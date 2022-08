Kevin Durant, Kyrie have been in contact with each other all along

According to Shams Charania, that is not actually the case. While making an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Charania shared that Durant and Irving were actually in constant contact with each other. “The one guy with the Nets that Kevin Durant had remained in communication with, from everything I’ve been told, was Kyrie Irving. That was the one guy that he was communicating with on a regular basis. …That relationship goes beyond just basketball. I think it’s more a life friendship that those do have.”Source: Kenneth Teape @ NBA Analysis Network