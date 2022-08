Hawks signed Chris Silva to non-guaranteed minimum deal

The College Park Skyhawks announced two trades on Thursday. The team acquired the returning player rights to Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Nik Stauskas, and a 2022 first round pick in the NBA G League Draft from the Grand Rapids Gold in exchange for the returning player rights to Justin Tillman. College Park then acquired the returning player rights to forward Chris Silva from the Iowa Wolves in exchange for Nik Stauskas . -via College Park Skyhawks / August 28, 2022