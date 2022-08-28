Nets like their roster, don't feel urgency to pursue Donovan Mitchell

Several teams, including the Nets and Miami Heat, reportedly have interest in Donovan Mitchell. But some members of the Nets organization like where the roster is at the moment and don’t feel a sense or urgency to pursue Mitchell. Miami would probably need to engage a third team to produce enough draft capital to satisfy Utah. The Heat can currently trade three future first-round picks.
Source: SportsNet New York
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: With Cavs exiting Donovan Mitchell trade talks, it seems like the deal is still the Knicks’ to lose. At the moment, NYK can make best offer for Mitchell even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. More on that & a note on Nets/Mitchell here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 1:34 PM
From earlier: With Cavs exiting Donovan Mitchell trade talks, it seems like the deal is still the Knicks’ to lose. At the moment, NYK can make best offer for Mitchell even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. More on that & a note on Nets/Mitchell here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 1:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday column: Dealing for Donovan Mitchell makes sense — only if the price is right newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 8:05 AM
Knicks Sunday column: Dealing for Donovan Mitchell makes sense — only if the price is right newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 8:05 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Every time I read or hear the Knicks have the best possible offer for Donovan Mitchell I picture Sam Presti swimming in his pick vault pic.twitter.com/htVW4cDq3F – 1:25 PM
Every time I read or hear the Knicks have the best possible offer for Donovan Mitchell I picture Sam Presti swimming in his pick vault pic.twitter.com/htVW4cDq3F – 1:25 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The case for trading Donovan Mitchell before training camp https://t.co/AO4JQtomE5 pic.twitter.com/NDpIXJmLeG – 12:00 PM
The case for trading Donovan Mitchell before training camp https://t.co/AO4JQtomE5 pic.twitter.com/NDpIXJmLeG – 12:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report Jazz want to “apply the gas” to get Donovan Mitchell trade done nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/26/rep… – 6:00 PM
Report Jazz want to “apply the gas” to get Donovan Mitchell trade done nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/26/rep… – 6:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
With Cavs removing themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, seems like the deal is still Knicks’ to lose. At the moment, NYK can make best offer for Mitchell even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. More on that and a note on Nets/Mitchell here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 4:22 PM
With Cavs removing themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, seems like the deal is still Knicks’ to lose. At the moment, NYK can make best offer for Mitchell even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. More on that and a note on Nets/Mitchell here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 4:22 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We are live on @getcallin with @Michael Scotto.
Talking Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Lakers, and taking your questions: callin.com/link/LmVYUTnUXI – 4:00 PM
We are live on @getcallin with @Michael Scotto.
Talking Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Lakers, and taking your questions: callin.com/link/LmVYUTnUXI – 4:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Brian Windhorst: Jazz want to trade Donovan Mitchell before training camp
sportando.basketball/en/brian-windh… – 2:19 PM
Brian Windhorst: Jazz want to trade Donovan Mitchell before training camp
sportando.basketball/en/brian-windh… – 2:19 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. Donovan Mitchell talks intensify & involve numerous teams + an actual basketball look at Nets (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) spoti.fi/3RexrNc – 1:17 PM
New podcast. Donovan Mitchell talks intensify & involve numerous teams + an actual basketball look at Nets (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) spoti.fi/3RexrNc – 1:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, per SNY sources. Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah – even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose. – 12:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, per SNY sources. Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah – even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose. – 12:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Mike Richman
– Patrick Beverley to the Lakers
– What’s next for Westbrook?
– Donovan Mitchell latest
– Chet Holmgren’s injury is a bummer
– Most clutch players in the NBA
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:18 AM
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Mike Richman
– Patrick Beverley to the Lakers
– What’s next for Westbrook?
– Donovan Mitchell latest
– Chet Holmgren’s injury is a bummer
– Most clutch players in the NBA
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:18 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re back in the States, and back on @getcallin tomorrow at 4ET with New York’s own @Michael Scotto.
Breaking down Kevin Durant rescinding his trade request, the ongoing Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes, Lakers moves, and taking your questions: callin.com/link/LmVYUTnUXI – 4:10 PM
We’re back in the States, and back on @getcallin tomorrow at 4ET with New York’s own @Michael Scotto.
Breaking down Kevin Durant rescinding his trade request, the ongoing Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes, Lakers moves, and taking your questions: callin.com/link/LmVYUTnUXI – 4:10 PM
More on this storyline
If the Knicks manage to win the trade race for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, or even if another team unexpectedly beats them to Mitchell, league sources say there’s a decent chance that the Lakers will be involved in the deal. The two future first-round picks that the Lakers possess in 2027 and 2029 are the kind of top-shelf draft picks that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is believed to covet. Russell Westbrook’s $47 million expiring contract and those picks could be the Lakers’ entree to a potential three-team swap … depending on the players that would land in Los Angeles. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 28, 2022
With the Kevin Durant trade drama over (for now), league focus has turned to the Mitchell trade and the Jazz want to get it done, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN on his Hoop Collective podcast. “[Tim] MacMahon, you said, I believe last week, that you thought that the Jazz would make a Donovan Mitchell trade before the opener. And it sounds to me in talking to people around the league that the Jazz want to try to go even sooner than that. They want to go before training camp… “It does sound as I talk to folks in the league that the Jazz are trying to apply the gas here. To try to juice the offer, especially juice the offer from the New York Knicks.” -via NBC Sports / August 27, 2022
Brian Windhorst: I can confirm that that the Cavs have talked to the Jazz in the last week. -via Spotify / August 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.