Knicks, RJ Barrett finalizing rookie extension deal

Adrian Wojnarowski: New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA Sports + @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/6KkGm4ch8o
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Updates from Woj on the Knicks signing RJ Barrett to a $120M extension, and how that throws a monkey wrench into the Donovan Mitchell trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/Soby2d7BNy – 12:19 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by age for a Knicks player:
19 year old — RJ Barrett
20 year old — RJ Barrett
21 year old — RJ Barrett pic.twitter.com/KUAmh1F4Vi – 11:49 PM
Most PPG by age for a Knicks player:
19 year old — RJ Barrett
20 year old — RJ Barrett
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jazz had coveted RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade talks w/Knicks. Barrett’s extension takes him off the table in those talks for obvious reasons, including ‘poison pill’ provision that makes it very difficult to trade player on rookie extension before extension takes effect. – 11:47 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Either RJ Barrett’s agent is trying to get his rich 22 y/o client traded from NYC to SLC (lol) or the Knicks are dangling Barrett’s extension as bait to pull Trade Danny off the fence (kinda gross). Basketball! – 11:46 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks signing RJ Barrett to below-max contract extension, leaving Donovan Mitchell talks in limbo #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/29/kni… – 11:42 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
On vacation right now, so I won’t be writing about RJ Barrett’s extension, but I wrote a detailed article earlier this summer about how people around the league value Barrett & and the complications behind extension negotiations for him. Here it is: theathletic.com/3385597/2022/0… – 11:37 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Footage of RJ Barrett ending the Charlie Ward Curse: pic.twitter.com/wbptyMkt9h – 11:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Knicks finalizing four-year extension with RJ Barrett, taking him out of Mitchell talks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/29/rep… – 11:36 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Here’s how the poison pill in RJ Barrett’s new contract works in trades.
To the Knicks as outgoing salary, he counts for his 2022-23 salary: $10.9 million.
To the Jazz, as incoming salary, he counts as the average of all five seasons he’s signed for: roughly $26.2 million. – 11:35 PM
Here’s how the poison pill in RJ Barrett’s new contract works in trades.
To the Knicks as outgoing salary, he counts for his 2022-23 salary: $10.9 million.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN story on Knicks guard RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension worth up to $120M: es.pn/3e0fR1b – 11:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
RJ Barrett gets $120 million.
Jalen Brunson gets $100 million.
I think if you polled NBA Twitter, most would say Brunson is a better player. He even had the open market boosting him. This is just more proof that this is a wing’s league. I think Barrett will look underpaid soon. – 11:27 PM
RJ Barrett gets $120 million.
Jalen Brunson gets $100 million.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
League source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski report – deal still being finalized between the Knicks and RJ Barrett on a four-year rookie extension worth up to $120 million. This keeps the 22-year-old Barrett in place with the team. – 11:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a 21 year old in 2022:
20.0 — RJ Barrett
17.5 — Tyrese Maxey
Most PPG by a 21 year old in 2022:
20.0 — RJ Barrett
17.5 — Tyrese Maxey
Dan Favale @danfavale
my SCALDING-HOT take: rj barrett is good, his extension is fine, and it in no way complicates donovan mitchell trade talks given the direction in which utah is headed. – 11:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
RJ Barrett in 2022:
— 20.0 PPG
— 5.8 RPG
— 41/34/71%
RJ Barrett in 2022:
— 20.0 PPG
— 5.8 RPG
— 41/34/71%
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
As I wrote last month:
~$120M for RJ Barrett feels like an overpay … until you look at the upcoming cap situation and realize it’s virtually impossible to overpay on a rookie extension right now.
theathletic.com/3448724/2022/0… – 11:14 PM
As I wrote last month:
~$120M for RJ Barrett feels like an overpay … until you look at the upcoming cap situation and realize it’s virtually impossible to overpay on a rookie extension right now.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
If the Knicks are somehow able to keep Julius Randle and still trade for Donovan Mitchell knowing RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson are also ineligible for trade? pic.twitter.com/0p2i5JKiDe – 11:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA Sports + @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/6KkGm4ch8o – 11:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: New York’s Leon Rose set a Monday night deadline with Utah to reach an agreement on a trade for Mitchell – or the Knicks would commit to the Barrett extension, sources said. Knicks, Jazz closed gap on deal points in recent days on a Mitchell trade, but neither would go further. -via Twitter @wojespn / August 29, 2022
Ian Begley: Bonuses for RJ Barrett’s rookie extension are tied to All Star selections, selections to the 3 All-NBA teams & NBA All-Defensive teams, sources tell SNY. Sources confirm Barrett’s extension is for 4 years and worth up to $120 million, including those bonuses. ESPN 1st reported. -via Twitter @IanBegley / August 29, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Barrett also becomes the first Knicks first round pick to secure an extension with the franchise since Charlie Ward — who was drafted almost 30 years ago. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / August 29, 2022
