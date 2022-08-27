Danilo Gallinari left knee ACL is stable, MRI coming tomorrow

Shams Charania: Initial exams on Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari’s left knee show that the ACL is stable, full tests to come with an MRI on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Good early news.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari suffers scary knee injury playing for Italy; early reports are hopeful nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/27/cel… – 7:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The very latest on the Danilo Gallinari knee injury after the Celtics forward was sidelined today while playing for Italy masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:30 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Danilo Gallinari to undergo MRI on Sunday, initial exams show ACL is stable sportando.basketball/en/danilo-gall… – 6:03 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Danilo Gallinari exited the game against Georgia and did not come back.
Danilo Gallinari exited the game against Georgia and did not come back.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Danilo Gallinari left the court due to what appears to be a very serious injury to his left knee.
Danilo Gallinari left the court due to what appears to be a very serious injury to his left knee.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sergio Llull, Tornike Shengelia, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Kostas Sloukas, Vasilije Micic and now Danilo Gallinari. All of them injured during #FIBAWC Qualifiers and less than a week for #EuroBasket. So important games just days before such a big event. Inhuman! – 5:08 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Boston Celtics free agent signing Danilo Gallinari appears to have suffered a serious knee injury during World Cup qualifying. pic.twitter.com/AqblhaWDj6 – 5:08 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Gallinari leaves game with knee injury pic.twitter.com/fVs0wua1YM – 4:10 PM
Cesare Miltane: UPDATE: As said by Italy’s team doctor, it looks like Danilo Gallinari’s left knee ligament, the one already operated, has held. Gallinari’s having an MRI tomorrow. -via Twitter / August 27, 2022
Emiliano Carchia: Italbasket NT head coach Pozzecco: Gallinari is maybe the best Italian player ever. I will pray for him. With him we could have won Eurobasket, but I am not sorry for that. I am sorry because he may not play a tournament he deserves to play” -via Twitter @Carchia / August 27, 2022
