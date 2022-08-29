Nets in advanced talks with Markieff Morris

Nets in advanced talks with Markieff Morris

Marc Stein: Update: The Nets have moved into advanced discussions with free agent forward Markieff Morris as Brooklyn seeks to bolster its frontcourt, league sources say. My earlier around-the-league notes column: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on…
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Update: The Nets have moved into advanced discussions with free agent forward Markieff Morris as Brooklyn seeks to bolster its frontcourt, league sources say.
My earlier around-the-league notes column: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on…11:57 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Little note from @Marc Stein:
The Sixers have “explored the feasibility” of signing Markieff Morris.
marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on…1:03 PM

The Nets indeed have registered the most serious interest in signing Markieff Morris, league sources say, but Philadelphia has also explored the feasibility of signing the Philly native. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 28, 2022
The Nets have also expressed exploratory interest in forward Markieff Morris, league sources told HoopsHype. NetsDaily was the first to report Brooklyn’s interest in Morris. -via HoopsHype / August 24, 2022
Chris Milholen: Sources tell @NetsDaily and I the Nets and free agent Markieff Morris have mutual interest. -via Twitter / August 24, 2022

