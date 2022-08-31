Knicks trade for Donovan Mitchell 'difficult to get done' now with RJ Barrett off the table

The Knicks decided to extend Barrett amid trade talks with the Jazz over Donovan Mitchell. As SNY reported, Utah sought Barrett in any Mitchell return. Now that Barrett has agreed to an extension, including him in a Mitchell trade becomes very complicated. The Knicks and Jazz will almost certainly re-engage on Mitchell trade talks prior to training camp. But, based on where talks stood previously, it will be difficult to get a deal done without Barrett. Some people on both sides of the talks felt that Barrett was a linchpin to any potential deal. (For what it’s worth, teams who have had interest in Barrett believe they could have had a shot to trade for him if Utah acquired Barrett in a deal. Those teams believe Utah would have at least considered the idea of trading Barrett for additional first-round picks if the Jazz acquired him in a deal for Mitchell).
Source: SportsNet New York
A few notes on previous Jazz-Knicks trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, how RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson can match a late 1990s Knicks mark, GM Scott Perry and rare NYK continuity:
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has a Heat opening been created for Donovan Mitchell?
New @John Hollinger & Duncan: Which Rebuild Looks the Best; RJ Barrett Extension; Chet Injury; Mailbag
The full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Chris Herring is recorded and up on @getcallin, Apple, and Spotify.
Latest @BleacherReport Is Russell Westbrook the Missing Piece to Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell Trade?
Coming up at 2ET, we've got the great @Chris Herring on @getcallin talking all things New York Knicks, and my latest info on the Donovan Mitchell trade talks.
“He’s one of those guys that’s gonna maximize whatever he’s gonna become.”
@Kevin O’Connor and @Chris Vernon break down the RJ Barrett extension with the Knicks.
ASK IRA: Has a Heat opening been created for Donovan Mitchell?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Spoke to Charlie Ward about the extension curse ending after RJ Barrett’s extension.
He’s a fan of Barrett and a proponent of his patient development. Not a fan of acquiring Donovan Mitchell.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:54 AM
Spoke to Charlie Ward about the extension curse ending after RJ Barrett’s extension.
He’s a fan of Barrett and a proponent of his patient development. Not a fan of acquiring Donovan Mitchell.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:54 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: RJ Barrett is first NYK 1st-round pick to sign 2nd deal w/club since 1999; earlier this month, there was pessimism about Jazz-NYK finding common ground on Donovan Mitchell trade if deal didn't include Barrett. More on that & Barrett's impact:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Has a Heat opening been created for Donovan Mitchell? Latest "Ask Ira"
Anfernee Simons: 4-year, $100 million deal
Jalen Brunson: 4-year, $104 million deal
RJ Barrett: 4-year, $120 million deal
Tomorrow on @getcallin, we'll have Knicks connoisseur @Chris Herring stop by at 2ET to talk all things New York, the franchise's pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, and take your questions:
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on RJ Barrett, Donovan Mitchell, Idaho, Letterboxd reviews, and more answers to your mailbag questions.
From earlier — Knicks' move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell.
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 The Knicks Extended RJ Barrett—And That’s Okay!
🔘 RJ’s value (2:45)
🔘 Did this deal actually complicate a Donovan Mitchell trade? (15:33)
🎧 https://t.co/WV7M7hcnoR
🍎 https://t.co/lPfQhRBhg7
✳️ https://t.co/PrbAH8S1Ub
RJ Barrett has agreed to an extension with the Knicks.
Hear why @RealCharlieWard believes he’s the face of the franchise moving forward.
#NewYorkForever | @Rick Kamla | @adaniels33
New @FrontOfficeShow is out! @Trevor_Lane & I talked about RJ Barrett's extension with NY and the fallout from that, including what it means for the Jazz and Lakers. We also talked a long waive & stretch and more! Watch, like & subscribe below! 20K soon!
#Knicks 'hopeful' they can pull off Donovan Mitchell trade after RJ Barrett extension but may need third team #NBA
Jordan Poole is only becoming more expensive with contracts handed out to Anfernee Simons, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett this summer
Broke it all down right here:
RJ Barrett's contract extension is a straight four years, per source. No options on the final season. And yes, the @RealCharlieWard curse is over.
Is the Utah Jazz's long-discussed Donovan Mitchell trade to the Knicks dead? A unique provision added to the contract extension of New York wing R.J. Barrett presents a hiccup, but there are still plenty of pathways to a deal if the sides really want it.
Wrote about the implications of the RJ Barrett extension for the Knicks and Donovan Mitchell trade talks:
Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks not dead, deal changes without Barrett
Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year extension worth up to $120M
@Frank Isola tells @Brian Scalabrine that this doesn’t mean RJ won’t be involved in a Donovan Mitchell deal
Knicks' move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell trade update from @Adrian Wojnarowski on @Get Up:
– RJ Barrett was indeed the centerpiece of trade discussions between Jazz and Knicks
– Jazz covet unprotected draft picks from New York
– Utah has no traction with other teams
For what it's worth, it looks like Donovan Mitchell has removed references to the Utah Jazz from his social media bios
As talks between the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz complicate with an RJ Barrett extension, both teams have decisions to make as we head into the home stretch of the offseason. A story on what a potential Donovan Mitchell deal now looks like, is here
LOCKED ON JAZZ is up
* Did Knicks just close the door on Donovan Mitchell deal?
* Why there is more pressure on Knicks to do deal.
Audacy: https://t.co/juYbAUQ8iu
Spotify: https://t.co/F31nEo4XSD
iTunes: https://t.co/1yclBZwYTp
LOCKED ON JAZZ goes live at 8:30 @YouTube
youtu.be/MAs129Pmuug
* Is the Donovan Mitchell trade with the New York dead after RJ Barrett signed?
* I argue this puts more pressure on the Knicks than before they signed RJ
Only two players in NBA history have racked up more points, rebounds, assists and made 3-pointers than RJ Barrett before turning 22.
LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
LeBron James and Luka Doncic. – 10:05 AM
It's always fun to talk Knicks with @emacSNY. We spoke about the RJ Barrett extension, Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell negotiations on Geico SportsNite:
We keep hearing that Washington’s L.A. mini camp last week was a success, but why?
My latest Wizards off-season intel on @SubstackInc has the answer.
+ Wiz comparing Rui to who?
+ Tommy Sheppard confident in Donovan Mitchell offer.
Knicks' move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks pushed up their extension decision with RJ Barrett. Will the Heat now do the same with Tyler Herro . . . or continue to weigh the trade market?
Knicks, RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension, source confirms – taking him out of any Donovan Mitchell deal, but not ending the possibility of Mitchell landing in NY.
Quick thoughts on RJ Barrett, NYK & UTA:
-Good deal for Barrett and NYK. I think he’s going to be an All-Star eventually.
What RJ Barrett needs next on Good Morning It's Basketball
RJ Barrett is first Knick 1st-round pick to sign second deal w/club since 1999; earlier this month, there was pessimism about Jazz-NYK finding common ground on Donovan Mitchell trade if deal didn't include Barrett. More on that & Barrett's historic stats:
Knicks, RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension, source confirms
Things are complicated for the Knicks and the Donovan Mitchell trade
What RJ Barrett's contract extension means for a possible Donovan Mitchell-Knicks trade
Updates from Woj on the Knicks signing RJ Barrett to a $120M extension, and how that throws a monkey wrench into the Donovan Mitchell trade discussions.
Most PPG by age for a Knicks player:
19 year old — RJ Barrett
20 year old — RJ Barrett
Jazz had coveted RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade talks w/Knicks. Barrett's extension takes him off the table in those talks for obvious reasons, including 'poison pill' provision that makes it very difficult to trade player on rookie extension before extension takes effect.
Either RJ Barrett's agent is trying to get his rich 22 y/o client traded from NYC to SLC (lol) or the Knicks are dangling Barrett's extension as bait to pull Trade Danny off the fence (kinda gross). Basketball!
#Knicks signing RJ Barrett to below-max contract extension, leaving Donovan Mitchell talks in limbo #NBA
On vacation right now, so I won't be writing about RJ Barrett's extension, but I wrote a detailed article earlier this summer about how people around the league value Barrett & and the complications behind extension negotiations for him. Here it is:
Footage of RJ Barrett ending the Charlie Ward Curse:
Report: Knicks finalizing four-year extension with RJ Barrett, taking him out of Mitchell talks
Here’s how the poison pill in RJ Barrett’s new contract works in trades.
To the Knicks as outgoing salary, he counts for his 2022-23 salary: $10.9 million.
"if you don't trade us donovan mitchell right now, we're going to extend a good player who you don't want to pay"
Full ESPN story on Knicks guard RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension worth up to $120M:
RJ Barrett gets $120 million.
Jalen Brunson gets $100 million.
League source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski report – deal still being finalized between the Knicks and RJ Barrett on a four-year rookie extension worth up to $
Most PPG by a 21 year old in 2022:
20.0 — RJ Barrett
17.5 — Tyrese Maxey
my SCALDING-HOT take: rj barrett is good, his extension is fine, and it in no way complicates donovan mitchell trade talks given the direction in which utah is headed. – 11:19 PM
RJ Barrett in 2022:
— 20.0 PPG
— 5.8 RPG
— 41/34/71%
As I wrote last month:
~$120M for RJ Barrett feels like an overpay … until you look at the upcoming cap situation and realize it’s virtually impossible to overpay on a rookie extension right now.
If the Knicks are somehow able to keep Julius Randle and still trade for Donovan Mitchell knowing RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson are also ineligible for trade? pic.twitter.com/0p2i5JKiDe – 11:09 PM
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA Sports + @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/6KkGm4ch8o – 11:02 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:39 PM
Will the Lakers end up being involved in a Donovan Mitchell trade? https://t.co/19BuNpjZly pic.twitter.com/qVzQpfw9W8 – 2:04 PM
ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:01 PM
LOCKED ON JAZZ returns today with an 8:30 start on @YouTube – https://t.co/uklvQKCfvJ
* Framework of a Donovan Mitchell deal that might work
* A Failure in logic
* Who are Talen Horton Tucker and Stanley Johnson
* Life in limbo
Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:19 AM
Based on what I’d heard from people briefed on the talks, I’d expect Utah to covet Quentin Grimes in any current/future talks. Utah had sought one of Grimes, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley in several packages, including some that included Barrett. So I’d assume that the Jazz would want at least two of those players in any deal moving forward. The sticking point will probably be Grimes and the value of the first-round picks New York is willing to include. In prior talks, the Jazz wanted New York to increase its offer of two unprotected picks in various packages discussed. -via SportsNet New York / August 31, 2022
NBA Central: The Utah Jazz rejected a Knicks trade offer of RJ Barrett and 2 unprotected first-round picks for Donovan Mitchell, per @Shams Charania “That was not deemed close enough by the Utah Jazz” pic.twitter.com/DblZd6H3ra -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / August 30, 2022
Clutch Points: “Knicks will continue to pursue Donovan Mitchell. RJ Barrett could be a potential offer depending on the deal. Knicks still have assets they could use [first-round picks and young stars w/c include Grimes, Toppin & Quickley].” – @Shams Charania pic.twitter.com/6F50Cq65jz -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 30, 2022
Charlie Ward is the answer to some flattering trivia questions, most notably as the only Heisman trophy winner to play in the NBA. So, Ward’s not exactly heartbroken about losing his association with another streak — the one of dubious distinction in Knicks history. “Sounds good to me,” Ward told the Daily News, adding that he hears about the Charlie Ward Curse “all the time.” -via New York Daily News / August 31, 2022
As the years and errant draft picks accumulated, Ward’s name was connected to the streak with more frequency to underscore the extreme length of time. It developed into a curse because reasonable explanations lost their reason. “I’m just happy that (Barrett’s) done well and they’ve given him an opportunity to be there a few more years,” Ward said. “That’s been very difficult over these last few years of just having a revolving door of players coming through. Time and time again. And I’m just happy that we’ll have one for a few more years.” -via New York Daily News / August 31, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.