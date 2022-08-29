John Wall: I thought about committing suicide

Clutch Points: “I thought about committing suicide. Tearing my Achilles, my mom passing, my grandma dying a year later, in the midst of COVID. Me going to chemotherapy, sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for 3 days straight.” John Wall on his last 2-3 years 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Kr01c2lqrb
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
John Wall opens up about last two-and-a-half years, ‘Darkest place I ever been in’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/29/joh… – 8:05 PM
John Wall opens up about last two-and-a-half years, ‘Darkest place I ever been in’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/29/joh… – 8:05 PM
More on this storyline
Yet I am also hearing that, if no trade involving Westbrook materializes and if he is on the roster when the Lakers start practicing on Sept. 27, new Lakers coach Darvin Ham remains determined to carve out a real role for Westbrook. Sources say that the Lakers, to date, have strongly resisted the idea of shelving Westbrook completely until they can find a trade for him like the Rockets tried last season with John Wall — even after trading for longtime Westbrook adversary Patrick Beverley. Westbrook, who turns 34 in November, appeared in 78 of the Lakers’ 82 games last season. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 28, 2022
Speaking of Wall: I’m told by a spy or two who has seen him working out in Miami that the former All-Star guard, who sat out all of last season until the Rockets finally came to terms with him a buyout in July, has looked sharp in offseason workouts and appears poised to be a contributor for the Clippers. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 28, 2022
Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster by the start of training camp, either through a trade or the team sending him home a la the Rockets with John Wall last season, according to a source close to the situation. -via The Athletic / August 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.