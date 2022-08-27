Thunder apply for disabled player exception due to Chet Holmgren injury

Shams Charania: The Oklahoma City Thunder have applied to the NBA for a Disabled Player Exception worth $4.95 million due to the season-ending loss of Chet Holmgren, per sources.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Oklahoma City Thunder have applied to the NBA for a Disabled Player Exception worth $4.95 million due to the season-ending loss of Chet Holmgren, per sources. – 12:36 PM
The Oklahoma City Thunder have applied to the NBA for a Disabled Player Exception worth $4.95 million due to the season-ending loss of Chet Holmgren, per sources. – 12:36 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST with
@Alex Schiffer. We’re talking Chet Holmgren’s injury, PatBev for THT, and Kevin Durant’s choice to stay in BKN and why I’m still buying this Nets team’s talent level.
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/D2vTrB22Ht pic.twitter.com/JOWRXsWuUY – 8:11 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST with
@Alex Schiffer. We’re talking Chet Holmgren’s injury, PatBev for THT, and Kevin Durant’s choice to stay in BKN and why I’m still buying this Nets team’s talent level.
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/D2vTrB22Ht pic.twitter.com/JOWRXsWuUY – 8:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Mike Richman
– Patrick Beverley to the Lakers
– What’s next for Westbrook?
– Donovan Mitchell latest
– Chet Holmgren’s injury is a bummer
– Most clutch players in the NBA
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:18 AM
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Mike Richman
– Patrick Beverley to the Lakers
– What’s next for Westbrook?
– Donovan Mitchell latest
– Chet Holmgren’s injury is a bummer
– Most clutch players in the NBA
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:18 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
New GAME THEORY PODCAST with @Alex Schiffer will be up live in 30 minutes. We’re talking Chet Holmgren’s injury, PatBev for THT, and Kevin Durant’s choice to stay in BKN and why I’m still buying this Nets team’s talent level.
youtube.com/watch?v=ly7evM… – 10:13 AM
New GAME THEORY PODCAST with @Alex Schiffer will be up live in 30 minutes. We’re talking Chet Holmgren’s injury, PatBev for THT, and Kevin Durant’s choice to stay in BKN and why I’m still buying this Nets team’s talent level.
youtube.com/watch?v=ly7evM… – 10:13 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Chet Holmgren’s injury, Sixers not getting Pat Beverly and NBA joint practices’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN3080645755 – 7:37 AM
‘Chet Holmgren’s injury, Sixers not getting Pat Beverly and NBA joint practices’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN3080645755 – 7:37 AM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
The “pro-ams need to be banned” overreaction is crazy. Basketball players are gonna play basketball in the offseason, one way or another. Injuries happen. Chet Holmgren could just as easily have gotten hurt in an empty gym doing the Mikan Drill. (And that’s not a knock on Chet.) pic.twitter.com/bLfmHr8THy – 4:26 AM
The “pro-ams need to be banned” overreaction is crazy. Basketball players are gonna play basketball in the offseason, one way or another. Injuries happen. Chet Holmgren could just as easily have gotten hurt in an empty gym doing the Mikan Drill. (And that’s not a knock on Chet.) pic.twitter.com/bLfmHr8THy – 4:26 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @Chris Vernon on the Lakers acquiring Patrick Beverley, what could be next, and the unfortunate Chet Holmgren injury: open.spotify.com/episode/5soOwv… – 2:33 AM
New podcast with @Chris Vernon on the Lakers acquiring Patrick Beverley, what could be next, and the unfortunate Chet Holmgren injury: open.spotify.com/episode/5soOwv… – 2:33 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA has 21 points at the end of the 3rd quarter.
He’s 3-6 from 3 and drilled one from the logo.
Looks like an All Star leading the Canadian team.
And all I keep thinking is how much more space he was going to have this season because of Chet Holmgren. – 12:09 AM
SGA has 21 points at the end of the 3rd quarter.
He’s 3-6 from 3 and drilled one from the logo.
Looks like an All Star leading the Canadian team.
And all I keep thinking is how much more space he was going to have this season because of Chet Holmgren. – 12:09 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
So perhaps not surprising given Chet Holmgren injury, word is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be shut down after game vs. Argentina & will not be available vs. Panama on Monday. As well, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will miss Panama game as he’s getting his wisdom teeth removed. – 9:42 PM
So perhaps not surprising given Chet Holmgren injury, word is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be shut down after game vs. Argentina & will not be available vs. Panama on Monday. As well, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will miss Panama game as he’s getting his wisdom teeth removed. – 9:42 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
With Chet Holmgren out for the season, will the Thunder tank for Victor Wembanyama?
@krystenpeek ➡️ https://t.co/085RO2pQQf pic.twitter.com/rga1kktdR1 – 9:32 PM
With Chet Holmgren out for the season, will the Thunder tank for Victor Wembanyama?
@krystenpeek ➡️ https://t.co/085RO2pQQf pic.twitter.com/rga1kktdR1 – 9:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plays ball tonight.
SGA leads Canada vs Argentina in the FIBA World Cup Americas Qualifiers at 9:40pm central.
It’ll be a timely reminder of how bright OKC’s future still is as led by SGA, Josh Giddey and a healthy Chet Holmgren. pic.twitter.com/E7LlhZsbnH – 9:27 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plays ball tonight.
SGA leads Canada vs Argentina in the FIBA World Cup Americas Qualifiers at 9:40pm central.
It’ll be a timely reminder of how bright OKC’s future still is as led by SGA, Josh Giddey and a healthy Chet Holmgren. pic.twitter.com/E7LlhZsbnH – 9:27 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
ICYMI: In Street Clothes tackled the Chet Holmgren injury in written form and on our podcast with @BrianSuttererMD
Story: instreetclothes.com/2022/08/25/und…
Pod: open.spotify.com/episode/0kdCjv… – 6:38 PM
ICYMI: In Street Clothes tackled the Chet Holmgren injury in written form and on our podcast with @BrianSuttererMD
Story: instreetclothes.com/2022/08/25/und…
Pod: open.spotify.com/episode/0kdCjv… – 6:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray soars in updated Rookie of the Year odds following injury to Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren.
Here’s where he ranks among the odds-on favorites ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:05 PM
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray soars in updated Rookie of the Year odds following injury to Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren.
Here’s where he ranks among the odds-on favorites ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:05 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
With Chet Holmgren due to miss his rookie season due to a broken foot suffered in a pro-am game, it will be worth monitoring how, um, enthusiastic OKC are about likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort playing for Canada (not that Dort is playing right now). Never simple. – 5:52 PM
With Chet Holmgren due to miss his rookie season due to a broken foot suffered in a pro-am game, it will be worth monitoring how, um, enthusiastic OKC are about likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort playing for Canada (not that Dort is playing right now). Never simple. – 5:52 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Pat Bev is a Laker
🏀 Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 season
🏀 Rising Stars Week: young stars shine on national TV
#TheMismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/5soOwv… – 5:44 PM
🏀 Pat Bev is a Laker
🏀 Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 season
🏀 Rising Stars Week: young stars shine on national TV
#TheMismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/5soOwv… – 5:44 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Updated NBA Rookie of the Year odds sans Chet Holmgren per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/HyHUOXNme8 – 5:13 PM
Updated NBA Rookie of the Year odds sans Chet Holmgren per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/HyHUOXNme8 – 5:13 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The JDub rookie of the year campaign officially kicks off in 38 days. ⬇️
Despite the Chet Holmgren injury, OKC fans still have two lottery rookies in Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng to watch this preseason. pic.twitter.com/aEsiptNhcE – 4:52 PM
The JDub rookie of the year campaign officially kicks off in 38 days. ⬇️
Despite the Chet Holmgren injury, OKC fans still have two lottery rookies in Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng to watch this preseason. pic.twitter.com/aEsiptNhcE – 4:52 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Wrote about the impact of the unfortunate news that Chet Holmgren will miss this season due to a Lisfranc injury: es.pn/3ApZJ0D (ESPN+) – 4:33 PM
Wrote about the impact of the unfortunate news that Chet Holmgren will miss this season due to a Lisfranc injury: es.pn/3ApZJ0D (ESPN+) – 4:33 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
As long as Holmgren makes a full recovery, Presti/OKC brass aren’t necessarily devastated over this injury. It’s another year to get a high draft position and Chet was going to help them win more games than they wanted to. – 3:26 PM
As long as Holmgren makes a full recovery, Presti/OKC brass aren’t necessarily devastated over this injury. It’s another year to get a high draft position and Chet was going to help them win more games than they wanted to. – 3:26 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The Chet Holmgren news is horrible. But the calls to prohibit NBA players from playing in those types of games is misplaced. Basketball players play ball year round, sometimes on playgrounds, sometimes in arenas. Injuries happen. Let’s hope the kid makes a full recovery. – 3:15 PM
The Chet Holmgren news is horrible. But the calls to prohibit NBA players from playing in those types of games is misplaced. Basketball players play ball year round, sometimes on playgrounds, sometimes in arenas. Injuries happen. Let’s hope the kid makes a full recovery. – 3:15 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Reaction to Holmgren injury shouldn’t be to end participation in these pro-ams. Guys play all summer. High intensity pickup games. Chet’s injury is unfortunate, but it could have happened anywhere. – 3:07 PM
Reaction to Holmgren injury shouldn’t be to end participation in these pro-ams. Guys play all summer. High intensity pickup games. Chet’s injury is unfortunate, but it could have happened anywhere. – 3:07 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chet Holmgren is latest high pick sidelined with injury, but history shows he can still have All-Star future
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/chet-… – 3:04 PM
Chet Holmgren is latest high pick sidelined with injury, but history shows he can still have All-Star future
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/chet-… – 3:04 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
With Chet Holmgren out this season due to a Lisfranc injury, I took a look at how 5 players bounced back from the injury on @RookieWire ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-lisf… – 3:01 PM
With Chet Holmgren out this season due to a Lisfranc injury, I took a look at how 5 players bounced back from the injury on @RookieWire ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-lisf… – 3:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
normantranscript.com/sports/okc-thu… | OKC Thunder: Chet Holmgren ruled out for entire 2022-23 season due to foot injury – 1:33 PM
normantranscript.com/sports/okc-thu… | OKC Thunder: Chet Holmgren ruled out for entire 2022-23 season due to foot injury – 1:33 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN injury analyst @Stephania_ESPN details the promising path to a full recovery for Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren. pic.twitter.com/HlUlYTUFWc – 1:02 PM
ESPN injury analyst @Stephania_ESPN details the promising path to a full recovery for Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren. pic.twitter.com/HlUlYTUFWc – 1:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Updated story with quotes from Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren’s season-ending foot injury: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:49 PM
Updated story with quotes from Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren’s season-ending foot injury: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:49 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, No. 2 Draft Pick, Will Miss The 2022-23 Season With Foot Injury via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 12:13 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, No. 2 Draft Pick, Will Miss The 2022-23 Season With Foot Injury via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 12:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Chet Holmgren’s injury, Sixers not getting Pat Beverley and NBA joint pr… youtu.be/EbEfPZqtHVQ via @YouTube – 12:01 PM
Chet Holmgren’s injury, Sixers not getting Pat Beverley and NBA joint pr… youtu.be/EbEfPZqtHVQ via @YouTube – 12:01 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
From @Law Murray: Don’t blame summer Pro-Ams for Chet Holmgren’s injury, as tempting as it may seem.
theathletic.com/3536651/2022/0… – 11:41 AM
From @Law Murray: Don’t blame summer Pro-Ams for Chet Holmgren’s injury, as tempting as it may seem.
theathletic.com/3536651/2022/0… – 11:41 AM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
According to everyone’s logic, Chet Holmgren would have avoided a Lisfranc injury if he only weighed more. Am I getting this right? #Thunder #OKC – 11:30 AM
According to everyone’s logic, Chet Holmgren would have avoided a Lisfranc injury if he only weighed more. Am I getting this right? #Thunder #OKC – 11:30 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Announcement from the Oklahoma City Thunder this morning regarding #2 pick Chet Holmgren who will miss the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/4uQoxFMcF5 – 11:23 AM
Announcement from the Oklahoma City Thunder this morning regarding #2 pick Chet Holmgren who will miss the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/4uQoxFMcF5 – 11:23 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
“The developmental time is not going anywhere, the most important thing now, is [Chet Holmgren] being fully healed…What you can expect from Sam Presti and the OKC Thunder is to take it slow.” – Antonio Daniels on Today’s Locked on Thunder
Link:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/fD1F9ror0v – 11:23 AM
“The developmental time is not going anywhere, the most important thing now, is [Chet Holmgren] being fully healed…What you can expect from Sam Presti and the OKC Thunder is to take it slow.” – Antonio Daniels on Today’s Locked on Thunder
Link:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/fD1F9ror0v – 11:23 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 season with a foot injury.
Hear @adaniels33 give his reaction to the news and just how talented he thinks Holmgren is.
#ThunderUp | @Rick Kamla pic.twitter.com/UAWAQWkATR – 11:04 AM
Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 season with a foot injury.
Hear @adaniels33 give his reaction to the news and just how talented he thinks Holmgren is.
#ThunderUp | @Rick Kamla pic.twitter.com/UAWAQWkATR – 11:04 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sam Presti media availability is over. He thanked the media for jumping on so quickly and said he will update us when further updates can be made. Here is the press release from an hour ago on Chet Holmgren missing the entire season. pic.twitter.com/VsKCU36iVd – 11:03 AM
Sam Presti media availability is over. He thanked the media for jumping on so quickly and said he will update us when further updates can be made. Here is the press release from an hour ago on Chet Holmgren missing the entire season. pic.twitter.com/VsKCU36iVd – 11:03 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren “he wants to be really good, he cares a lot. The thing I’m really impressed with is that he isn’t an outside in guy, genuinely he loves basketball, he loves the team, he is highly intelligent…he is mature…he has never experienced an injury.” – 11:01 AM
Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren “he wants to be really good, he cares a lot. The thing I’m really impressed with is that he isn’t an outside in guy, genuinely he loves basketball, he loves the team, he is highly intelligent…he is mature…he has never experienced an injury.” – 11:01 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Chet Holmgren had an Exhibit 5 (other activities) and the Seattle Crawsover Pro Am was on the list of sanctioned events by the NBA. – 10:55 AM
Chet Holmgren had an Exhibit 5 (other activities) and the Seattle Crawsover Pro Am was on the list of sanctioned events by the NBA. – 10:55 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
It sounds like Nick Collison is going to be involved in Chet Holmgren’s recovery process, especially from a mental standpoint. Collison missed his entire first season with shoulder injuries. – 10:50 AM
It sounds like Nick Collison is going to be involved in Chet Holmgren’s recovery process, especially from a mental standpoint. Collison missed his entire first season with shoulder injuries. – 10:50 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sam Presti “there are a lot of guys that have missed their first year, and have had great careers.” Said they will get through Holmgren missing his entire first year. – 10:49 AM
Sam Presti “there are a lot of guys that have missed their first year, and have had great careers.” Said they will get through Holmgren missing his entire first year. – 10:49 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Thunder No.2 pick Chet Holmgren to miss entire season due to foot injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/25/thu… – 10:48 AM
Thunder No.2 pick Chet Holmgren to miss entire season due to foot injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/25/thu… – 10:48 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sam Presti said Chet Holmgren “is already lifting.” Adds Mark Daigneault will “do great with this. We will have him engaged. Everything is focused on getting him healthy.” – 10:47 AM
Sam Presti said Chet Holmgren “is already lifting.” Adds Mark Daigneault will “do great with this. We will have him engaged. Everything is focused on getting him healthy.” – 10:47 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sam Presti says Chet Holmgren’s injury is a “rupture of the tendon” and “not a fracture.” – 10:44 AM
Sam Presti says Chet Holmgren’s injury is a “rupture of the tendon” and “not a fracture.” – 10:44 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Sam Presti said the expectation is that Chet Holmgren will be ready by the 2023-24 season – 10:42 AM
Sam Presti said the expectation is that Chet Holmgren will be ready by the 2023-24 season – 10:42 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Sam Presti says that if you asked him before the lottery that he might get the #1 pick or the #8 pick or he could have Chet Holmgren, he wouldn’t have let you finish the sentence. He’d take Chet. And he still would. – 10:40 AM
Sam Presti says that if you asked him before the lottery that he might get the #1 pick or the #8 pick or he could have Chet Holmgren, he wouldn’t have let you finish the sentence. He’d take Chet. And he still would. – 10:40 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren: “His spirits are high and he’s ready to roll on the rehab.” – 10:38 AM
Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren: “His spirits are high and he’s ready to roll on the rehab.” – 10:38 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren was my #1 ranked prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft and still believe he was the right pick.
The talent and superstar upside is enormous with Chet.
Like Blake Griffin, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, gotta believe Holmgren will miss his first season and come back a star. – 10:35 AM
Chet Holmgren was my #1 ranked prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft and still believe he was the right pick.
The talent and superstar upside is enormous with Chet.
Like Blake Griffin, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, gotta believe Holmgren will miss his first season and come back a star. – 10:35 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Thunder GM Sam Presti says Chet Holmgren will require surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. – 10:34 AM
Thunder GM Sam Presti says Chet Holmgren will require surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. – 10:34 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Presti says Holmgren’s injury is a “rupture of the tendon” and “not a fracture.” – 10:32 AM
Presti says Holmgren’s injury is a “rupture of the tendon” and “not a fracture.” – 10:32 AM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Holmgren to miss ’22-23 season with foot injury espn.com/nba/story/_/id…
this sucks..totally sucks – 10:30 AM
Holmgren to miss ’22-23 season with foot injury espn.com/nba/story/_/id…
this sucks..totally sucks – 10:30 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Re: skinny big men, look at how big Victor Wembanyama is.
He’s the one in the middle. Chet Holmgren far right.
https://t.co/8TyZyZ5FyJ pic.twitter.com/KWvcTNZR1X – 10:27 AM
Re: skinny big men, look at how big Victor Wembanyama is.
He’s the one in the middle. Chet Holmgren far right.
https://t.co/8TyZyZ5FyJ pic.twitter.com/KWvcTNZR1X – 10:27 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
OFFICIAL: Oklahoma City Thunder rule out Chet Holmgren for the entire 2022-23 season #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:26 AM
OFFICIAL: Oklahoma City Thunder rule out Chet Holmgren for the entire 2022-23 season #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:26 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
OKC rookie Chet Holmgren to miss entire 2022-23 season. Details here:
Via @The_ThunderWire
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2022/08/25/thu… – 10:24 AM
OKC rookie Chet Holmgren to miss entire 2022-23 season. Details here:
Via @The_ThunderWire
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2022/08/25/thu… – 10:24 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Statement from Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury pic.twitter.com/Zv7nOHE4m0 – 10:11 AM
Statement from Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury pic.twitter.com/Zv7nOHE4m0 – 10:11 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Thunder say rookie Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to his right foot injury. – 10:07 AM
Thunder say rookie Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to his right foot injury. – 10:07 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Thunder announce that Chet Holmgren will miss the season with his right foot injury. – 10:06 AM
Thunder announce that Chet Holmgren will miss the season with his right foot injury. – 10:06 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Chet Holmgren: Lisfranc injuries are complex as the joint serves as the linchpin of the foot. I’m working on a breakdown for InStreetClothes.com and I’m sure @BrianSuttererMD and I will discuss specifics on this week’s pod. – 10:06 AM
Re: Chet Holmgren: Lisfranc injuries are complex as the joint serves as the linchpin of the foot. I’m working on a breakdown for InStreetClothes.com and I’m sure @BrianSuttererMD and I will discuss specifics on this week’s pod. – 10:06 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Per the Thunder: Chet Holmgren has sustained a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 season. Further updates will be provided when appropriate. – 10:05 AM
Per the Thunder: Chet Holmgren has sustained a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 season. Further updates will be provided when appropriate. – 10:05 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren has sustained a Lisfranc injury in his right foot and will miss the 2022-23 season, per team. – 10:05 AM
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren has sustained a Lisfranc injury in his right foot and will miss the 2022-23 season, per team. – 10:05 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Chet Holmgren will miss his rookie season due to a foot injury.
Brutal.
This is why some GM’s were terrified of drafting him. – 10:03 AM
Chet Holmgren will miss his rookie season due to a foot injury.
Brutal.
This is why some GM’s were terrified of drafting him. – 10:03 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Always unfortunate to see young players like Chet Holmgren have their NBA careers start this way, especially with people already questioning whether their body will hold up on the next level. Hope for a quick recovery for the kid. – 10:03 AM
Always unfortunate to see young players like Chet Holmgren have their NBA careers start this way, especially with people already questioning whether their body will hold up on the next level. Hope for a quick recovery for the kid. – 10:03 AM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Statement from Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren: pic.twitter.com/OidZktNEGV – 10:02 AM
Statement from Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren: pic.twitter.com/OidZktNEGV – 10:02 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to a right foot injury, per Thunder. – 10:02 AM
Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to a right foot injury, per Thunder. – 10:02 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Chet Holmgren out for the season, per the Thunder. This SUCKS! – 10:01 AM
Chet Holmgren out for the season, per the Thunder. This SUCKS! – 10:01 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Thunder say Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to his right foot injury. – 10:00 AM
Thunder say Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to his right foot injury. – 10:00 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday. – 10:00 AM
Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday. – 10:00 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren suffers foot injury during Pro-Am game.
@Eddie Johnson says players feel like they need this type of summer activity in order to stay in game shape. pic.twitter.com/rAcwdtoR5O – 6:30 AM
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren suffers foot injury during Pro-Am game.
@Eddie Johnson says players feel like they need this type of summer activity in order to stay in game shape. pic.twitter.com/rAcwdtoR5O – 6:30 AM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
I know the Chet Holmgren injury has folks questioning the importance of Pro-Am events, and that’s valid, but I hope it doesn’t cause other pros to hesitate in the future. It’s so huge for kids without local NBA teams to see the stars in person. – 6:26 PM
I know the Chet Holmgren injury has folks questioning the importance of Pro-Am events, and that’s valid, but I hope it doesn’t cause other pros to hesitate in the future. It’s so huge for kids without local NBA teams to see the stars in person. – 6:26 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Chet Holmgren is undergoing tests for a possible right foot injury suffered in a pro-am game Saturday in Seattle, a team spokesperson told @Adrian Wojnarowski.
More on Holmgren’s injury: https://t.co/vh76otRimS pic.twitter.com/vgwhLrhU95 – 4:28 PM
Chet Holmgren is undergoing tests for a possible right foot injury suffered in a pro-am game Saturday in Seattle, a team spokesperson told @Adrian Wojnarowski.
More on Holmgren’s injury: https://t.co/vh76otRimS pic.twitter.com/vgwhLrhU95 – 4:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I feel for Chet Holmgren and for OKC. His upside is tremendous and injuries for bigs are always terrifying. Hope he recovers quickly and completely. Can’t wait to see him play in the NBA. – 3:22 PM
I feel for Chet Holmgren and for OKC. His upside is tremendous and injuries for bigs are always terrifying. Hope he recovers quickly and completely. Can’t wait to see him play in the NBA. – 3:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
There is fear Chet Holmgren has ligament damage in his foot. Not great, but here is what we know first now:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/08/24/fea… – 3:03 PM
There is fear Chet Holmgren has ligament damage in his foot. Not great, but here is what we know first now:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/08/24/fea… – 3:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
“Fear” in Oklahoma City No.2 pick Chet Holmgren has torn ligaments in his foot nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/24/fea… – 2:52 PM
“Fear” in Oklahoma City No.2 pick Chet Holmgren has torn ligaments in his foot nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/24/fea… – 2:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Beyond the injury itself, the crappy part of Chet Holmgren getting injured is that many are already screaming about “damn pro-am!”
Guys are playing somewhere all the time. This one just happened to be seen by a ton of people. Lots of guys get hurt in private runs. It happens. – 2:40 PM
Beyond the injury itself, the crappy part of Chet Holmgren getting injured is that many are already screaming about “damn pro-am!”
Guys are playing somewhere all the time. This one just happened to be seen by a ton of people. Lots of guys get hurt in private runs. It happens. – 2:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
There’s fear Oklahoma City Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot and he is undergoing further opinions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:27 PM
There’s fear Oklahoma City Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot and he is undergoing further opinions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:27 PM
More on this storyline
Eddie Johnson: Let me stop this players should not play in Pro-Ams and should be careful until the season starts because Chet Holmgren was injured. Message to the Waterboys, and couch potatoes! You play basketball because you love it and it’s the only way to improve. Robots not allowed! -via Twitter @Jumpshot8 / August 26, 2022
Like everyone affiliated with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Aleksej Pokusevski was shocked by the news that big man Chet Holmgren, the team’s No. 2 pick in the 2022 Draft, will miss the upcoming season with a ligament injury. He’s hopeful that his new teammate will come back strong once he recovers. “I’m really sorry, it’s really bad news for us,” Pokusevski said to Mozzart Sport. “But, he’s [Holmgren] a young guy, a real worker and I think he’ll successfully recover from everything and show why he was the No. 2 pick in the Draft.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 26, 2022
Clemente Almanza: Josh Giddey reacting to Chet ruled out for his entire rookie season: -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / August 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.