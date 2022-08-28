Julius Erving: Kobe Bryant's numbers shouldn't be retired NBA-wide

Julius Erving loves Kobe Bryant and even played with the Mamba’s father … but he tells TMZ Sports the NBA shouldn’t retire the Lakers legend’s numbers league-wide like it did with Bill Russell earlier this summer. Most believe that following Adam Silver’s decision to honor Russell by permanently hanging up his #6 following the Celtics legend’s death — he should do the same for Kobe, who tragically passed away in 2020.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
🐐 GOAT LINE CHART RACE 🐐
Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant vs. LeBron James in Global Rating through the years.
Draw your own conclusions (or don’t draw any at all). pic.twitter.com/P0I5gRbC33 – 11:08 AM
Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15
Fascinating insights from @Shaquille O’Neal on:
-Regret of not keeping in contact with Kobe
-Near-death experience that ‘changed my life’
-Moment mum broke down after surprising her with first house gift
-Says son is ‘like Giannis with a jump shot’
@FOXSportsAUS
foxsports.com.au/basketball/nba… – 3:35 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Was told the @Los Angeles Lakers waited until today to consummate the trade with the Jazz out of respect to Kobe Bryant Day yesterday. Kobe Bryant Day is celebrated on August 24, chosen for jerseys 8 and 24, in Los Angeles and Orange County to commemorate the life of the Lakers icon. – 11:57 AM
Was told the @Los Angeles Lakers waited until today to consummate the trade with the Jazz out of respect to Kobe Bryant Day yesterday. Kobe Bryant Day is celebrated on August 24, chosen for jerseys 8 and 24, in Los Angeles and Orange County to commemorate the life of the Lakers icon. – 11:57 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Tonight the last two NBA MVPs will face off in a FIBA game 🔥
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic (2021 & 2022)
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019 & 2020)
When had this happened before? At the 2008 Beijing Olympics:
🇺🇸 Kobe Bryant (2008)
🇩🇪 Dirk Nowitzki (2007)
(via @HellenicBF)
#FIBAWC #WinForAll – 8:26 AM
“I don’t think he should be compared with the Russell situation,” Erving said of Kobe out at LAX. “We’re fresh into that but let’s see how that works out. Maybe at some point in time. Bill was 86 years old, so address it like that to an 86-year-old — multiple champions, multiple coaching champions, multiple on-and-off the court champion, or whatever — there’s no comparison.” “I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Russell.” -via TMZ.com / August 28, 2022
“It’s more of a franchise situation with the Lakers,” Erving said. “If they wanted to do it, which I think they already have, that makes sense — but for the whole league to do it, probably not.” Erving added that he was grateful for Silver’s decision to retire Russell’s number, saying, “Bill was a very special individual and what he did for basketball, no one else could ever do again.” -via TMZ.com / August 28, 2022
The $16 million verdict that Vanessa Bryant was awarded by a federal jury on Wednesday is set to be reduced to $15 million after a juror discovered an error on the verdict form and informed the court about it. Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, prevailed in her civil trial against Los Angeles County Wednesday after the jury of nine unanimously found the county liable for damages to her and her fellow plaintiff Chris Chester, who was awarded $15 million by the same jury. -via USA Today Sports / August 27, 2022
