Italian national team head coach says feeling is Danilo Gallinari suffered major knee injury

Italian national team head coach says feeling is Danilo Gallinari suffered major knee injury

Main Rumors

Italian national team head coach says feeling is Danilo Gallinari suffered major knee injury

August 27, 2022- by

By |

Cesare Milanti: 🇮🇹 UPDATE: By Gianmarco Pozzecco’s words, head coach of Italy, the feeling is that Danilo Gallinari tore his left cruciate ligaments. Nothing official yet. “I hope and I pray that nothing bad will come out. It was… it is an honor coaching him. I saw pain in his eyes”, he said.
Source: Twitter

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sergio Llull, Tornike Shengelia, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Kostas Sloukas, Vasilije Micic and now Danilo Gallinari. All of them injured during #FIBAWC Qualifiers and less than a week for #EuroBasket. So important games just days before such a big event. Inhuman! – 5:08 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Boston Celtics free agent signing Danilo Gallinari appears to have suffered a serious knee injury during World Cup qualifying. pic.twitter.com/AqblhaWDj65:08 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
look at what the brogdon and gallo additions have spurred https://t.co/ZfCCfYmlKH pic.twitter.com/pfyzzO85379:43 AM

More on this storyline

Clutch Points: Danilo Gallinari appears to suffer a non-contact knee injury on this play. Prayers up for Gallo 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DT5VRHoB2U -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 27, 2022
Emiliano Carchia: Danilo Gallinari leaves game with knee injury pic.twitter.com/fVs0wua1YM -via Twitter @Carchia / August 27, 2022
There are still some pieces that need to be filled — mostly the Celtics’ open roster spots — but Boston’s rotation is firmly set with Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari having their roles as contributors. “We think our roster right now is a strongly contending team,” Grousbeck said. “Ime loves the group, Brad loves the group, I love the group. Then the group is very cohesive.” -via Booth Newspapers / August 15, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home