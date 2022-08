Gilbert Arenas on Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Has he added any new skill to his game?'

The Bucks have been consistent title contenders as a result, and it is worth noting that Antetokounmpo got his two MVP awards and Defensive Player of the Year honor in the past for years alone when he’s averaging 30 to 33 minutes peer outing. Despite that, however, Arenas defended his take and even took to Instagram to say how Giannis didn’t really add a new skill to his arsenal. For him, the Greek Freak simply got stronger and wiser, but not really better in basketball. “Has he added any new skill to his game? Has his 3% gotten better (nope) has his mid range gotten better (nope) has his free-throws % gotten better (nope) has his back to the basketball play gotten better (nope),” Arenas wrote. “He’s gotten stronger, his ability to take bumps and finish has gotten better which helps his over all shooting %. [But] the same flaws he walked into the game with he still has now, which is why I said he needs to learn the game more to understand how to improve his overall game,” Arenas wrote. -via Clutch Points / August 28, 2022