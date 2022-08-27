Knicks made calls on Kevin Durant

Shams Charania: The Knicks did make calls on Kevin Durant, from what I’m told. But I think both sides were cognizant they didn’t really have enough.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey, Kevin Durant, and the thing we forget when we talk about sports
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: The #Nets' mentality with Kevin Durant sticking around a loaded roster
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Kevin Durant showed love to James Harden at his birthday party #Sixers
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST with
@Alex Schiffer. We're talking Chet Holmgren's injury, PatBev for THT, and Kevin Durant's choice to stay in BKN and why I'm still buying this Nets team's talent level.
GAME THEORY PODCAST with
@Alex Schiffer. We're talking Chet Holmgren's injury, PatBev for THT, and Kevin Durant's choice to stay in BKN and why I'm still buying this Nets team's talent level.
StatMuse @statmuse
Over the last 5 seasons James Harden has more 40-point games than
LeBron
KD
Curry
Combined.
LeBron
KD
Curry
Over the last 5 seasons James Harden has more 40-point games than
LeBron
KD
Curry
Combined.
LeBron
KD
Curry
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“At the expense of what, was my thinking”?
Suns head coach, Monty Williams, shares his thoughts on the Kevin Durant to Phoenix rumors.
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/7JzV3hkqPg – 12:00 PM
“At the expense of what, was my thinking”?
Suns head coach, Monty Williams, shares his thoughts on the Kevin Durant to Phoenix rumors.
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Brooklyn announced KD is staying. Let's assume Charles Barkley is putting his money elsewhere:
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
New GAME THEORY PODCAST with @Alex Schiffer will be up live in 30 minutes. We're talking Chet Holmgren's injury, PatBev for THT, and Kevin Durant's choice to stay in BKN and why I'm still buying this Nets team's talent level.
youtube.com/watch?v=ly7evM… – 10:13 AM
New GAME THEORY PODCAST with @Alex Schiffer will be up live in 30 minutes. We're talking Chet Holmgren's injury, PatBev for THT, and Kevin Durant's choice to stay in BKN and why I'm still buying this Nets team's talent level.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Charles Barkley sounded off on KD's leadership 👀
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
How did gamblers respond to news of the #Nets retaining Kevin Durant? They threw loads of $$$ on Brooklyn at some sportsbooks, not so much at others.
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—“Is a Rams SB Hangover coming?”, “Will KC be BETTER without Tyreek?” + answers for other burning NFL questions w/ @PSchrags
—Post-Chet OKC, Westbrook’s future, Boston post-KD rumors + an Anthony Joshua defense (???) w/ @Chris Mannix
New BS Podcast!
—“Is a Rams SB Hangover coming?”, “Will KC be BETTER without Tyreek?” + answers for other burning NFL questions w/ @PSchrags
—Post-Chet OKC, Westbrook’s future, Boston post-KD rumors + an Anthony Joshua defense (???) w/ @Chris Mannix
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire lists the team's top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points by season:
2013 — Durant
2014 — Durant
2015 — Harden
2016 — Harden
2017 — Westbrook
2018 — LeBron
2019 — Harden
2020 — Harden
2021 — Steph
Most points by season:
2013 — Durant
2014 — Durant
2015 — Harden
2016 — Harden
2017 — Westbrook
2018 — LeBron
2019 — Harden
2020 — Harden
2021 — Steph
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
How Does KD's Return to Nets Impact the Celtics? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re back in the States, and back on @getcallin tomorrow at 4ET with New York’s own @Michael Scotto.
Breaking down Kevin Durant rescinding his trade request, the ongoing Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes, Lakers moves, and taking your questions:
We’re back in the States, and back on @getcallin tomorrow at 4ET with New York’s own @Michael Scotto.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
My summer league interview with Patrick Baldwin Jr., @Monte Poole and myself breaking down KD staying put in Brooklyn and @tomdierberger joining us to talk Warriors title threats: Watch the latest Dubs Talk on YouTube
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Headline: Kevin Durant Asked For Sean Marks, Steve Nash Firings To Increase His Trade Chances
Comment: Should make for a great working relationship for next season now that Nets plan to keep him. – 1:12 PM
Headline: Kevin Durant Asked For Sean Marks, Steve Nash Firings To Increase His Trade Chances
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 87 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kevin Durant situation comes to conclusion, what does it mean for Kings, rest of NBA? With @BrendenNunesNBA, @Sean Cunningham and @James Ham
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 How good the Nets can be with KD staying in Brooklyn
🏀 Things they know heading into the 2022-23 season
🏀 How good the Nets can be with KD staying in Brooklyn
🏀 Things they know heading into the 2022-23 season
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has had some bad injury luck.
2013: Russ got PatBevved when OKC was the #1 seed
2014: Serge injury in the WCF
2015: KD out for the season
2018: Roberson lost just as OK3 looked like a contender
2019: PG lost his shoulders
2021: SGA plantar
OKC has had some bad injury luck.
2013: Russ got PatBevved when OKC was the #1 seed
2014: Serge injury in the WCF
2015: KD out for the season
2018: Roberson lost just as OK3 looked like a contender
2019: PG lost his shoulders
2021: SGA plantar
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers looking at how the Pacers are impacted by Kevin Durant and the Nets sticking together:
-Nets still dangerous, Lakers focus change
-Cavaliers and Celtics picks impacted
-East standings projections
New Locked On Pacers looking at how the Pacers are impacted by Kevin Durant and the Nets sticking together:
-Nets still dangerous, Lakers focus change
-Cavaliers and Celtics picks impacted
-East standings projections
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New column: Failure to land Kevin Durant leaves the Heat in rare, unknown territory.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️
@EddieHouse_50 reacts to the end of the Kevin Durant drama and details how Jaylen Brown should feel after being in rumors.
📺 https://t.co/Ims37Uaoba
☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️
@EddieHouse_50 reacts to the end of the Kevin Durant drama and details how Jaylen Brown should feel after being in rumors.
📺 https://t.co/Ims37Uaoba
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
How Does KD's Return to Nets Impact the Celtics?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Durant returns to Nets, but is this really over?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Let’s say Kevin Durant stays with the Nets for a few years.
What team will regret missing the chance to trade for him most? – 6:42 PM
Let’s say Kevin Durant stays with the Nets for a few years.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Does Kevin Durant door closing open one for Heat with Donovan Mitchell?
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: KD Recommits w/ @Nate Duncan
Dunc’d On Prime: KD Recommits w/ @Nate Duncan
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc'd On Prime: KD Recommits w/ @Danny Leroux
Dunc’d On Prime: KD Recommits w/ @Danny Leroux
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI:
As Durant stays in Brooklyn (no shock), league reacts to Joe Tsai/Nets taking a stand w/KD & Kyrie:
“He gave them the keys to the Ferrari and they took it out and they wrecked it – and he decided he wasn’t going to give them another set of keys.”
ICYMI:
As Durant stays in Brooklyn (no shock), league reacts to Joe Tsai/Nets taking a stand w/KD & Kyrie:
“He gave them the keys to the Ferrari and they took it out and they wrecked it – and he decided he wasn’t going to give them another set of keys.”
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday's @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk Plan B's for the Lakers with KD/Kyrie staying put. Hield? Turner? Utah Jazz supporting players? Standing pat? Schröder???
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk Plan B’s for the Lakers with KD/Kyrie staying put. Hield? Turner? Utah Jazz supporting players? Standing pat? Schröder??? @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
What Kevin Durant staying with Nets means for Celtics future w/ @Tom Westerholm | @WinningPlaysPod
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: KD Recommits w/ @Nate Duncan
Dunc’d On Prime: KD Recommits w/ @Nate Duncan
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Does Kevin Durant door closing open one for Heat with Donovan Mitchell?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Next Nets' concern: Is there an NBA writer out there with genuine sources to confirm or deny my contention neither KD nor Kyrie want to play with Ben Simmons?!
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
"I like to watch [Kevin Durant], I like to watch Khris Middleton, I like to watch [Jayson Tatum]. I'm watching Otto Porter Jr., Michael Porter Jr. — guys that I think have roles that I can fill some day." — Warriors top pick Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Story: https://t.co/tmlzDte5GU pic.twitter.com/4UwCWOx60f – 1:02 PM
"I like to watch [Kevin Durant], I like to watch Khris Middleton, I like to watch [Jayson Tatum]. I'm watching Otto Porter Jr., Michael Porter Jr. — guys that I think have roles that I can fill some day." — Warriors top pick Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I am fairly flummoxed that Kyrie Irving, living in LA, wasn't invited to the meeting between Nets management and Kevin Durant/his rep. None of his business? Shades of a trade to come? Or downright disrespectful?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Massive Jazz haul in Gobert trade made Durant trade impossible
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc'd On Prime: KD Recommits w/ @Danny Leroux
Dunc’d On Prime: KD Recommits w/ @Danny Leroux
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, why Kevin Durant's choice to run it back was the right call (for now) and the lessons in leverage that were learned along the way, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3532140/2022/0… – 12:07 PM
ICYMI, why Kevin Durant’s choice to run it back was the right call (for now) and the lessons in leverage that were learned along the way, at @TheAthletic
Get Up @GetUpESPN
"This is really study about leverage. … The Nets played their leverage here, and [Kevin] Durant, at least for now, folded his hand."
—@Brian Windhorst
—@Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/XahhG22PP2 – 11:16 AM
"This is really study about leverage. … The Nets played their leverage here, and [Kevin] Durant, at least for now, folded his hand."
—@Brian Windhorst
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I did not take those moments for granted.”
With @Kevin Durant returning to Brooklyn, @Sarah Kustok could not be more excited to see Durant stay in a Nets jersey.
#NetsWorld | @Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/7vxtvBAmIX – 11:04 AM
“I did not take those moments for granted.”
"I did not take those moments for granted."
With @Kevin Durant returning to Brooklyn, @Sarah Kustok could not be more excited to see Durant stay in a Nets jersey.
#NetsWorld
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
How did gamblers react to the Kevin Durant news yesterday? I will have a column on that coming up.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: KD Recommits w/ @Nate Duncan
Dunc’d On Prime: KD Recommits w/ @Nate Duncan
With the Kevin Durant trade drama over (for now), league focus has turned to the Mitchell trade and the Jazz want to get it done, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN on his Hoop Collective podcast. "[Tim] MacMahon, you said, I believe last week, that you thought that the Jazz would make a Donovan Mitchell trade before the opener. And it sounds to me in talking to people around the league that the Jazz want to try to go even sooner than that. They want to go before training camp… "It does sound as I talk to folks in the league that the Jazz are trying to apply the gas here. To try to juice the offer, especially juice the offer from the New York Knicks."
Claxton had been on vacation horseback riding in the Dominican Republic when he first heard about Durant's trade request, and he was just leaving a morning workout when he found out the four-time scoring champ was coming back. "I got the news (Tuesday) like everybody else, and I'm excited," Claxton told The Post. "It's exciting knowing he's coming back on board with us. I feel like we're going to have a really, really good group. So, we've just got to get everybody together and lock in."
"The Nets set those high price tag maybe
