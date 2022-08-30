Jeanie Buss on LeBron James: 'It's a priority to the Laker brand that he retire a Laker'

Jeanie Buss: It’s a priority to the Laker brand that he retire a Laker. We’ll probably enjoy watching him as he approaches becoming the all-time leading scorer in history. And Episode 4 … shows the celebration that we had when Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) became the all-time leading scorer, and (late Lakers broadcaster) Chick Hearn even says, ‘A record that we’ll never see broken.’ And I honestly believed that that was going to be the case, that nobody would ever touch Kareem’s record.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Talking @Sam Amick's interview w/Jeanie Buss, LeBron wanting to play with Bronny AND Bryce
LeBron James hints at interest in playing with younger son Bryce: 'I feel like I could play for quite a while'
LeBron James hints at interest in playing with younger son Bryce: 'I feel like I could play for quite a while'
Man, @Chris Ballard's piece on LeBron and his sons is fantastic.
Pick your platform for the Jeanie Buss interview, at @TheAthletic
Column here on the bigger takeaways – theathletic.com/3549236/2022/0…
Talking all things Lakers, with owner Jeanie Buss, at @TheAthletic
On the “Legacy” show and what we learn about their much talked-about inner workings along the way. Talking LeBron’s extension/future, Russell Westbrook/Patrick Beverley and much more.
Only two players in NBA history have racked up more points, rebounds, assists and made 3-pointers than RJ Barrett before turning 22.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
LeBron James and Luka Doncic. – 10:05 AM
Only two players in NBA history have racked up more points, rebounds, assists and made 3-pointers than RJ Barrett before turning 22.
Most triple-doubles by a 35+ year old:
17 — LeBron
8 — Kidd
3 — CP3
3 — Pierce
“My father never [tanked] in 32 years”
Jeanie Buss breaks down why she’ll always try to put the Lakers in a position to succeed #LakeShow
Don't miss Jeanie Buss LIVE on NBA Radio with Eddie Johnson and Amin Elhassan at 6p ET/3p PT!
Most playoff PPG + RPG + APG by an active player:
49.7 — Doncic
44.9 — LeBron
44.3 — Jokic
44.3 — Morant
LeBron PPG by playoff game:
Game 1 — 26.2
Game 2 — 28.6
Game 3 — 28.4
Game 4 — 29.1
Game 5 — 30.4
Game 6 — 29.3
LeBron James weighed in on the BYU volleyball incident.
Despite being one of the league’s elder statesman, there doesn’t appear to be any slowing down for LeBron James anytime soon. LeBron has repeatedly voiced his desire to play with his older son, Bronny, but now James is voicing his desire to play alongside younger son Bryce as well. “I like to throw things out in the airwaves, but I’m not one to [say] what’s going to happen in the next two to three years,” LeBron told Sports Illustrated. “I am a visionary, but I’m also a guy that lives in the moment. I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27. I pay attention to that type of stuff.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 30, 2022
When asked specifically if he could see himself playing not just with Bronny, but also with Bryce, James made it clear that it’s something he’s thought about—depending on how his body and mind feel. “I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it’s all up to the body, but more importantly, my mind,” LeBron told SI. “If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even the limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 30, 2022
LeBron James and his wife Savannah confirmed to Sports Illustrated that their son Bronny is leaning toward playing college basketball rather than opting for the NBA G-League, Overtime Elite, an overseas league or other professional options in 2023–24. “Bronny wants to have a college career,” Savannah James said. “I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.” LeBron agreed that he believes his son “wants to go the college route.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 30, 2022
