Jazz want four unprotected draft picks for Donovan Mitchell

The Post has reported the Jazz are after four unprotected picks and the Knicks are looking to just give two with three conditional picks. Not having Barrett in the deal would not seem to be deal-breaker. Sources contend unprotected picks are more important to Utah, which reportedly is after the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 picks in what could be a three-team deal.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
Ian Begley @IanBegley
It’s always fun to talk Knicks with @emacSNY. We spoke about the RJ Barrett extension, Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell negotiations on Geico SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/KAtG0oAx8U – 9:38 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
We keep hearing that Washington’s L.A. mini camp last week was a success, but why?
+ Wiz comparing Rui to who?
+ Tommy Sheppard confident in Donovan Mitchell offer.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks’ move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The Knicks pushed up their extension decision with RJ Barrett. Will the Heat now do the same with Tyler Herro . . . or continue to weigh the trade market? – 9:03 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks, RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension, source confirms – taking him out of any Donovan Mitchell deal, but not ending the possibility of Mitchell landing in NY. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:45 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
RJ Barrett is first Knick 1st-round pick to sign second deal w/club since 1999; earlier this month, there was pessimism about Jazz-NYK finding common ground on Donovan Mitchell trade if deal didn’t include Barrett. More on that & Barrett’s historic stats: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:49 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Things are complicated for the Knicks and the Donovan Mitchell trade
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
What RJ Barrett’s contract extension means for a possible Donovan Mitchell-Knicks trade https://t.co/FZ1Mls1LBV pic.twitter.com/KgF36835Et – 1:44 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Updates from Woj on the Knicks signing RJ Barrett to a $120M extension, and how that throws a monkey wrench into the Donovan Mitchell trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/Soby2d7BNy – 12:19 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jazz had coveted RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade talks w/Knicks. Barrett’s extension takes him off the table in those talks for obvious reasons, including ‘poison pill’ provision that makes it very difficult to trade player on rookie extension before extension takes effect. – 11:47 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks signing RJ Barrett to below-max contract extension, leaving Donovan Mitchell talks in limbo #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/29/kni… – 11:42 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“if you don’t trade us donovan mitchell right now, we’re going to extend a good player who you don’t want to pay” pic.twitter.com/nOyQcERo3U – 11:29 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
my SCALDING-HOT take: rj barrett is good, his extension is fine, and it in no way complicates donovan mitchell trade talks given the direction in which utah is headed. – 11:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
If the Knicks are somehow able to keep Julius Randle and still trade for Donovan Mitchell knowing RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson are also ineligible for trade? pic.twitter.com/0p2i5JKiDe – 11:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA Sports + @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/6KkGm4ch8o – 11:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:39 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Will the Lakers end up being involved in a Donovan Mitchell trade? https://t.co/19BuNpjZly pic.twitter.com/qVzQpfw9W8 – 2:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:01 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ returns today with an 8:30 start on @YouTube – https://t.co/uklvQKCfvJ
* Framework of a Donovan Mitchell deal that might work
* A Failure in logic
* Who are Talen Horton Tucker and Stanley Johnson
* Life in limbo
While the Jazz-Knicks trade talks intensified and the gap on deal points that included Barrett in the package tightened over the weekend and into Monday, there remained a gulf on reaching a trade for Mitchell, sources said. Once the Knicks and Jazz exhausted discussions Monday night, Rose and Duffy finalized the extension eligible to players out of the 2019 NBA draft class. -via ESPN / August 30, 2022
The Knicks did include Barrett in trade proposals for Mitchell, sources said, which is why the process to complete the extension lasted several additional weeks. Barrett was a staple of several different trade variations discussed, but hurdles remained Monday about the total of unprotected first-round picks in the deal and the inclusion of Knicks guard Quentin Grimes, sources said. -via ESPN / August 30, 2022
Nevertheless, the Jazz greatly valued Barrett as part of any Mitchell deal with New York, and a deal without him would require the Knicks to relinquish far more draft assets than they’ve shown a willingness to do, sources said. -via ESPN / August 30, 2022
