Danilo Gallinari to miss Celtics' training camp?

Danilo Gallinari’ll be missing for at least two months after the injury with Italian National Team. Gallinari will not take part in Boston Celtics’ training camp and will return to the court in November as reported by the Italian press.
Source: Alessandro Maggi @ Sportando
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Biggest stars that won’t play in EuroBasket 2022
🇪🇸 Ricky Rubio
🇲🇪 Nikola Vucevic
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic
🇮🇹 Danilo Gallinari
🇫🇷 Nicolas Batum
🇩🇪 Moritz Wagner
🇷🇸 Boban Marjanovic
🇹🇷 Omer Yurtseven
🇬🇪 Tornike Shengelia
🇫🇷 Nando De Colo – 4:41 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Danilo Gallinari reportedly to miss Boston Celtics’ training camp
Danilo Gallinari reportedly to miss Boston Celtics’ training camp
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Danilo Gallinari suffered a torn left meniscus while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game Saturday.
The Italian team did not disclose a timetable for Gallinari’s recovery but said he would miss next month’s EuroBasket tournament.
Danilo Gallinari suffered a torn left meniscus while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game Saturday.
The Italian team did not disclose a timetable for Gallinari’s recovery but said he would miss next month’s EuroBasket tournament.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We don’t know how long Danilo Gallinari will be out, but Boston is likely going to have to replace his projected production for at least a little while.
For @celticsblog I looked at internal and external options Boston might consider while Gallo is out:
We don’t know how long Danilo Gallinari will be out, but Boston is likely going to have to replace his projected production for at least a little while.
For @celticsblog I looked at internal and external options Boston might consider while Gallo is out:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Danilo Gallinari suffers meniscus tear, out of EuroBasket, but ACL undamaged nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/28/dan… – 11:51 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Danilo Gallinari injury: Celtics forward suffers torn meniscus in left knee while playing for Italy
Danilo Gallinari injury: Celtics forward suffers torn meniscus in left knee while playing for Italy
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
This is the 4️⃣th time that Danilo Gallinari is forced to miss EuroBasket 😳
❌ 2007: An injury during the preparation
❌ 2013: A knee injury during the NBA season
❌ 2017: A hand injury after throwing a punch at the Netherlands
This is the 4️⃣th time that Danilo Gallinari is forced to miss EuroBasket 😳
❌ 2007: An injury during the preparation
❌ 2013: A knee injury during the NBA season
❌ 2017: A hand injury after throwing a punch at the Netherlands
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: A look at Danilo Gallinari’s meniscus tear and potential timetable scenarios for his recovery masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:55 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The news Gianmarco Pozzecco prayed would not happen has reached the Italian national team.
Danilo Gallinari has been officially declared out for EuroBasket 2022 😔
The news Gianmarco Pozzecco prayed would not happen has reached the Italian national team.
Danilo Gallinari has been officially declared out for EuroBasket 2022 😔
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Danilo Gallinari to miss EuroBasket 2022 sportando.basketball/en/danilo-gall… – 8:48 AM
