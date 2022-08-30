Wizards confident in Donovan Mitchell offer

Quinton Mayo: We keep hearing that Washington’s L.A. mini camp last week was a success, but why? My latest Wizards off-season intel on @SubstackInc has the answer. + Wiz comparing Rui to who? + Tommy Sheppard confident in Donovan Mitchell offer. Watch (28 min):
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks not dead, deal changes without Barrett nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/30/don… – 12:29 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year extension worth up to $120M
@Frank Isola tells @Brian Scalabrine that this doesn’t mean RJ won’t be involved in a Donovan Mitchell deal
Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year extension worth up to $120M
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks’ move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
For what it’s worth, it looks like Donovan Mitchell has removed references to the Utah Jazz from his social media bios pic.twitter.com/D0SxGJFch8 – 11:34 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
As talks between the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz complicate with an RJ Barrett extension, both teams have decisions to make as we head into the home stretch of the offseason. A story on what a potential Donovan Mitchell deal now looks like, is here – theathletic.com/3549270/2022/0… – 11:16 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ is up
* Did Knicks just close the door on Donovan Mitchell deal?
* Why there is more pressure on Knicks to do deal.
Audacy: https://t.co/juYbAUQ8iu
Spotify: https://t.co/F31nEo4XSD
iTunes: https://t.co/1yclBZwYTp
YouTube: https://t.co/ida3E8O0Q5 pic.twitter.com/gCV1e3ov6u – 10:25 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ goes live at 8:30 @YouTube
* Is the Donovan Mitchell trade with the New York dead after RJ Barrett signed?
* I argue this puts more pressure on the Knicks than before they signed RJ
* The deal that really tells if Jazz are in rebuild – 10:13 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
It’s always fun to talk Knicks with @emacSNY. We spoke about the RJ Barrett extension, Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell negotiations on Geico SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/KAtG0oAx8U – 9:38 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
We keep hearing that Washington’s L.A. mini camp last week was a success, but why?
My latest Wizards off-season intel on @SubstackInc has the answer.
+ Wiz comparing Rui to who?
+ Tommy Sheppard confident in Donovan Mitchell offer.
Watch (28 min): mayoh.substack.com/p/after-los-an… – 9:19 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks’ move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The Knicks pushed up their extension decision with RJ Barrett. Will the Heat now do the same with Tyler Herro . . . or continue to weigh the trade market? – 9:03 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks, RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension, source confirms – taking him out of any Donovan Mitchell deal, but not ending the possibility of Mitchell landing in NY. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:45 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
RJ Barrett is first Knick 1st-round pick to sign second deal w/club since 1999; earlier this month, there was pessimism about Jazz-NYK finding common ground on Donovan Mitchell trade if deal didn’t include Barrett. More on that & Barrett’s historic stats: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:49 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Things are complicated for the Knicks and the Donovan Mitchell trade
Things are complicated for the Knicks and the Donovan Mitchell trade
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
What RJ Barrett’s contract extension means for a possible Donovan Mitchell-Knicks trade https://t.co/FZ1Mls1LBV pic.twitter.com/KgF36835Et – 1:44 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Updates from Woj on the Knicks signing RJ Barrett to a $120M extension, and how that throws a monkey wrench into the Donovan Mitchell trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/Soby2d7BNy – 12:19 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jazz had coveted RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade talks w/Knicks. Barrett’s extension takes him off the table in those talks for obvious reasons, including ‘poison pill’ provision that makes it very difficult to trade player on rookie extension before extension takes effect. – 11:47 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks signing RJ Barrett to below-max contract extension, leaving Donovan Mitchell talks in limbo #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/29/kni… – 11:42 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“if you don’t trade us donovan mitchell right now, we’re going to extend a good player who you don’t want to pay” pic.twitter.com/nOyQcERo3U – 11:29 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
my SCALDING-HOT take: rj barrett is good, his extension is fine, and it in no way complicates donovan mitchell trade talks given the direction in which utah is headed. – 11:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
If the Knicks are somehow able to keep Julius Randle and still trade for Donovan Mitchell knowing RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson are also ineligible for trade? pic.twitter.com/0p2i5JKiDe – 11:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA Sports + @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/6KkGm4ch8o – 11:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:39 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Will the Lakers end up being involved in a Donovan Mitchell trade? https://t.co/19BuNpjZly pic.twitter.com/qVzQpfw9W8 – 2:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:01 PM
Evan Sidery: Donovan Mitchell trade update from @Adrian Wojnarowski on @Get Up: – RJ Barrett was indeed the centerpiece of trade discussions between Jazz and Knicks – Jazz covet unprotected draft picks from New York – Utah has no traction with other teams – Jazz still value Barrett after extension pic.twitter.com/aBlIz0gFS3 -via Twitter @esidery / August 30, 2022
The Jazz holding onto Mitchell — which they have repeatedly indicated they are happy to do, sources with direct knowledge of the situation say — brings significant risk. It will require Mitchell, who is currently working out in Miami and preparing for the season, to buy into what the Jazz are doing. It will require Mitchell to play through any lingering disappointment of not being traded. The Jazz don’t feel that will be an issue and have always been high on Mitchell’s overall character. But, the questions once training camp starts will still be asked, and his mere presence will be a dominant topic. -via The Athletic / August 30, 2022
NBACentral: The Wizards believe they are ‘firmly in the hunt’ for Donovan Mitchell, per @RealQuintonMayo “There’s a package out there that they have given Danny Ainge that has them feeling like they’re still in the race and not far behind New York.” -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / August 30, 2022
