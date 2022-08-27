Jarrett Allen off the table in Donovan Mitchell trade discussions?

Brian Windhorst: The Cavs can offer three unprotected firsts. They’re not going to give Evan Mobley or Darius Garland. I would be surprised if they would give Jarrett Allen. In fact, I’ll just tell you I heard the Cavs said Jarrett Allen’s not available. That those three those three guys (Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley) I heard they told the Jazz are not available.
Source: Spotify
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report Jazz want to “apply the gas” to get Donovan Mitchell trade done nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/26/rep… – 6:00 PM
Report Jazz want to “apply the gas” to get Donovan Mitchell trade done nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/26/rep… – 6:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
With Cavs removing themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, seems like the deal is still Knicks’ to lose. At the moment, NYK can make best offer for Mitchell even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. More on that and a note on Nets/Mitchell here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 4:22 PM
With Cavs removing themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, seems like the deal is still Knicks’ to lose. At the moment, NYK can make best offer for Mitchell even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. More on that and a note on Nets/Mitchell here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 4:22 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We are live on @getcallin with @Michael Scotto.
Talking Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Lakers, and taking your questions: callin.com/link/LmVYUTnUXI – 4:00 PM
We are live on @getcallin with @Michael Scotto.
Talking Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Lakers, and taking your questions: callin.com/link/LmVYUTnUXI – 4:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Brian Windhorst: Jazz want to trade Donovan Mitchell before training camp
sportando.basketball/en/brian-windh… – 2:19 PM
Brian Windhorst: Jazz want to trade Donovan Mitchell before training camp
sportando.basketball/en/brian-windh… – 2:19 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. Donovan Mitchell talks intensify & involve numerous teams + an actual basketball look at Nets (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) spoti.fi/3RexrNc – 1:17 PM
New podcast. Donovan Mitchell talks intensify & involve numerous teams + an actual basketball look at Nets (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) spoti.fi/3RexrNc – 1:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, per SNY sources. Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah – even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose. – 12:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, per SNY sources. Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah – even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose. – 12:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Mike Richman
– Patrick Beverley to the Lakers
– What’s next for Westbrook?
– Donovan Mitchell latest
– Chet Holmgren’s injury is a bummer
– Most clutch players in the NBA
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:18 AM
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Mike Richman
– Patrick Beverley to the Lakers
– What’s next for Westbrook?
– Donovan Mitchell latest
– Chet Holmgren’s injury is a bummer
– Most clutch players in the NBA
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:18 AM
More on this storyline
Marla Ridenour: NBA announces #Cavs All-Star center Jarrett Allen will help coach top prospects from Asia-Pacific at Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia camp next week in Canberra, Australia. @Jarrett Allen -via Twitter @MRidenourABJ / August 4, 2022
The great unknown is what could happen if James does not extend and plays out the season on an expiring contract. Until a James extension is signed in Los Angeles, the Cleveland Cavaliers should be a team to keep an eye on next offseason. Cleveland doubled its win total from the 2020-21 season (22 to 42) and was one of the best success stories last year, despite losing in the play-in tournament. The Cavaliers have a strong nucleus consisting of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and could have more than $30 million in cap space in 2023. -via ESPN / August 3, 2022
Jake Fischer: Consistently heard Toronto’s only appetite to trade OG Anunoby is for an elite center. Raptors remain linked to Rudy Gobert, called on Jarrett Allen back in February, per sources. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 24, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be gathering in Los Angeles for voluntary, player-led pre-training camp workouts next week, sources tell cleveland.com. All-Star point guard Darius Garland and Rookie of the Year runner-up Evan Mobley — two guys who spend time on the West Coast during the offseason — are helping organize the workouts. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / August 11, 2022
Main Rumors, Brian Windhorst, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.