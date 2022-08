Yuta Watanabe signed non-guaranteed deal with Nets

Shams Charania: The Nets say team has signed free agent Yuta Watanabe. The Japanese forward has played four seasons for Toronto and Memphis. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 28, 2022

The Nets have signed Yuta Watanabe and that’s great news for him. And my Nets pals better treat the great @KC_Shibata with the respect he deserves as he covers them remotely. – 5:21 PM

The #Nets have signed free agent forward Yuta Watanabe. The 6-foot-8, 214-pounder from Yokohama, Japan has played 121 games (eight starts) in four #NBA seasons with the Memphis #Grizzlies (2018-20) and Toronto #Raptors (2020-22). – 5:22 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.