Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks more complicated after RJ Barrett's extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Barrett’s extension – which makes him the youngest $100M player in Knicks history at 22 — ends weeks of New York/Utah trade talks on Mitchell, and forces teams to start discussions over with significantly different deal parameters because of the Poison Pill provision.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Updates from Woj on the Knicks signing RJ Barrett to a $120M extension, and how that throws a monkey wrench into the Donovan Mitchell trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/Soby2d7BNy – 12:19 AM
Updates from Woj on the Knicks signing RJ Barrett to a $120M extension, and how that throws a monkey wrench into the Donovan Mitchell trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/Soby2d7BNy – 12:19 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by age for a Knicks player:
19 year old — RJ Barrett
20 year old — RJ Barrett
21 year old — RJ Barrett pic.twitter.com/KUAmh1F4Vi – 11:49 PM
Most PPG by age for a Knicks player:
19 year old — RJ Barrett
20 year old — RJ Barrett
21 year old — RJ Barrett pic.twitter.com/KUAmh1F4Vi – 11:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jazz had coveted RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade talks w/Knicks. Barrett’s extension takes him off the table in those talks for obvious reasons, including ‘poison pill’ provision that makes it very difficult to trade player on rookie extension before extension takes effect. – 11:47 PM
Jazz had coveted RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade talks w/Knicks. Barrett’s extension takes him off the table in those talks for obvious reasons, including ‘poison pill’ provision that makes it very difficult to trade player on rookie extension before extension takes effect. – 11:47 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Either RJ Barrett’s agent is trying to get his rich 22 y/o client traded from NYC to SLC (lol) or the Knicks are dangling Barrett’s extension as bait to pull Trade Danny off the fence (kinda gross). Basketball! – 11:46 PM
Either RJ Barrett’s agent is trying to get his rich 22 y/o client traded from NYC to SLC (lol) or the Knicks are dangling Barrett’s extension as bait to pull Trade Danny off the fence (kinda gross). Basketball! – 11:46 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks signing RJ Barrett to below-max contract extension, leaving Donovan Mitchell talks in limbo #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/29/kni… – 11:42 PM
#Knicks signing RJ Barrett to below-max contract extension, leaving Donovan Mitchell talks in limbo #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/29/kni… – 11:42 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
On vacation right now, so I won’t be writing about RJ Barrett’s extension, but I wrote a detailed article earlier this summer about how people around the league value Barrett & and the complications behind extension negotiations for him. Here it is: theathletic.com/3385597/2022/0… – 11:37 PM
On vacation right now, so I won’t be writing about RJ Barrett’s extension, but I wrote a detailed article earlier this summer about how people around the league value Barrett & and the complications behind extension negotiations for him. Here it is: theathletic.com/3385597/2022/0… – 11:37 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Footage of RJ Barrett ending the Charlie Ward Curse: pic.twitter.com/wbptyMkt9h – 11:36 PM
Footage of RJ Barrett ending the Charlie Ward Curse: pic.twitter.com/wbptyMkt9h – 11:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Knicks finalizing four-year extension with RJ Barrett, taking him out of Mitchell talks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/29/rep… – 11:36 PM
Report: Knicks finalizing four-year extension with RJ Barrett, taking him out of Mitchell talks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/29/rep… – 11:36 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Here’s how the poison pill in RJ Barrett’s new contract works in trades.
To the Knicks as outgoing salary, he counts for his 2022-23 salary: $10.9 million.
To the Jazz, as incoming salary, he counts as the average of all five seasons he’s signed for: roughly $26.2 million. – 11:35 PM
Here’s how the poison pill in RJ Barrett’s new contract works in trades.
To the Knicks as outgoing salary, he counts for his 2022-23 salary: $10.9 million.
To the Jazz, as incoming salary, he counts as the average of all five seasons he’s signed for: roughly $26.2 million. – 11:35 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“if you don’t trade us donovan mitchell right now, we’re going to extend a good player who you don’t want to pay” pic.twitter.com/nOyQcERo3U – 11:29 PM
“if you don’t trade us donovan mitchell right now, we’re going to extend a good player who you don’t want to pay” pic.twitter.com/nOyQcERo3U – 11:29 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN story on Knicks guard RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension worth up to $120M: es.pn/3e0fR1b – 11:29 PM
Full ESPN story on Knicks guard RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension worth up to $120M: es.pn/3e0fR1b – 11:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
RJ Barrett gets $120 million.
Jalen Brunson gets $100 million.
I think if you polled NBA Twitter, most would say Brunson is a better player. He even had the open market boosting him. This is just more proof that this is a wing’s league. I think Barrett will look underpaid soon. – 11:27 PM
RJ Barrett gets $120 million.
Jalen Brunson gets $100 million.
I think if you polled NBA Twitter, most would say Brunson is a better player. He even had the open market boosting him. This is just more proof that this is a wing’s league. I think Barrett will look underpaid soon. – 11:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
League source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski report – deal still being finalized between the Knicks and RJ Barrett on a four-year rookie extension worth up to $120 million. This keeps the 22-year-old Barrett in place with the team. – 11:26 PM
League source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski report – deal still being finalized between the Knicks and RJ Barrett on a four-year rookie extension worth up to $120 million. This keeps the 22-year-old Barrett in place with the team. – 11:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a 21 year old in 2022:
20.0 — RJ Barrett
17.5 — Tyrese Maxey
16.3 — Cole Anthony pic.twitter.com/aZlSruCyBI – 11:21 PM
Most PPG by a 21 year old in 2022:
20.0 — RJ Barrett
17.5 — Tyrese Maxey
16.3 — Cole Anthony pic.twitter.com/aZlSruCyBI – 11:21 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
my SCALDING-HOT take: rj barrett is good, his extension is fine, and it in no way complicates donovan mitchell trade talks given the direction in which utah is headed. – 11:19 PM
my SCALDING-HOT take: rj barrett is good, his extension is fine, and it in no way complicates donovan mitchell trade talks given the direction in which utah is headed. – 11:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
RJ Barrett in 2022:
— 20.0 PPG
— 5.8 RPG
— 41/34/71%
$120 million. pic.twitter.com/ggwgfRYZqq – 11:15 PM
RJ Barrett in 2022:
— 20.0 PPG
— 5.8 RPG
— 41/34/71%
$120 million. pic.twitter.com/ggwgfRYZqq – 11:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
As I wrote last month:
~$120M for RJ Barrett feels like an overpay … until you look at the upcoming cap situation and realize it’s virtually impossible to overpay on a rookie extension right now.
theathletic.com/3448724/2022/0… – 11:14 PM
As I wrote last month:
~$120M for RJ Barrett feels like an overpay … until you look at the upcoming cap situation and realize it’s virtually impossible to overpay on a rookie extension right now.
theathletic.com/3448724/2022/0… – 11:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
If the Knicks are somehow able to keep Julius Randle and still trade for Donovan Mitchell knowing RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson are also ineligible for trade? pic.twitter.com/0p2i5JKiDe – 11:09 PM
If the Knicks are somehow able to keep Julius Randle and still trade for Donovan Mitchell knowing RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson are also ineligible for trade? pic.twitter.com/0p2i5JKiDe – 11:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:39 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:39 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Will the Lakers end up being involved in a Donovan Mitchell trade? https://t.co/19BuNpjZly pic.twitter.com/qVzQpfw9W8 – 2:04 PM
Will the Lakers end up being involved in a Donovan Mitchell trade? https://t.co/19BuNpjZly pic.twitter.com/qVzQpfw9W8 – 2:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:01 PM
ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:01 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ returns today with an 8:30 start on @YouTube – https://t.co/uklvQKCfvJ
* Framework of a Donovan Mitchell deal that might work
* A Failure in logic
* Who are Talen Horton Tucker and Stanley Johnson
* Life in limbo
Plus on your podcast apps pic.twitter.com/PKnUxm0h2I – 10:09 AM
LOCKED ON JAZZ returns today with an 8:30 start on @YouTube – https://t.co/uklvQKCfvJ
* Framework of a Donovan Mitchell deal that might work
* A Failure in logic
* Who are Talen Horton Tucker and Stanley Johnson
* Life in limbo
Plus on your podcast apps pic.twitter.com/PKnUxm0h2I – 10:09 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:19 AM
Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:19 AM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA Sports + @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/6KkGm4ch8o -via Twitter @wojespn / August 29, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: New York’s Leon Rose set a Monday night deadline with Utah to reach an agreement on a trade for Mitchell – or the Knicks would commit to the Barrett extension, sources said. Knicks, Jazz closed gap on deal points in recent days on a Mitchell trade, but neither would go further. -via Twitter @wojespn / August 29, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Jazz and Knicks can still find a pathway on a Donovan Mitchell trade, but it’s just harder to do: Out of 179 NBA players who’ve had the Poison Pill restriction, only one — Devin Harris in 2008 — was traded. -via Twitter @wojespn / August 29, 2022
Ian Begley: Bonuses for RJ Barrett’s rookie extension are tied to All Star selections, selections to the 3 All-NBA teams & NBA All-Defensive teams, sources tell SNY. Sources confirm Barrett’s extension is for 4 years and worth up to $120 million, including those bonuses. ESPN 1st reported. -via Twitter @IanBegley / August 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.