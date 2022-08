Jarrett Allen off the table in Donovan Mitchell trade discussions?

The great unknown is what could happen if James does not extend and plays out the season on an expiring contract. Until a James extension is signed in Los Angeles, the Cleveland Cavaliers should be a team to keep an eye on next offseason . Cleveland doubled its win total from the 2020-21 season (22 to 42) and was one of the best success stories last year, despite losing in the play-in tournament. The Cavaliers have a strong nucleus consisting of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and could have more than $30 million in cap space in 2023. -via ESPN / August 3, 2022