Markieff Morris agrees to one-year deal with Nets

Shams Charania: Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, pending physical exam, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. An addition who brings production and leadership as an 11-year NBA veteran. Morris was part of the 2020 Lakers championship team and now is set to join Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn. He is expected to undergo a physical with the team this week.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA free agency: Nets, veteran Markieff Morris agree to one-year deal, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 12:30 PM
NBA free agency: Nets, veteran Markieff Morris agree to one-year deal, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 12:30 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
A new home for Markieff Morris #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:13 PM
A new home for Markieff Morris #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:13 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Always thought the Nets could use an enforcer-type like Markieff Morris. They’ve also filled the roster with bigger wings — something they needed last year. – 11:36 AM
Always thought the Nets could use an enforcer-type like Markieff Morris. They’ve also filled the roster with bigger wings — something they needed last year. – 11:36 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Updated on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Sign Forward Markieff Morris To One-Year Deal forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 11:36 AM
Updated on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Sign Forward Markieff Morris To One-Year Deal forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 11:36 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Markieff Morris reaches agreement with Brooklyn, per Shams. Return here wasn’t a serious consideration… Jazz insisting on 4 unconditional 1st rounders (& other things) for Mitchell, per NY Post. Heat does not have ability to satisfy that demand. – 11:30 AM
Markieff Morris reaches agreement with Brooklyn, per Shams. Return here wasn’t a serious consideration… Jazz insisting on 4 unconditional 1st rounders (& other things) for Mitchell, per NY Post. Heat does not have ability to satisfy that demand. – 11:30 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, pending physical exam, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:29 AM
Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, pending physical exam, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:29 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets In ‘Advanced Discussions’ To Add Forward Markieff Morris forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 11:12 AM
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets In ‘Advanced Discussions’ To Add Forward Markieff Morris forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 11:12 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets moving closer to signing Markieff Morris nypost.com/2022/08/29/net… via @nypostsports – 12:55 PM
#Nets moving closer to signing Markieff Morris nypost.com/2022/08/29/net… via @nypostsports – 12:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Little note from @Marc Stein:
The Sixers have “explored the feasibility” of signing Markieff Morris.
marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on… – 1:03 PM
Little note from @Marc Stein:
The Sixers have “explored the feasibility” of signing Markieff Morris.
marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on… – 1:03 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: Update: The Nets have moved into advanced discussions with free agent forward Markieff Morris as Brooklyn seeks to bolster its frontcourt, league sources say. My earlier around-the-league notes column: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on… -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / August 29, 2022
The Nets indeed have registered the most serious interest in signing Markieff Morris, league sources say, but Philadelphia has also explored the feasibility of signing the Philly native. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 28, 2022
The Nets have also expressed exploratory interest in forward Markieff Morris, league sources told HoopsHype. NetsDaily was the first to report Brooklyn’s interest in Morris. -via HoopsHype / August 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.