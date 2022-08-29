Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson considered top favorites for 2023 No. 1 draft pick

The 2023 NBA Draft class is headlined by center Victor Wembanyama and guard Scoot Henderson, with both players expected to battle it out to be the No. 1 pick, according to NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
“Wembanyama is a physical freak who plays like a guard that can hit step-back shots and handle the ball,” an NBA general manager told HoopsHype. “His durability is a concern. He’s not Kristaps Porzingis. I think he’s more talented. Defensively, he’s like Evan Mobley. Offensively, he’s like Porzingis.” “I think Wembanyama is more of a sure thing than Chet Holmgren, and Chet went second overall,” another NBA general manager told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / August 29, 2022
“Scoot checks a lot of boxes for an elite guard,” an NBA general manager told HoopsHype. “He and Wembanyama have a chance to be All-Star franchise cornerstone players for an NBA team. Scoot is a tank. He’s athletic, dunks on people, makes plays for others, and has length.” “You could put Scoot on an NBA court tomorrow,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He looks like a grown man and is a modern-day scoring guard.” -via HoopsHype / August 29, 2022
At 7-foot-3, Victor Wembanyama has shown an immense level of skill, and he seems destined to be a major force in the NBA. As it turns out, the youngster seems well aware of his rare combination of size and speed, and he recently admitted that he has been modeling his game after those of Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, two of the rarest and most dominant specimens currently in the NBA. “If I gotta pick two, I’d say Giannis and K.D.,” he said. “Those are my two favorite players.” -via ahnfiredigital.com / August 16, 2022
