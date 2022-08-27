Shams Charania: 'I don't think there's a concerted effort to moving Russell Westbrook'

Speaking about the future plans for the Lakers on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Shams Charania said: “I would expect the Lakers to continue to look at the marketplace to make their team better and you know I don’t think there’s a concerted effort to moving Russell Westbrook. I think the concerted effort is can we make a deal with certain players on the roster with the picks that we have to improve this team.”
Source: Godwin Mathew @ SportsKeeda
Source: Godwin Mathew @ SportsKeeda
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I was asked – if Lakers can get Turner & Buddy for Westbrook, should they also try to get Bojan Bogdanovic in a 3-way w/Utah? Taking those premises on face value – adding Bojan would cost the Lakers an extra $80 mil in salary/tax. So, no, think they’d just play Swider on a 2-way – 6:37 PM
I was asked – if Lakers can get Turner & Buddy for Westbrook, should they also try to get Bojan Bogdanovic in a 3-way w/Utah? Taking those premises on face value – adding Bojan would cost the Lakers an extra $80 mil in salary/tax. So, no, think they’d just play Swider on a 2-way – 6:37 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Pat Bev is gonna provide everything the Lakers haven’t gotten from Russell Westbrook.
📼: https://t.co/z1nYW8Lbc7 pic.twitter.com/JgvKXWPBcl – 5:22 PM
Pat Bev is gonna provide everything the Lakers haven’t gotten from Russell Westbrook.
📼: https://t.co/z1nYW8Lbc7 pic.twitter.com/JgvKXWPBcl – 5:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
MVP Westbrook:
31.7 PPG
10.7 RPG
10.4 APG
42 triple-doubles
2K numbers. pic.twitter.com/lRLogtsAb4 – 3:15 PM
MVP Westbrook:
31.7 PPG
10.7 RPG
10.4 APG
42 triple-doubles
2K numbers. pic.twitter.com/lRLogtsAb4 – 3:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, the latest @LockedOnLakers podcast! We react to the Patrick Beverley trade, speculate about Russell Westbrook’s future with the Lakers, and lament the debacle that was Talen Horton-Tucker’s contract. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 1:15 PM
ICYMI, the latest @LockedOnLakers podcast! We react to the Patrick Beverley trade, speculate about Russell Westbrook’s future with the Lakers, and lament the debacle that was Talen Horton-Tucker’s contract. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 1:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG + RPG + APG by an MVP since the merger:
52.6 — Westbrook
48.7 — Jokic
48.7 — Giannis
47.5 — Malone pic.twitter.com/qzWmgZf8sZ – 1:00 PM
Most PPG + RPG + APG by an MVP since the merger:
52.6 — Westbrook
48.7 — Jokic
48.7 — Giannis
47.5 — Malone pic.twitter.com/qzWmgZf8sZ – 1:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“Dealing for Beverley seems to make it all the more likely Westbrook begins the season elsewhere …”
@Kevin Pelton shares his Patrick Beverley trade grades (@ESPNPlus) 👇 es.pn/3ThoZyL – 12:35 PM
“Dealing for Beverley seems to make it all the more likely Westbrook begins the season elsewhere …”
@Kevin Pelton shares his Patrick Beverley trade grades (@ESPNPlus) 👇 es.pn/3ThoZyL – 12:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Mike Richman
– Patrick Beverley to the Lakers
– What’s next for Westbrook?
– Donovan Mitchell latest
– Chet Holmgren’s injury is a bummer
– Most clutch players in the NBA
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:18 AM
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Mike Richman
– Patrick Beverley to the Lakers
– What’s next for Westbrook?
– Donovan Mitchell latest
– Chet Holmgren’s injury is a bummer
– Most clutch players in the NBA
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:18 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 10+ triple-doubles against one team:
— Westbrook against the Pacers
No other active player has more than 7 triple-doubles against a single team. pic.twitter.com/bmbRCTDwGT – 8:30 AM
Active players with 10+ triple-doubles against one team:
— Westbrook against the Pacers
No other active player has more than 7 triple-doubles against a single team. pic.twitter.com/bmbRCTDwGT – 8:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Is Beverley signing with Lakers a sign Westbrook will be off the roster? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/26/is-… – 7:54 AM
Is Beverley signing with Lakers a sign Westbrook will be off the roster? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/26/is-… – 7:54 AM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
I keep reading speculation that the Lakers’ acquisition of @Patrick Beverley means Russell Westbrook is gone. I have great respect for Bev and everything he went through to get to the #NBA, but he’s not HOF like Westbrook. That’s just crazy talk. – 6:52 AM
I keep reading speculation that the Lakers’ acquisition of @Patrick Beverley means Russell Westbrook is gone. I have great respect for Bev and everything he went through to get to the #NBA, but he’s not HOF like Westbrook. That’s just crazy talk. – 6:52 AM
More on this storyline
Per one NBA executive, the Lakers have three remaining “obvious” partners they should pursue to make a Westbrook swap in the Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs or Utah Jazz. -via Bleacher Report / August 26, 2022
Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster by the start of training camp, either through a trade or the team sending him home a la the Rockets with John Wall last season, according to a source close to the situation. -via The Athletic / August 25, 2022
Either way, this isn’t the Lakers’ final roster. Another move is coming at some point. They are unlikely to make another deal right away, but the team is still actively pursuing Westbrook deals and other avenues to improve the roster before training camp, according to league sources. -via The Athletic / August 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.