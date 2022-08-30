Lakers interested in Cam Reddish

Jazz president Danny Ainge likes Barrett but he has prioritized gaining four unprotected first-round picks for Mitchell, a three-time All-Star. That may not be possible unless a third team such as the Lakers could be added to revive talks. According to a source, the Lakers are open to discussions and still are interested in forward Cam Reddish. Ainge reportedly has eyes on the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 picks. Knicks president Leon Rose has yet to offer more than two unprotected first-round picks, along with three conditional picks, which are not as enticing to Ainge, as reported first by The Post.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Which side says no?
#Lakers receive:
E. Fournier, M. Conley, C. Reddish, J. Clarkson
#Jazz receive:
6 first-rd picks (4 unprotected), 5 second-rd picks, Obi Toppin, Russ, D. McBride, D. Jones, Jokubaitis
#Knicks receive:
D. Micthell, W. Gabriel, R. Gay
tommybeer.substack.com/p/fun-with-the… – 10:56 AM
More on this storyline
The Lakers also have had interest in trading for Knicks forward Cam Reddish, who could also become part of a trade. Last season, the Lakers nearly acquired Reddish as part of a blockbuster three-team trade talks between the Lakers, Knicks and Raptors at the time. -via HoopsHype / August 5, 2022
New York’s recently re-signed center Mitchell Robinson is ineligible to be traded before Dec. 15, creating another hurdle, but the presence of Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish and Obi Toppin on its roster seemingly gives Rose optionality when it comes to packaging promising young players with his array of picks, with Grimes believed to be at the top of Utah’s wish list. The Knicks’ most pressing fear appears to be: Don’t outbid yourself and end up being second-guessed leaguewide like Minnesota after what the Wolves gave up for Gobert. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 15, 2022
In earlier talks, Utah had expressed interest in a package that included Quentin Grimes, per SNY sources. I don’t know if the Knicks’ thinking has changed, but I know members of the organization felt Utah was asking for too much at the time. On Grimes, specifically, the organization values the second-year guard and top decision-makers had been unwilling to move him in previous trade talks, including in the Cam Reddish trade. -via SportsNet New York / July 14, 2022
