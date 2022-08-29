Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson considered top favorites for 2023 No. 1 draft pick

Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson considered top favorites for 2023 No. 1 draft pick

Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson considered top favorites for 2023 No. 1 draft pick

“Wembanyama is a physical freak who plays like a guard that can hit step-back shots and handle the ball,” an NBA general manager told HoopsHype. “His durability is a concern. He’s not Kristaps Porzingis. I think he’s more talented. Defensively, he’s like Evan Mobley. Offensively, he’s like Porzingis.” “I think Wembanyama is more of a sure thing than Chet Holmgren, and Chet went second overall,” another NBA general manager told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / August 29, 2022
“Scoot checks a lot of boxes for an elite guard,” an NBA general manager told HoopsHype. “He and Wembanyama have a chance to be All-Star franchise cornerstone players for an NBA team. Scoot is a tank. He’s athletic, dunks on people, makes plays for others, and has length.” “You could put Scoot on an NBA court tomorrow,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He looks like a grown man and is a modern-day scoring guard.” -via HoopsHype / August 29, 2022

