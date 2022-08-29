Hawks signed Chris Silva to non-guaranteed minimum deal

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Does Net gain again put Heat, NBA East at a loss? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Dwyane Wade, Willie Burton, Ricky Davis, Chris Silva, Mike Miller, Udonis Haslem, more. – 8:59 AM
More on this storyline
The Atlanta Hawks signed forward Chris Silva, the team announced today. -via NBA.com / August 28, 2022
The College Park Skyhawks announced two trades on Thursday. The team acquired the returning player rights to Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Nik Stauskas, and a 2022 first round pick in the NBA G League Draft from the Grand Rapids Gold in exchange for the returning player rights to Justin Tillman. College Park then acquired the returning player rights to forward Chris Silva from the Iowa Wolves in exchange for Nik Stauskas. -via College Park Skyhawks / August 28, 2022
