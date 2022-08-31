Celtics an option for Carmelo Anthony?

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari’s suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday, I’m told. Knicks are still believed to have interest in the former Laker, Thunder, Blazer, Rocket.
Source: Twitter
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Spent all summer semi-joking about the Celtics signing Melo and now this – 10:17 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Before the Lakers traded Talen Horton-Tucker to the Jazz, the Pacers inquired about THT in Russell Westbrook trade talks.
More on Russ, Patrick Beverley, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Austin Reaves and Kendrick Nunn with @Jovan Buha on @Jorge Sierra hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-r… – 10:02 AM
Sources: Before the Lakers traded Talen Horton-Tucker to the Jazz, the Pacers inquired about THT in Russell Westbrook trade talks.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Assuming 4/5 of Charlotte’s closing line up are Melo/Rozier/Hayward/PJ… Who do you think is the 5th guy? – 9:12 AM
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Nets, Knicks NBA free agent target Carmelo Anthony has a supporter in Hall of Famer & @thebig3 commissioner Clyde Drexler: “Carmelo is a proven commodity, so his real value is what he can do to help that team in the playoffs and I can’t wait.” -via Twitter / August 30, 2022
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Carmelo Anthony’s next team is the ‘place that wants him’ says Dwyane Wade. “The place that’s going to allow him to be Melo & understand that he still can play the game of basketball.” “A place where they can allow Melo to play the game he loves the way that Melo can.” -via Twitter / August 30, 2022
The Score: Carmelo Anthony presented the VMA for Artist Of The Year tonight in Yankee Stadium, and award winner Bad Bunny loved it. (@carmeloanthony) -via Twitter / August 29, 2022
