Markieff Morris agrees to one-year deal with Nets

Shams Charania: Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, pending physical exam, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. An addition who brings production and leadership as an 11-year NBA veteran. Morris was part of the 2020 Lakers championship team and now is set to join Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn. He is expected to undergo a physical with the team this week.Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania