Kevin Durant trade still likely?

The Kevin Durant drama is never over. That, at least, is how other NBA teams are viewing the Nets’ announcement last week that Durant has rescinded his trade request and “we have agreed to move forward with our partnership.” “I think the Nets simply told him, ‘There’s not a deal we’re happy with, and we’re not just going to give you away,'” an Eastern Conference GM told FOX Sports. “I think he’ll still get moved by the trade deadline if it doesn’t go well. That may have even been part of the deal, a soft agreement that they’ll move him if it’s not working.” Source: FOX Sports @ FoxSports.com