallinari left knee ACL is stable, MRI coming tomorrow

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari suffers scary knee injury playing for Italy; early reports are hopeful nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/27/cel…7:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The very latest on the Danilo Gallinari knee injury after the Celtics forward was sidelined today while playing for Italy masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…6:30 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Danilo Gallinari to undergo MRI on Sunday, initial exams show ACL is stable sportando.basketball/en/danilo-gall…6:03 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Danilo Gallinari exited the game against Georgia and did not come back.
Talking about the injury, head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco feared the worst and provided a specific example from his own past 👇
basketnews.com/news-177018-gi…5:58 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Danilo Gallinari left the court due to what appears to be a very serious injury to his left knee.
Stay strong Danilo 🙏
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/6FTS6IkCV65:28 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sergio Llull, Tornike Shengelia, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Kostas Sloukas, Vasilije Micic and now Danilo Gallinari. All of them injured during #FIBAWC Qualifiers and less than a week for #EuroBasket. So important games just days before such a big event. Inhuman! – 5:08 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Boston Celtics free agent signing Danilo Gallinari appears to have suffered a serious knee injury during World Cup qualifying. pic.twitter.com/AqblhaWDj65:08 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Gallinari leaves game with knee injury pic.twitter.com/fVs0wua1YM4:10 PM

