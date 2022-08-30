LeBron James and Drake to invest in AC Milan

The New York Yankees baseball franchise and a Los Angeles investment fund are investing in AC Milan alongside US private equity group RedBird, which is closing in on the €1.2bn acquisition of Italy’s football champions, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The baseball team, owned by the Steinbrenner family, and Main Street Advisors, the LA-based fund that counts among its investors basketball star LeBron James, famed music producer Jimmy Iovine and rapper Drake, will become shareholders in the Serie A team, those people said. RedBird is set to announce the entry of its new partners as early as Wednesday when it is expected to officially take control of the club from its current owner, US hedge fund Elliott Management, those people said.
Source: James Fontanella-Khan @ ft.com
Source: James Fontanella-Khan @ ft.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron, sons Bronny and Bryce recreate famed “Chosen One” SI cover nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/30/leb… – 2:32 PM
LeBron, sons Bronny and Bryce recreate famed “Chosen One” SI cover nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/30/leb… – 2:32 PM
Chris Ballard @Chris_Ballard33
In February, LeBron announced he wanted to play with his son, come hell or high water. The declaration took plenty by surprise – including Bronny.
In July, I flew to Akron to see the family and learn what, if any, grand plan LeBron has in mind.
si.com/nba/2022/08/30… – 1:39 PM
In February, LeBron announced he wanted to play with his son, come hell or high water. The declaration took plenty by surprise – including Bronny.
In July, I flew to Akron to see the family and learn what, if any, grand plan LeBron has in mind.
si.com/nba/2022/08/30… – 1:39 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles with @TravisRodgers from 10am-1pm PT. Talking @Sam Amick‘s interview w/Jeanie Buss, LeBron wanting to play with Bronny AND Bryce, Dodgers, Rams, Beverly Hill Cop 4, and more. Listen up! AK – 12:57 PM
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles with @TravisRodgers from 10am-1pm PT. Talking @Sam Amick‘s interview w/Jeanie Buss, LeBron wanting to play with Bronny AND Bryce, Dodgers, Rams, Beverly Hill Cop 4, and more. Listen up! AK – 12:57 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James hints at interest in playing with younger son Bryce: ‘I feel like I could play for quite a while’
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:53 PM
LeBron James hints at interest in playing with younger son Bryce: ‘I feel like I could play for quite a while’
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:53 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Man, @Chris Ballard‘s piece on LeBron and his sons is fantastic. Take the time to read it: si.com/nba/2022/08/30… – 12:15 PM
Man, @Chris Ballard‘s piece on LeBron and his sons is fantastic. Take the time to read it: si.com/nba/2022/08/30… – 12:15 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Talking all things Lakers, with owner Jeanie Buss, at @TheAthletic
On the “Legacy” show and what we learn about their much talked-about inner workings along the way. Talking LeBron’s extension/future, Russell Westbrook/Patrick Beverley and much more.
theathletic.com/3549236/2022/0… – 10:30 AM
Talking all things Lakers, with owner Jeanie Buss, at @TheAthletic
On the “Legacy” show and what we learn about their much talked-about inner workings along the way. Talking LeBron’s extension/future, Russell Westbrook/Patrick Beverley and much more.
theathletic.com/3549236/2022/0… – 10:30 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Only two players in NBA history have racked up more points, rebounds, assists and made 3-pointers than RJ Barrett before turning 22.
LeBron James and Luka Doncic. – 10:05 AM
Only two players in NBA history have racked up more points, rebounds, assists and made 3-pointers than RJ Barrett before turning 22.
LeBron James and Luka Doncic. – 10:05 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most triple-doubles by a 35+ year old:
17 — LeBron
8 — Kidd
3 — CP3
3 — Pierce
3 — Gasol pic.twitter.com/juaO3clX67 – 8:30 AM
Most triple-doubles by a 35+ year old:
17 — LeBron
8 — Kidd
3 — CP3
3 — Pierce
3 — Gasol pic.twitter.com/juaO3clX67 – 8:30 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff PPG + RPG + APG by an active player:
49.7 — Doncic
44.9 — LeBron
44.3 — Jokic
44.3 — Morant
44.0 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/MYzUwb8CYD – 2:25 PM
Most playoff PPG + RPG + APG by an active player:
49.7 — Doncic
44.9 — LeBron
44.3 — Jokic
44.3 — Morant
44.0 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/MYzUwb8CYD – 2:25 PM
More on this storyline
James joining the Milan ownership group will now make him a partial owner of four different clubs. He already owns stakes in the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool Football Club. The 18-time All-Star is expected to be a passive investor of the Italian team through the fund. “James, Iovine and Drake are passive investors in Milan through the fund and have not taken direct stakes, two people said,” wrote Agini, Fontanella-Kahn and Germano. Interestingly, Liverpool and Milan have a rather exciting shared history when it comes to facing off against one another. -via Lakers Daily / August 30, 2022
With LeBron, we know his parental dream—and, to be honest, as a dad, it sounds pretty awesome. But it also comes with particularly outsized expectations. How can Bronny meet a standard that is, by its nature, singular? To surpass his father he’d literally need to be the best ever. “It’s unfortunate,” says Savannah. But she also knows it’s unavoidable, so she reminds her son: You don’t have to do what your dad did. You don’t need the same accolades. “And who’s to say that he won’t [reach those heights]?” she asks. “But don’t blanket me with my dad’s achievements and think that automatically I’m supposed to do the same thing, or even surpass it. Let me do me.” LeBron agrees. He stresses that he never told his boys to play. “I’ve always let them just see if they had a love for [basketball]. Because, at the end of the day, nothing is going to come to fruition if you’re just doing it because you feel like it’s what your parents are doing. Nah, it’s going to fizzle out too fast.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 30, 2022
Instead, James tries to see each slight as an opportunity, to “let that give you drive and motivation.” He picks up his phone. “I like to write down quotes.” He scrolls through and finds one, from Arnold Schwarzenegger: “Everybody pities the weak. Jealousy, you have to earn.” For her part, Savannah is adamant about keeping perspective. “Of course Dad is wanting [Bronny] to play on the same court eventually, maybe on the same team. That would be the icing on the cake for his career, and probably [as] a father,” she says. “But for me, I just want [Bronny] to be happy. If you are happy playing in gaming competitions in Long Beach, then that’s what I want you to do. If you’re happy being a franchise player for an NBA team, that’s what I want you to do. . . . A lot of people are doing things and moving through life and aren’t necessarily happy.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.