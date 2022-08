Jeanie Buss on LeBron James: 'It's a priority to the Laker brand that he retire a Laker'

LeBron James and his wife Savannah confirmed to Sports Illustrated that their son Bronny is leaning toward playing college basketball rather than opting for the NBA G-League, Overtime Elite, an overseas league or other professional options in 2023–24. “Bronny wants to have a college career,” Savannah James said. “I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.” LeBron agreed that he believes his son “wants to go the college route.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 30, 2022