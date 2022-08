Knicks made calls on Kevin Durant

Claxton had been on vacation horseback riding in the Dominican Republic when he first heard about Durant’s trade request, and he was just leaving a morning workout when he found out the four-time scoring champ was coming back. “I got the news (Tuesday) like everybody else, and I’m excited,” Claxton told The Post. “It’s exciting knowing he’s coming back on board with us. I feel like we’re going to have a really, really good group. So, we’ve just got to get everybody together and lock in.” -via New York Post / August 27, 2022