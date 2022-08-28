Yuta Watanabe signed non-guaranteed deal with Nets

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward Yuta Watanabe to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal @hoopshype has learned.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward Yuta Watanabe to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 6:10 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets have signed Yuta Watanabe, the 1st Japanese-born player to sign a D-1 scholarship (at GW) pic.twitter.com/9czhKF1qH3 – 5:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have signed free agent forward Yuta Watanabe. The 6-foot-8, 214-pounder from Yokohama, Japan has played 121 games (eight starts) in four #NBA seasons with the Memphis #Grizzlies (2018-20) and Toronto #Raptors (2020-22). – 5:22 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Nets have signed Yuta Watanabe and that’s great news for him. And my Nets pals better treat the great @KC_Shibata with the respect he deserves as he covers them remotely. – 5:21 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets announce the signing of forward Yuta Watanabe from Japan. – 5:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Brooklyn Nets announced they have signed forward Yuta Watanabe. – 5:16 PM
Shams Charania: The Nets say team has signed free agent Yuta Watanabe. The Japanese forward has played four seasons for Toronto and Memphis. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 28, 2022
The Japan Basketball Association (JBA) have formally announced the 24-player preliminary roster for Japan for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup 2022. The list is headlined by the return of Yuta Watanabe. The forward who plays for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA was a key part of the national teams that competed in the recent Tokyo Olympics and FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China. At the Olympics, Watanabe averaged 17.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. -via FIBA / June 12, 2022
