Blazers waive Didi Louzada

The Portland Trail Blazers have waived Didi Louzada, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin.
Source: Portland Trail Blazers @ NBA.com
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A league source tells @spotrac that the Portland Trail Blazers elected to waive and stretch Didi Louzada.
The Blazers will be under the tax line for this upcoming season and will have dead money cap hits of $268,032 on their books for the next seven seasons through 2028-2029. – 6:03 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Trail Blazers just announced that they have waived guard Didi Louzada. #ripcity – 4:50 PM
Michael Scotto: Sources: The Portland Trail Blazers will use the waive-and-stretch provision on Didi Louzada, @hoopshype has learned. The move will get Portland under the luxury tax as @BobbyMarks42 noted. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / August 29, 2022
Bobby Marks: Louzada was on a guaranteed $1.88M contract. Aug. 31 is the last day to use the waive-and-stretch provision and Louzada would count as $268,032 (over 7 seasons) if they elect to do so. The move would put Portland under the tax (currently $1.54M over). -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / August 29, 2022
What was going through your mind playing with Belgium and the Sydney Kings? Tate: Honestly, my first year in Belgium, my feet were just on the ground. That was a young team, and we were just trying to win. I went out there on a tryout. I was trying to stay on the team. As time went on, I began to show what I am and got more comfortable and confident. That led to me coming back to a Summer League. In Australia, it was different. I always knew that I wanted to get to the NBA. I felt I took a jump from that first year to my second year. I knew going into my second season, LaMelo Ball, RJ Hampton and Didi Louzada would have NBA eyes on them out there. I turned down a lot of money in Europe and took a pay cut to go to Australia because I knew that the publicity and the amount of attention those young rising stars were going to bring could be my opportunity to get to the league. -via HoopsHype / July 15, 2022
