Italian national team head coach says feeling is Danilo Gallinari suffered major knee injury

Cesare Milanti: 🇮🇹 UPDATE: By Gianmarco Pozzecco’s words, head coach of Italy, the feeling is that Danilo Gallinari tore his left cruciate ligaments. Nothing official yet. “I hope and I pray that nothing bad will come out. It was… it is an honor coaching him. I saw pain in his eyes”, he said.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sergio Llull, Tornike Shengelia, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Kostas Sloukas, Vasilije Micic and now Danilo Gallinari. All of them injured during #FIBAWC Qualifiers and less than a week for #EuroBasket. So important games just days before such a big event. Inhuman! – 5:08 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Boston Celtics free agent signing Danilo Gallinari appears to have suffered a serious knee injury during World Cup qualifying. pic.twitter.com/AqblhaWDj6 – 5:08 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
look at what the brogdon and gallo additions have spurred https://t.co/ZfCCfYmlKH pic.twitter.com/pfyzzO8537 – 9:43 AM
Clutch Points: Danilo Gallinari appears to suffer a non-contact knee injury on this play. Prayers up for Gallo 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DT5VRHoB2U -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 27, 2022
Emiliano Carchia: Danilo Gallinari leaves game with knee injury pic.twitter.com/fVs0wua1YM -via Twitter @Carchia / August 27, 2022
There are still some pieces that need to be filled — mostly the Celtics’ open roster spots — but Boston’s rotation is firmly set with Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari having their roles as contributors. “We think our roster right now is a strongly contending team,” Grousbeck said. “Ime loves the group, Brad loves the group, I love the group. Then the group is very cohesive.” -via Booth Newspapers / August 15, 2022
