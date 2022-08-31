Gilbert Arenas on Giannis Antetokounmpo: Right now, his game is all physical

Despite that fact, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently had some interesting things to say about Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Right now, his game is all physical,” Arenas said. He explained. “I’m saying if you guys had him No. 1 or No. 2, and he does not understand this game yet, that’s scary,” Arenas said. “… Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, whole different player, isn’t he?”
Source: Jonathan Sherman @ ahnfiredigital.com
StatMuse @statmuse
Most wins over the last 4 seasons:
192 — Giannis
192 — Jokic
Dominant. pic.twitter.com/L6E454JXsc – 1:47 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
EuroBasket 2022 will draw some of the biggest stars in the basketball world as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic are all here to compete.
A natural question arises – how can you watch the games? We are here with all the answers 😎
basketnews.com/news-177190-wh… – 1:35 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Italian fans showed love to Giannis Antetokounmpo right after his arrival to Milan with Greek National team for Eurobasket 2022.
An all-smile Giannis didn’t say no to the fans. #EuroBasket #FeartheDeer #HellasBasketball pic.twitter.com/ZnPzgN6j0L – 9:32 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Gianmarco Pozzecco said he tries to concentrate on different problems than stopping an inhuman player like Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀 pic.twitter.com/k1VLvXUYTz – 8:32 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Next stop: Eurobasket 2022!
Greek National team travels to Milano for the Group Stage of Eurobasket 2022.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the team, hunting a medal. #EuroBasket #BringtheNoise #hellasbasketball #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/LL6bpK22m1 – 3:50 AM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
I asked Hall-of-Fame bound coaches George Karl and Del Harris the following question:
If they were Giannis Antetokounmpo’s coach, would they allow him to shoot 3?
Their responses start at the 46:48 mark:
storage.pinecast.net/podcasts/b6496… – 8:37 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Programming reminder: EuroBasket kicks off for Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, and the Greek NT on Friday at 10 am CT — the start of five group games in seven days. All games broadcast on ESPN+ in the US. pic.twitter.com/QhIzMD0Jyt – 7:01 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Just 2 days until the EuroBasket 2022 start 🔥
The biggest European stars Giannis Antetokoumpo, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic will compete for the gold medals, but they aren’t the only ones to get excited about:
basketnews.com/stream/151090-… – 11:55 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Ioannis Papapetrou is feeling better and he will be available for Greece in the #EuroBasket 2022. Kostas Sloukas and Georgios Papagiannis are expected to be in the final 12-man roster as well, while Kostas Antetokounmpo’s situation is not clear yet. #HellasBasketball – 8:52 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Greek National Team: Ahead of Eurobasket 2022, the player who seems to be in better condition than the 4 injured is Ioannis Papapetrou. Kostas Sloukas, Kostas Antetokounmpo and Giorgos Papagiannis are not 100% ready, but they are expected to be in the 12-man squad. #EuroBasket – 7:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points over the last 5 seasons:
9,.859 — Harden
9,584 — Giannis
8,630 — Dame
8,503 — Beal pic.twitter.com/qBMt6F71NE – 4:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff PPG + RPG + APG by an active player:
49.7 — Doncic
44.9 — LeBron
44.3 — Jokic
44.3 — Morant
44.0 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/MYzUwb8CYD – 2:25 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 17 rebounds in a series-clinching win over the Magic.
Antetokounmpo became the first player to average at least 30 PPG, 15 RPG, and 5 APG in an NBA postseason series since Elgin Baylor in the 1968 WDS. pic.twitter.com/fq4mBGJr57 – 1:01 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
It’s SCARY how good 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting before the EuroBasket 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/jeOToek6l9 – 9:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
In the sold-out OAKA arena, 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo once again delivered a DOMINANT performance 🍿
26 PTS
7 REB
2 STL
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
🎥 @fibawc pic.twitter.com/saFA8bGffK – 2:36 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New on Dunc’d On Prime; Milwaukee Bucks 2022-23 Season Outlook with @Frank Madden of @lockedonbucks. Giannis’ peak, the supporting cast, how they match up in the East, and much more. Join us duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 5:52 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Greece have four injury problems (Sloukas, Papapetrou, Papagiannis, K. Antetokounmpo), but Itoudis said that there are “some good news”. There is also a possible scenario: the Greek ΝΤ might travel with 13 or 14 players in Italy & decide there the final roster. #HellasBasketball – 3:44 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis Antetokounmpo provided the best moment of the game vs Belgium. Respect… #HellasBasketball #FIBAWC 🙏💙
(📸 @HellenicBF) pic.twitter.com/WXcTp8CCC7 – 3:22 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis Antetokounmpo just put a new show for the #FIBAWC Qualifiers against Belgium: 26 points w/ 11/17FG, 7 rebounds & 2 steals in 27′ minutes. Greece won the game (85-68) in front of 19.000 fans and now they are heading to the #EuroBasket 2022. #HellasBasketball #GREBEL pic.twitter.com/VF3agrfM5l – 2:56 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dominant win for Greece over Belgium at packed OAKA!
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team.
26 points
11-17 FG
1-3 3P
3-9 FT
7 rebounds
1 assist
2 steals
22 ranking
Greak Freak is getting ready for Eurobasket 2022!
#grebel #HellasBasketball #FearTheDeer #FIBAWC – 2:55 PM
Sirius XM NBA: “Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, a whole different player isn’t he?” Longtime NBA guard Gilbert Arenas joined @Rick Kamla & @adaniels33 to clarify his comments about Giannis. #FearTheDear pic.twitter.com/G6it9PsDoG -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / August 31, 2022
Recently, Gilbert Arenas drew flak and major backlash mainly from the Milwaukee Bucks fans about his personal take about Giannis Antetokounmpo. The retired former star has claimed on his own podcast that the Greek superstar doesn’t fully understand yet the game of basketball. Addressing the controversy he made with regards to this, Arenas then penned down a lengthy Instagram post defending his notion about the two-time MVP. -via TalkBasket / August 28, 2022
The Bucks have been consistent title contenders as a result, and it is worth noting that Antetokounmpo got his two MVP awards and Defensive Player of the Year honor in the past for years alone when he’s averaging 30 to 33 minutes peer outing. Despite that, however, Arenas defended his take and even took to Instagram to say how Giannis didn’t really add a new skill to his arsenal. For him, the Greek Freak simply got stronger and wiser, but not really better in basketball. “Has he added any new skill to his game? Has his 3% gotten better (nope) has his mid range gotten better (nope) has his free-throws % gotten better (nope) has his back to the basketball play gotten better (nope),” Arenas wrote. “He’s gotten stronger, his ability to take bumps and finish has gotten better which helps his over all shooting %. [But] the same flaws he walked into the game with he still has now, which is why I said he needs to learn the game more to understand how to improve his overall game,” Arenas wrote. -via Clutch Points / August 28, 2022
NBA Central: Jason Williams says it’d be harder for MJ to score in this era “It was easy for him to get to the bucket against GP as it would be against Jrue Holiday today with Giannis and Brook Lopez sitting back there…He’s not scoring as easy today as he did back then” (@PlayersChoice_) pic.twitter.com/Jr74NxREGe -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / August 30, 2022
NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Naperville, Ill.-based investment manager Calamos Investments, are partnering to launch an ESG fund. A recent SEC filing showed the Calamos Antetokounmpo Sustainable Equities Trust will be co-managed by Calamos senior vice presidents James Madden and Anthony Tursich. -via Wall Street Journal / August 29, 2022
