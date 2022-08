Nets like their roster, don't feel urgency to pursue Donovan Mitchell

With the Kevin Durant trade drama over (for now), league focus has turned to the Mitchell trade and the Jazz want to get it done, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN on his Hoop Collective podcast. “[Tim] MacMahon, you said, I believe last week, that you thought that the Jazz would make a Donovan Mitchell trade before the opener. And it sounds to me in talking to people around the league that the Jazz want to try to go even sooner than that. They want to go before training camp… “It does sound as I talk to folks in the league that the Jazz are trying to apply the gas here. To try to juice the offer, especially juice the offer from the New York Knicks.” -via NBC Sports / August 27, 2022