Kyrie Irving focused on having an MVP-caliber season

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Nets PG Kyrie Irving has been in the gym, focusing on weight training and core fitness this off-season. Those close to the PG tell @BallySports Irving’s focused on having an MVP-caliber season literally. “He’s more than just a dribbling sensation.”
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kyrie Irving was hoopin today in the Kyrie 8s again 👀👀
📷: @CassyAthena 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mJ7HFNbCWi – 10:07 PM
Kyrie Irving was hoopin today in the Kyrie 8s again 👀👀
📷: @CassyAthena 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mJ7HFNbCWi – 10:07 PM
More on this storyline
According to Shams Charania, that is not actually the case. While making an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Charania shared that Durant and Irving were actually in constant contact with each other. “The one guy with the Nets that Kevin Durant had remained in communication with, from everything I’ve been told, was Kyrie Irving. That was the one guy that he was communicating with on a regular basis. …That relationship goes beyond just basketball. I think it’s more a life friendship that those do have.” -via NBA Analysis Network / August 27, 2022
Kyrie Irving: is it true there have only been a little over 5,500 total individuals ever (4,502 Men, ~1,000 Women) that played in the NBA/WNBA at least one minute? 🤷🏾♂️our world attempts to downplay the fact that it’s a RARE case to make it to the league, let alone dominate. RARE AIR ♾A11 -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / August 26, 2022
Kyrie Irving: My Dad told me at a young age, I had a 1 in 3,333 percent chance (.03%) of making it to the NBA and that I should have back up plans for my life regardless if it happened or not. I am grateful he told me the truth because With or without basketball, I know myself. ♾A11 -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / August 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.