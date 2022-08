Shams Charania: 'I don't think there's a concerted effort to moving Russell Westbrook'

Speaking about the future plans for the Lakers on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Shams Charania said: “I would expect the Lakers to continue to look at the marketplace to make their team better and you know I don’t think there’s a concerted effort to moving Russell Westbrook. I think the concerted effort is can we make a deal with certain players on the roster with the picks that we have to improve this team.”Source: Godwin Mathew @ SportsKeeda