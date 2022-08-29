Nets in advanced talks with Markieff Morris

Marc Stein: Update: The Nets have moved into advanced discussions with free agent forward Markieff Morris as Brooklyn seeks to bolster its frontcourt, league sources say. My earlier around-the-league notes column: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on…
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Update: The Nets have moved into advanced discussions with free agent forward Markieff Morris as Brooklyn seeks to bolster its frontcourt, league sources say.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Little note from @Marc Stein:
The Sixers have “explored the feasibility” of signing Markieff Morris.
marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on… – 1:03 PM
More on this storyline
The Nets indeed have registered the most serious interest in signing Markieff Morris, league sources say, but Philadelphia has also explored the feasibility of signing the Philly native. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 28, 2022
The Nets have also expressed exploratory interest in forward Markieff Morris, league sources told HoopsHype. NetsDaily was the first to report Brooklyn’s interest in Morris. -via HoopsHype / August 24, 2022
Chris Milholen: Sources tell @NetsDaily and I the Nets and free agent Markieff Morris have mutual interest. -via Twitter / August 24, 2022
