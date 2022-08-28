Danilo Gallinari's ACL not damaged, will miss EuroBasket

Davide Chinellato: Danilo Gallinari has a meniscus tear in his left knee but his ACL is not damaged, per Italy MNT. He won’t play in #EuroBasket
Source: Twitter @dchinellato
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The news Gianmarco Pozzecco prayed would not happen has reached the Italian national team.
Danilo Gallinari has been officially declared out for EuroBasket 2022 😔
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Danilo Gallinari to miss EuroBasket 2022 sportando.basketball/en/danilo-gall… – 8:48 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari suffers scary knee injury playing for Italy; early reports are hopeful nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/27/cel… – 7:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The very latest on the Danilo Gallinari knee injury after the Celtics forward was sidelined today while playing for Italy masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:30 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Danilo Gallinari to undergo MRI on Sunday, initial exams show ACL is stable sportando.basketball/en/danilo-gall… – 6:03 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Danilo Gallinari exited the game against Georgia and did not come back.
Talking about the injury, head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco feared the worst and provided a specific example from his own past 👇
basketnews.com/news-177018-gi… – 5:58 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Was told that Danilo Gallinari, who suffered an apparent knee injury playing in a World Cup qualifier, will undergo medical testing on Sunday to determine the extent of the injury. – 5:32 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Danilo Gallinari left the court due to what appears to be a very serious injury to his left knee.
Stay strong Danilo 🙏
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/6FTS6IkCV6 – 5:28 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Italbasket NT head coach Pozzecco: Gallinari is maybe the best Italian player ever. I will pray for him. With him we could have won Eurobasket, but I am not sorry for that. I am sorry because he may not play a tournament he deserves to play” – 5:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sergio Llull, Tornike Shengelia, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Kostas Sloukas, Vasilije Micic and now Danilo Gallinari. All of them injured during #FIBAWC Qualifiers and less than a week for #EuroBasket. So important games just days before such a big event. Inhuman! – 5:08 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Boston Celtics free agent signing Danilo Gallinari appears to have suffered a serious knee injury during World Cup qualifying. pic.twitter.com/AqblhaWDj6 – 5:08 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Gallinari leaves game with knee injury pic.twitter.com/fVs0wua1YM – 4:10 PM
Orazio Cauchi: Italy just announced that Danilo Gallinari is out for EuroBasket -via Twitter @paxer89 / August 28, 2022
Marc Stein: Boston’s Danilo Gallinari was today diagnosed in Italy with a meniscus tear that naturally knocks him out of @EuroBasket . The apparent good news: No ligament damage reported. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / August 28, 2022
Shams Charania: Danilo Gallinari has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, the Italian national team announces. No ACL or ligament damage, the team says, which is best case for the Celtics forward following the non-contact injury on Saturday. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 28, 2022
