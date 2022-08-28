Gilbert Arenas on Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Has he added any new skill to his game?'

Recently, Gilbert Arenas drew flak and major backlash mainly from the Milwaukee Bucks fans about his personal take about Giannis Antetokounmpo. The retired former star has claimed on his own podcast that the Greek superstar doesn’t fully understand yet the game of basketball. Addressing the controversy he made with regards to this, Arenas then penned down a lengthy Instagram post defending his notion about the two-time MVP.
Source: TalkBasket
Source: TalkBasket
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Just 4 days until the EuroBasket 2022 start 🔥
The biggest European stars Giannis Antetokoumpo, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic will battle it out for the gold medals, but they aren’t the only ones to get excited about:
basketnews.com/stream/151090-… – 2:03 AM
Just 4 days until the EuroBasket 2022 start 🔥
The biggest European stars Giannis Antetokoumpo, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic will battle it out for the gold medals, but they aren’t the only ones to get excited about:
basketnews.com/stream/151090-… – 2:03 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sergio Llull, Tornike Shengelia, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Kostas Sloukas, Vasilije Micic and now Danilo Gallinari. All of them injured during #FIBAWC Qualifiers and less than a week for #EuroBasket. So important games just days before such a big event. Inhuman! – 5:08 PM
Sergio Llull, Tornike Shengelia, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Kostas Sloukas, Vasilije Micic and now Danilo Gallinari. All of them injured during #FIBAWC Qualifiers and less than a week for #EuroBasket. So important games just days before such a big event. Inhuman! – 5:08 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Happy Birthday, @alex_ante34!!! Keep working hard and pushing forward 💪🏾🙌🏾🎂 pic.twitter.com/OzVSvK4n1d – 3:06 PM
Happy Birthday, @alex_ante34!!! Keep working hard and pushing forward 💪🏾🙌🏾🎂 pic.twitter.com/OzVSvK4n1d – 3:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kostas Antetokounmpo will not play for Greece on tomorrow’s game against Belgium at OAKA due to his injury in the game vs Serbia in Belgrade. Kostas Sloukas will be sidelined too. Georgios Papagiannis and Ioannis Papapetrou remains out as well. #HellasBasketball – 1:06 PM
Kostas Antetokounmpo will not play for Greece on tomorrow’s game against Belgium at OAKA due to his injury in the game vs Serbia in Belgrade. Kostas Sloukas will be sidelined too. Georgios Papagiannis and Ioannis Papapetrou remains out as well. #HellasBasketball – 1:06 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Milutinov spoke with highly flattering comments about 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic and 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Do you agree with his statement? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/D10pgfhN5D – 11:36 AM
Nikola Milutinov spoke with highly flattering comments about 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic and 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Do you agree with his statement? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/D10pgfhN5D – 11:36 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Milutinov had the chance to witness first-hand the greatness of Nikola Jokic & Giannis Antetokounmpo.
A few minutes after a hard-fought battle had ended, the Serbian center gave the two NBA stars his highest praise 🇷🇸🇬🇷
basketnews.com/news-176995-ni… – 8:11 AM
Nikola Milutinov had the chance to witness first-hand the greatness of Nikola Jokic & Giannis Antetokounmpo.
A few minutes after a hard-fought battle had ended, the Serbian center gave the two NBA stars his highest praise 🇷🇸🇬🇷
basketnews.com/news-176995-ni… – 8:11 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Gilbert Arenas doesn’t seem to hold Giannis Antetokounmpo in high regard 😳
He even made a comparison between the two-time NBA MVP & himself, while bringing up LeBron James as well
basketnews.com/news-176986-gi… – 3:34 AM
Gilbert Arenas doesn’t seem to hold Giannis Antetokounmpo in high regard 😳
He even made a comparison between the two-time NBA MVP & himself, while bringing up LeBron James as well
basketnews.com/news-176986-gi… – 3:34 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 30/5/5 in 2022:
25 — LeBron
24 — Giannis
22 — Luka
21 — Jokic pic.twitter.com/AqkG63Ka3v – 5:01 PM
Most games with 30/5/5 in 2022:
25 — LeBron
24 — Giannis
22 — Luka
21 — Jokic pic.twitter.com/AqkG63Ka3v – 5:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG + RPG + APG by an MVP since the merger:
52.6 — Westbrook
48.7 — Jokic
48.7 — Giannis
47.5 — Malone pic.twitter.com/qzWmgZf8sZ – 1:00 PM
Most PPG + RPG + APG by an MVP since the merger:
52.6 — Westbrook
48.7 — Jokic
48.7 — Giannis
47.5 — Malone pic.twitter.com/qzWmgZf8sZ – 1:00 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Greece guard Kostas Sloukas and big man Kostas Antetokounmpo to undergo MRI
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1381… – 7:15 AM
Greece guard Kostas Sloukas and big man Kostas Antetokounmpo to undergo MRI
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1381… – 7:15 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monstrous performance and delivered an international career-high in points 🔥
40 PTS
8 REB
5 AST
2 STL
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
🎥 @FIBA pic.twitter.com/HIB3T2CLWA – 6:41 AM
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monstrous performance and delivered an international career-high in points 🔥
40 PTS
8 REB
5 AST
2 STL
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
🎥 @FIBA pic.twitter.com/HIB3T2CLWA – 6:41 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ahead of the game between Greece and Belgium at Olympic Hall there are less than 2,000 tickets to selling. Sold out is on the way for the last game of Greek National Team before Eurobasket 2022. One last time for Greek fans to see Giannis in action. #HellasBasketball #FIBAWC – 6:27 AM
Ahead of the game between Greece and Belgium at Olympic Hall there are less than 2,000 tickets to selling. Sold out is on the way for the last game of Greek National Team before Eurobasket 2022. One last time for Greek fans to see Giannis in action. #HellasBasketball #FIBAWC – 6:27 AM
Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15
Fascinating insights from @Shaquille O’Neal on:
-Regret of not keeping in contact with Kobe
-Near-death experience that ‘changed my life’
-Moment mum broke down after surprising her with first house gift
-Says son is ‘like Giannis with a jump shot’
@FOXSportsAUS
foxsports.com.au/basketball/nba… – 3:35 AM
Fascinating insights from @Shaquille O’Neal on:
-Regret of not keeping in contact with Kobe
-Near-death experience that ‘changed my life’
-Moment mum broke down after surprising her with first house gift
-Says son is ‘like Giannis with a jump shot’
@FOXSportsAUS
foxsports.com.au/basketball/nba… – 3:35 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Tyler Dorsey was surprised by Giannis Antetokounmpo being the only Greek player to shoot free throws against Serbia last night 🗣
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/OYMkl36Bju – 3:12 AM
Tyler Dorsey was surprised by Giannis Antetokounmpo being the only Greek player to shoot free throws against Serbia last night 🗣
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/OYMkl36Bju – 3:12 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Despite tough battle in Belgrade, nothing but respect between 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo and 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic at the end of the game 👏
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
🎥 @FIBA pic.twitter.com/DsGcTvy3k1 – 1:58 AM
Despite tough battle in Belgrade, nothing but respect between 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo and 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic at the end of the game 👏
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
🎥 @FIBA pic.twitter.com/DsGcTvy3k1 – 1:58 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kostas Antetokounmpo didn’t play much against Serbia (10’31”) due to an injury. But he impacted the game when he was on the floor. Especially on defense with his energy. He didn’t afraid against NBA MVP (Nikola Jokic). Karnisovas stood out his fearless! #SRBGRE #BullsNation – 11:07 PM
Kostas Antetokounmpo didn’t play much against Serbia (10’31”) due to an injury. But he impacted the game when he was on the floor. Especially on defense with his energy. He didn’t afraid against NBA MVP (Nikola Jokic). Karnisovas stood out his fearless! #SRBGRE #BullsNation – 11:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Antetokounmpo score 40, not enough as Greece falls to Jokic, Serbia nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/25/wat… – 8:46 PM
Watch Antetokounmpo score 40, not enough as Greece falls to Jokic, Serbia nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/25/wat… – 8:46 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo squared off on Thursday as Serbia faced Greece in the FIBA World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers.
The battle of back-to-back NBA MVPs didn’t disappoint, as both stars filled the stat sheet and the game went to overtime: basketballnews.com/stories/jokic-… – 8:41 PM
Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo squared off on Thursday as Serbia faced Greece in the FIBA World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers.
The battle of back-to-back NBA MVPs didn’t disappoint, as both stars filled the stat sheet and the game went to overtime: basketballnews.com/stories/jokic-… – 8:41 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jokic guarding Giannis in today’s World Cup qualifier. Whew… pic.twitter.com/8NUwAQIWY2 – 7:45 PM
Jokic guarding Giannis in today’s World Cup qualifier. Whew… pic.twitter.com/8NUwAQIWY2 – 7:45 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jokic vs. Giannis has been everything you could dream of & more!
The two last seasons Jokic was trying to prove he was the best player in the NBA.
Now, he is trying to prove he is the best player in the 🌎
Finished with 29 points and the win for 🇷🇸 #DNVRSerbia @DNVR_Nuggets pic.twitter.com/JQc1UM4x3i – 6:05 PM
Jokic vs. Giannis has been everything you could dream of & more!
The two last seasons Jokic was trying to prove he was the best player in the NBA.
Now, he is trying to prove he is the best player in the 🌎
Finished with 29 points and the win for 🇷🇸 #DNVRSerbia @DNVR_Nuggets pic.twitter.com/JQc1UM4x3i – 6:05 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Right now the Greek NT is dealing with four injury problems: Kostas Sloukas, Ioannis Papapetrou, Georgios Papagiannis & Kostas Antetokounmpo. The next few days will be very crucial and the medical examinations will determine the Greek lineup for the #EuroBasket. #HellasBasketball – 5:34 PM
Right now the Greek NT is dealing with four injury problems: Kostas Sloukas, Ioannis Papapetrou, Georgios Papagiannis & Kostas Antetokounmpo. The next few days will be very crucial and the medical examinations will determine the Greek lineup for the #EuroBasket. #HellasBasketball – 5:34 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
“In the land of MVPs”
Another angle of Jokić over Giannis that must be shared
pic.twitter.com/hDzkWaTNQs – 5:26 PM
“In the land of MVPs”
Another angle of Jokić over Giannis that must be shared
pic.twitter.com/hDzkWaTNQs – 5:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis vs Jokic head-to-head matchups:
Giannis — Jokic —
23/10/5 22/10/8
52.7 FG% 56.5 FG%
Jokic is up 8-4. pic.twitter.com/E8nCwEg9H4 – 5:05 PM
Giannis vs Jokic head-to-head matchups:
Giannis — Jokic —
23/10/5 22/10/8
52.7 FG% 56.5 FG%
Jokic is up 8-4. pic.twitter.com/E8nCwEg9H4 – 5:05 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only Greek player who shot free throws in Belgrade (10/14 FT) vs Serbia and Tyler Dorsey talked about it in the press conference.
“I’m just very surpised. If you find that in any other game let me know”, he said. #SRBGRE pic.twitter.com/leGnzvQXDD – 4:55 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only Greek player who shot free throws in Belgrade (10/14 FT) vs Serbia and Tyler Dorsey talked about it in the press conference.
“I’m just very surpised. If you find that in any other game let me know”, he said. #SRBGRE pic.twitter.com/leGnzvQXDD – 4:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The battle of the MVPs in Belgrade
Nikola Jokic vs Giannis Antetokounmpo shot chart.
Jokic: 11-16 FG
Giannis: 14-25 FG
#SRBGRE #MileHighBasketball #FearTheDeer #FIBAWCQ pic.twitter.com/iokbegKELJ – 4:49 PM
The battle of the MVPs in Belgrade
Nikola Jokic vs Giannis Antetokounmpo shot chart.
Jokic: 11-16 FG
Giannis: 14-25 FG
#SRBGRE #MileHighBasketball #FearTheDeer #FIBAWCQ pic.twitter.com/iokbegKELJ – 4:49 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Heated battle from two MVPs tonight in Belgrade: 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career-night was not enough, as Serbia with 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic wins a thriller after over time ✊
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/x0lEpCXvDx – 4:37 PM
Heated battle from two MVPs tonight in Belgrade: 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career-night was not enough, as Serbia with 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic wins a thriller after over time ✊
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/x0lEpCXvDx – 4:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
You know what? Think a Nuggets-Bucks Finals would be pretty, pretty tasty.
Joker (29 points) outduels Giannis (40) as Serbia knocks off Greece. – 4:26 PM
You know what? Think a Nuggets-Bucks Finals would be pretty, pretty tasty.
Joker (29 points) outduels Giannis (40) as Serbia knocks off Greece. – 4:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Serbia (FIBA WC Qualifiers)
40 points (career-high with Greek National Team)
14-25 FG
10-14 FT
8 rebounds
5 assists
2 steals
3 turnovers
#SRBGRE #FeartheDeer #FIBAWCQ – 4:24 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Serbia (FIBA WC Qualifiers)
40 points (career-high with Greek National Team)
14-25 FG
10-14 FT
8 rebounds
5 assists
2 steals
3 turnovers
#SRBGRE #FeartheDeer #FIBAWCQ – 4:24 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
That was an EPIC DUEL for the #FIBAWC Qualifiers.
Nikola Jokic: 29PTS, 8REB, 6AST.
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 40PTS, 8REB, 5AST.
Serbia won the game vs Greece in the overtime (100-94). #SRBGRE pic.twitter.com/tIN2a8OEgQ – 4:24 PM
That was an EPIC DUEL for the #FIBAWC Qualifiers.
Nikola Jokic: 29PTS, 8REB, 6AST.
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 40PTS, 8REB, 5AST.
Serbia won the game vs Greece in the overtime (100-94). #SRBGRE pic.twitter.com/tIN2a8OEgQ – 4:24 PM
Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum
How Jokic just made this step back, turnaround, one foot 3 with Giannis all over him in the corner? 🤦🏽♂️ – 4:02 PM
How Jokic just made this step back, turnaround, one foot 3 with Giannis all over him in the corner? 🤦🏽♂️ – 4:02 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is Greece’s game changer in Belgrade. His energy is contagious to the whole team on both ends. #SRBGRE #HellasBasketball #FearTheDeer – 3:51 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is Greece’s game changer in Belgrade. His energy is contagious to the whole team on both ends. #SRBGRE #HellasBasketball #FearTheDeer – 3:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
What a finish from Nikola Mulitinov.
Serbia remains up 7 thru three quarters, 70-63. Joker will probably come back in pretty soon. He’s played just 19 of 30 minutes. Giannis has played 25 minutes. – 3:36 PM
What a finish from Nikola Mulitinov.
Serbia remains up 7 thru three quarters, 70-63. Joker will probably come back in pretty soon. He’s played just 19 of 30 minutes. Giannis has played 25 minutes. – 3:36 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kostas Antetokounmpo is out for the rest of the game vs Serbia due to an irritation in the patellar tendon of the right foot. #SRBGRE #HellasBasketball – 3:28 PM
Kostas Antetokounmpo is out for the rest of the game vs Serbia due to an irritation in the patellar tendon of the right foot. #SRBGRE #HellasBasketball – 3:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has guarded Giannis on every possession since halftime. He’s routinely stopping him 1-on-1 too. – 3:21 PM
Nikola Jokic has guarded Giannis on every possession since halftime. He’s routinely stopping him 1-on-1 too. – 3:21 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Serbia’s Vasilije Micic and Greece’s Kostas Antetokounmpo were forced to exit the World Cup Qualifiers game between the two sides
eurohoops.net/en/fiba/138127… – 3:19 PM
Serbia’s Vasilije Micic and Greece’s Kostas Antetokounmpo were forced to exit the World Cup Qualifiers game between the two sides
eurohoops.net/en/fiba/138127… – 3:19 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Serbia – Greece 51-44 (Half time)
Nikola Jokic
11 pts / 5-7 FG / 4 rebs / 3 asts / 5 tos
Giannis Antetokounmpo
17 pts / 5-10 FG / 4 rebs / 4 asts / 1 stl / 1 to
#SRBGRE #Milehighbasketball #FeartheDeer #FIBAWCQ – 2:54 PM
Serbia – Greece 51-44 (Half time)
Nikola Jokic
11 pts / 5-7 FG / 4 rebs / 3 asts / 5 tos
Giannis Antetokounmpo
17 pts / 5-10 FG / 4 rebs / 4 asts / 1 stl / 1 to
#SRBGRE #Milehighbasketball #FeartheDeer #FIBAWCQ – 2:54 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
51-44 halftime lead for Serbia
Jokic 11 p.
Giannis 17 p.
pic.twitter.com/3KXhnWCrsq – 2:53 PM
51-44 halftime lead for Serbia
Jokic 11 p.
Giannis 17 p.
pic.twitter.com/3KXhnWCrsq – 2:53 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis Antetokounmpo had an amazing first half vs Serbia: 17 points (4/8 2PTS, 1/2 3PTS, 6/8 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal. Serbia is up by +7 (51-44). #SRBGRE #HellasBasketball – 2:53 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo had an amazing first half vs Serbia: 17 points (4/8 2PTS, 1/2 3PTS, 6/8 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal. Serbia is up by +7 (51-44). #SRBGRE #HellasBasketball – 2:53 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic with a tough, tough finish over Giannis to take a 46-42 lead and get him up to 9 points.
This Belgrade crowd loves it! #DNVRSerbia pic.twitter.com/QLmPy3tLmJ – 2:51 PM
Nikola Jokic with a tough, tough finish over Giannis to take a 46-42 lead and get him up to 9 points.
This Belgrade crowd loves it! #DNVRSerbia pic.twitter.com/QLmPy3tLmJ – 2:51 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Alert: Vasilije Micic and Kostas Antetokounmpo were injured (not in the same play) during the 2nd quarter of Serbia – Greece game. Both of them went to the locker rooms. Extreme anxiety… #SRBGRE – 2:48 PM
Alert: Vasilije Micic and Kostas Antetokounmpo were injured (not in the same play) during the 2nd quarter of Serbia – Greece game. Both of them went to the locker rooms. Extreme anxiety… #SRBGRE – 2:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jokic vs. Giannis at Stark Arena
The two players responsible for the last four MVP’s
Iconic
📸 @RyanGreeneDNVR pic.twitter.com/vp1TiudB0O – 2:37 PM
Jokic vs. Giannis at Stark Arena
The two players responsible for the last four MVP’s
Iconic
📸 @RyanGreeneDNVR pic.twitter.com/vp1TiudB0O – 2:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kostas Antetokounmpo plays like a veteran player against Serbia. His confidence is really high and shows his aggresiveness and his development on both ends. Really good to see him play #SRBGRE #FIBAWCQ – 2:33 PM
Kostas Antetokounmpo plays like a veteran player against Serbia. His confidence is really high and shows his aggresiveness and his development on both ends. Really good to see him play #SRBGRE #FIBAWCQ – 2:33 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Serbia vs Greece (1st quarter)
Nikola Jokic
4 points / 2-3 FG / 1 rebound / 2 assists / 4 turnovers
Giannis Antetokounmpo
10 points / 4-5 FG / 1 rebound / 4 assists / 1 steal
#Milehighbasketball #FearTheDeer #FIBAWCQ #SRBGRE – 2:20 PM
Serbia vs Greece (1st quarter)
Nikola Jokic
4 points / 2-3 FG / 1 rebound / 2 assists / 4 turnovers
Giannis Antetokounmpo
10 points / 4-5 FG / 1 rebound / 4 assists / 1 steal
#Milehighbasketball #FearTheDeer #FIBAWCQ #SRBGRE – 2:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not a strong start for Joker with 4 turnovers, but he’s a notorious slow starter in these formats. Nikola Mulitinov came in for him a couple minutes ago but Giannis stayed in and did some more work. – 2:13 PM
Not a strong start for Joker with 4 turnovers, but he’s a notorious slow starter in these formats. Nikola Mulitinov came in for him a couple minutes ago but Giannis stayed in and did some more work. – 2:13 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Giannis with a pass to his brother for the connection! pic.twitter.com/xFFSyGv4e9 – 2:08 PM
Giannis with a pass to his brother for the connection! pic.twitter.com/xFFSyGv4e9 – 2:08 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
It’s time.
Nikola Jokic vs. Giannis
I’m courtside, in Belgrade. What a dream! #DNVRSerbia pic.twitter.com/C63qkOO0Wv – 2:02 PM
It’s time.
Nikola Jokic vs. Giannis
I’m courtside, in Belgrade. What a dream! #DNVRSerbia pic.twitter.com/C63qkOO0Wv – 2:02 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Of course Zeljko Obradovic is not missing a battle between 🇷🇸 Jokic’s Serbia and 🇬🇷 Giannis’ Greece in Belgrade 😎
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/pmrXDRxMXO – 1:57 PM
Of course Zeljko Obradovic is not missing a battle between 🇷🇸 Jokic’s Serbia and 🇬🇷 Giannis’ Greece in Belgrade 😎
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/pmrXDRxMXO – 1:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tonight is a must-win for Serbia vs. Giannis and Greece. They need it to qualify for next year’s World Cup. The pressure is on. We’ve felt it here all week. It’s a massive, massive game. pic.twitter.com/BsBZ1SDtjb – 1:16 PM
Tonight is a must-win for Serbia vs. Giannis and Greece. They need it to qualify for next year’s World Cup. The pressure is on. We’ve felt it here all week. It’s a massive, massive game. pic.twitter.com/BsBZ1SDtjb – 1:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Serbia-Greece starts in 1.5 hours. Courtside 1891 is broadcasting it for a fee. I’m not sure if folks will be able to find it for free.
If Serbia loses, they’re out. Jokić v Giannis. Hyped up. – 12:40 PM
Serbia-Greece starts in 1.5 hours. Courtside 1891 is broadcasting it for a fee. I’m not sure if folks will be able to find it for free.
If Serbia loses, they’re out. Jokić v Giannis. Hyped up. – 12:40 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
How Dimitrios Itoudis makes Giannis Antetokounmpo unstoppable ✊🇬🇷
Full episode: https://t.co/1vdHPQQwVE pic.twitter.com/uBnwgqVpU8 – 10:00 AM
How Dimitrios Itoudis makes Giannis Antetokounmpo unstoppable ✊🇬🇷
Full episode: https://t.co/1vdHPQQwVE pic.twitter.com/uBnwgqVpU8 – 10:00 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Tonight the last two NBA MVPs will face off in a FIBA game 🔥
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic (2021 & 2022)
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019 & 2020)
When had this happened before? At the 2008 Beijing Olympics:
🇺🇸 Kobe Bryant (2008)
🇩🇪 Dirk Nowitzki (2007)
(via @HellenicBF)
#FIBAWC #WinForAll – 8:26 AM
Tonight the last two NBA MVPs will face off in a FIBA game 🔥
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic (2021 & 2022)
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019 & 2020)
When had this happened before? At the 2008 Beijing Olympics:
🇺🇸 Kobe Bryant (2008)
🇩🇪 Dirk Nowitzki (2007)
(via @HellenicBF)
#FIBAWC #WinForAll – 8:26 AM
More on this storyline
The Bucks have been consistent title contenders as a result, and it is worth noting that Antetokounmpo got his two MVP awards and Defensive Player of the Year honor in the past for years alone when he’s averaging 30 to 33 minutes peer outing. Despite that, however, Arenas defended his take and even took to Instagram to say how Giannis didn’t really add a new skill to his arsenal. For him, the Greek Freak simply got stronger and wiser, but not really better in basketball. “Has he added any new skill to his game? Has his 3% gotten better (nope) has his mid range gotten better (nope) has his free-throws % gotten better (nope) has his back to the basketball play gotten better (nope),” Arenas wrote. “He’s gotten stronger, his ability to take bumps and finish has gotten better which helps his over all shooting %. [But] the same flaws he walked into the game with he still has now, which is why I said he needs to learn the game more to understand how to improve his overall game,” Arenas wrote. -via Clutch Points / August 28, 2022
While Arenas did not name Giannis, the way he described the player that he talked about implies it was the Bucks star. According to Agen Zero, the Greek Freak is not even close to being the best player in the league. “There is a true gap. I talk to people about that all the time. There’s elite but then there’s another level of elite in our league of what players look like,” Handy said. “What’s so is the media tries to shorten [the gap],” Arenas said. “They try to shorten this gap, like, ‘He’s the best player in the league.’ Not even close! Just stop it. -via TalkBasket / August 27, 2022
“This gap is so big, but you are always trying to replace the next person by putting him in. I can look at his game and say he doesn’t understand basketball. He plays the sport. He won a championship. Cool! “He doesn’t understand how to be great, how to be great, how to train his body. I’m looking at the stats ‘Oh, he’s playing 32 minutes, 34 minutes…’ I’m sorry, but to be here you have to train your body to at least 38 minutes of above. LeBron played 37 minutes at 37. Iverson was playing 43 minutes.” -via TalkBasket / August 27, 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Happy Birthday to ya…Happy Birthday!!!” 🤣🎉🎶 @alex_ante34 pic.twitter.com/zQqHf55pDx -via Twitter @Giannis_An34 / August 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.