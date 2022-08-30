Kevin Durant trade still likely?

The Kevin Durant drama is never over. That, at least, is how other NBA teams are viewing the Nets’ announcement last week that Durant has rescinded his trade request and “we have agreed to move forward with our partnership.” “I think the Nets simply told him, ‘There’s not a deal we’re happy with, and we’re not just going to give you away,'” an Eastern Conference GM told FOX Sports. “I think he’ll still get moved by the trade deadline if it doesn’t go well. That may have even been part of the deal, a soft agreement that they’ll move him if it’s not working.”
Source: FOX Sports @ FoxSports.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Is the Kevin Durant Trade Drama Really Over? + Gallinari & Holmgren Injuries | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast | Powered by @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:45 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why NBA execs believe a Kevin Durant trade is still likely foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 11:20 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
I’ve been itching to get back on TV, BUT between KD staying with the Nets AND Jimmy G staying with the 49ers (as a backup, and with a pay cut, but still), it’s not the worst thing in the world to not have to deal with @Chris Broussard for another week!
@FTFonFS1 back soon… – 7:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We’re back with new episodes of @FrontOfficeShow! Vacation is over for @Trevor_Lane & I and we catch up on KD pulling back his trade request, Lakers/Jazz trade, injuries to Danilo Gallinari & Gary Harris, CHA PG hunting and more! Watch, like and sub below!
youtu.be/AlBvB5rGo-A – 4:53 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Can the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant Maintain the Peace?
bleacherreport.com/articles/10046… – 3:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG per playoff game (minimum 5 games):
Game 1 — MJ (34.0)
Game 2 — MJ (33.3)
Game 3 — MJ (34.2)
Game 4 — MJ (33.2)
Game 5 — MJ (33.1)
Game 6 — AI (33.4)
Game 7 — KD (36.2) pic.twitter.com/iOCdNQoKij – 3:22 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
did not wake up today expecting to see KD backhanding olden polynice – 11:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Was Kevin Durant ever even close to being traded? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/28/was… – 1:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I did not take those moments for granted.”
With Kevin Durant returning to Brooklyn, Sarah Kustok could not be more excited to see Durant stay in a Nets jersey. pic.twitter.com/JBhcak6Oe8 – 10:32 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Seasons averaging 30+ PPG:
8 — Jordan
7 — Steph, KD, LeBron combined
Seasons averaging 30+ PPG:
8 — Jordan
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant’s trade demand forced #Suns GM James Jones to determine if it’s necessary to drastically change the roster to stay in title contention or trust the current team he has in place will once again reach the playoffs and compete for a championship. https://t.co/2vTmZhC8tg pic.twitter.com/bH5Yy5HlH4 – 5:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have decided to “move forward with their partnership”.
2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee George Karl shares his thoughts with Justin Termine & Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/SYBAMmuB6J – 4:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant trade demand forced Phoenix #Suns to look in mirror azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:18 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant will stay in Brooklyn!
Antonio Daniels tells Rick Kamla why he isn’t surprised by the news. pic.twitter.com/TAUMuCWAPY – 12:30 PM
More on this storyline
A second Eastern Conference front-office executive whose team is interested in acquiring Durant is counting on it. If the coming season is anything like the last one, he envisions both Durant and fellow Nets star Kyrie Irving asking to be moved. “I think it’s temporary, based on whether they win or lose,” the executive said. “Those two [Durant and Irving] will start barking and want to get out of there.” -via FoxSports.com / August 30, 2022
Sources within two other teams indicated that their brain trusts are also convinced that the situation in Brooklyn is far from settled. That is one reason Nets GM Sean Marks’ phone has not been ringing with offers for Durant the past few weeks. “I don’t want to put my best offer out there now when I’m calling them,” the front-office executive said. “I want them to call us. The second time around, if KD says, ‘Get me the f— out of here,’ that’s when they’ll be calling. That’s when I want to be a buyer.” -via FoxSports.com / August 30, 2022
Is that implosion coming? It hasn’t been lost on other teams that while the team released a statement about their partnership continuing, Durant has yet to confirm it. Some are not sure if they’d believe it even if he did. “I’ll take him in a heartbeat,” the front-office executive said, “because he gives you a chance [to compete at a high level]. But as a person? He’s a major risk.” -via FoxSports.com / August 30, 2022
