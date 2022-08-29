Bruno Caboclo signed fully non-guaranteed deal with Boston

Bruno Caboclo signed fully non-guaranteed deal with Boston

Main Rumors

Bruno Caboclo signed fully non-guaranteed deal with Boston

August 29, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bruno Caboclo’s deal with the Boston Celtics is a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 training camp deal, league sources told @celticsblog and @spotrac.
Caboclo’s contract doesn’t count against the salary cap or luxury tax unless he’s on the opening day roster. – 4:26 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I only have three NBA players named Bruno in my database. With the Boston Celtics signing Caboclo, they would be the only team in the league to have all three (Fernando and Sundov). Feel like Caboclo needs to make the team to make it more official – 9:45 PM

More on this storyline

That leaves the team with three available slots for the opening night roster. As of Tuesday, the Celtics mostly were expected to fill out the rest of the training camp roster with young veterans willing to vie for those spots. Recent additions Noah Vonleh and Bruno Caboclo will be in that group, while last year’s two-way player Brodric Thomas and former Kings draft pick Justin Jackson are viewed as strong candidates to join them, league sources told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2022
Shams Charania: Free agent Bruno Caboclo has agreed to a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics and will compete for a roster spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 1, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home