Brian Windhorst: Donovan Mitchell would love to play for Heat, Heat would love to have him

NBA Central: “I think Donovan Mitchell would love to play for Miami. I think the Heat would love to have him.” – ESPN’s Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/DQlapz8zef
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: Outlined the two biggest questions facing the Knicks if and when they swing a deal for Donovan Mitchell si.com/nba/2022/09/01… – 12:16 PM
My latest for @SInow: Outlined the two biggest questions facing the Knicks if and when they swing a deal for Donovan Mitchell si.com/nba/2022/09/01… – 12:16 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ is up
* Are there routes for Donovan Mitchell to stay with the Utah Jazz?
* What happens if no Don deal
* All time Jazz
Audacy: https://t.co/juYbAUQ8iu
Spotify: https://t.co/F31nEo4XSD
iTunes: https://t.co/1yclBZwYTp
YouTube: https://t.co/ida3E8O0Q5 pic.twitter.com/m15PXkwniG – 10:29 AM
LOCKED ON JAZZ is up
* Are there routes for Donovan Mitchell to stay with the Utah Jazz?
* What happens if no Don deal
* All time Jazz
Audacy: https://t.co/juYbAUQ8iu
Spotify: https://t.co/F31nEo4XSD
iTunes: https://t.co/1yclBZwYTp
YouTube: https://t.co/ida3E8O0Q5 pic.twitter.com/m15PXkwniG – 10:29 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Donovan Mitchell trade rumors: Knicks paid RJ Barrett with intention of still striking Jazz deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/donov… – 9:58 AM
Donovan Mitchell trade rumors: Knicks paid RJ Barrett with intention of still striking Jazz deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/donov… – 9:58 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: A few notes on previous Jazz-NYK trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, how RJ Barrett & Mitchell Robinson can match a late 1990s Knicks mark, GM Scott Perry & rare NYK continuity: sny.tv/articles/jazz-… – 8:44 AM
From earlier: A few notes on previous Jazz-NYK trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, how RJ Barrett & Mitchell Robinson can match a late 1990s Knicks mark, GM Scott Perry & rare NYK continuity: sny.tv/articles/jazz-… – 8:44 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on previous Jazz-Knicks trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, how RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson can match a late 1990s Knicks mark, GM Scott Perry and rare NYK continuity: sny.tv/articles/jazz-… – 8:51 PM
A few notes on previous Jazz-Knicks trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, how RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson can match a late 1990s Knicks mark, GM Scott Perry and rare NYK continuity: sny.tv/articles/jazz-… – 8:51 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Should the Toronto Raptors join the Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes?
🎧 https://t.co/Y3eo6c8J5U
🍎 https://t.co/JTAOQw7jvj
✳️ https://t.co/vCCM6m1SSI
📺 https://t.co/6yhJiDQUem pic.twitter.com/MYLvWz4EMX – 6:03 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Should the Toronto Raptors join the Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes?
🎧 https://t.co/Y3eo6c8J5U
🍎 https://t.co/JTAOQw7jvj
✳️ https://t.co/vCCM6m1SSI
📺 https://t.co/6yhJiDQUem pic.twitter.com/MYLvWz4EMX – 6:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has a Heat opening been created for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:39 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has a Heat opening been created for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:39 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Is Russell Westbrook the Missing Piece to Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell Trade?
bleacherreport.com/articles/10047… – 3:14 PM
Latest @BleacherReport Is Russell Westbrook the Missing Piece to Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell Trade?
bleacherreport.com/articles/10047… – 3:14 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Coming up at 2ET, we’ve got the great @Chris Herring on @getcallin talking all things New York Knicks, and my latest info on the Donovan Mitchell trade talks.
Download the app and tune in here: callin.com/room/knicks-ta… – 12:53 PM
Coming up at 2ET, we’ve got the great @Chris Herring on @getcallin talking all things New York Knicks, and my latest info on the Donovan Mitchell trade talks.
Download the app and tune in here: callin.com/room/knicks-ta… – 12:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Has a Heat opening been created for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:04 PM
ASK IRA: Has a Heat opening been created for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:04 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Spoke to Charlie Ward about the extension curse ending after RJ Barrett’s extension.
He’s a fan of Barrett and a proponent of his patient development. Not a fan of acquiring Donovan Mitchell.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:54 AM
Spoke to Charlie Ward about the extension curse ending after RJ Barrett’s extension.
He’s a fan of Barrett and a proponent of his patient development. Not a fan of acquiring Donovan Mitchell.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:54 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: RJ Barrett is first NYK 1st-round pick to sign 2nd deal w/club since 1999; earlier this month, there was pessimism about Jazz-NYK finding common ground on Donovan Mitchell trade if deal didn’t include Barrett. More on that & Barrett’s impact: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:43 AM
From earlier: RJ Barrett is first NYK 1st-round pick to sign 2nd deal w/club since 1999; earlier this month, there was pessimism about Jazz-NYK finding common ground on Donovan Mitchell trade if deal didn’t include Barrett. More on that & Barrett’s impact: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:43 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Has a Heat opening been created for Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 7:30 AM
Has a Heat opening been created for Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 7:30 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Tomorrow on @getcallin, we’ll have Knicks connoisseur @Chris Herring stop by at 2ET to talk all things New York, the franchise’s pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, and take your questions: callin.com/link/BGMcVtCciQ – 8:12 PM
Tomorrow on @getcallin, we’ll have Knicks connoisseur @Chris Herring stop by at 2ET to talk all things New York, the franchise’s pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, and take your questions: callin.com/link/BGMcVtCciQ – 8:12 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on RJ Barrett, Donovan Mitchell, Idaho, Letterboxd reviews, and more answers to your mailbag questions. open.spotify.com/episode/3lGu3b… – 7:21 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on RJ Barrett, Donovan Mitchell, Idaho, Letterboxd reviews, and more answers to your mailbag questions. open.spotify.com/episode/3lGu3b… – 7:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Knicks’ move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:36 PM
From earlier — Knicks’ move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 The Knicks Extended RJ Barrett—And That’s Okay!
🔘 RJ’s value (2:45)
🔘 Did this deal actually complicate a Donovan Mitchell trade? (15:33)
🎧 https://t.co/WV7M7hcnoR
🍎 https://t.co/lPfQhRBhg7
✳️ https://t.co/PrbAH8S1Ub
📺 https://t.co/5EHQB2cxgK pic.twitter.com/c9zLAeJyz7 – 5:19 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 The Knicks Extended RJ Barrett—And That’s Okay!
🔘 RJ’s value (2:45)
🔘 Did this deal actually complicate a Donovan Mitchell trade? (15:33)
🎧 https://t.co/WV7M7hcnoR
🍎 https://t.co/lPfQhRBhg7
✳️ https://t.co/PrbAH8S1Ub
📺 https://t.co/5EHQB2cxgK pic.twitter.com/c9zLAeJyz7 – 5:19 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks ‘hopeful’ they can pull off Donovan Mitchell trade after RJ Barrett extension but may need third team #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/30/kni… – 3:56 PM
#Knicks ‘hopeful’ they can pull off Donovan Mitchell trade after RJ Barrett extension but may need third team #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/30/kni… – 3:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Is the Utah Jazz’s long-discussed Donovan Mitchell trade to the Knicks dead? A unique provision added to the contract extension of New York wing R.J. Barrett presents a hiccup, but there are still plenty of pathways to a deal if the sides really want it. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:07 PM
Is the Utah Jazz’s long-discussed Donovan Mitchell trade to the Knicks dead? A unique provision added to the contract extension of New York wing R.J. Barrett presents a hiccup, but there are still plenty of pathways to a deal if the sides really want it. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:07 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Wrote about the implications of the RJ Barrett extension for the Knicks and Donovan Mitchell trade talks: es.pn/3TntrMx (ESPN+) – 1:00 PM
Wrote about the implications of the RJ Barrett extension for the Knicks and Donovan Mitchell trade talks: es.pn/3TntrMx (ESPN+) – 1:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks not dead, deal changes without Barrett nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/30/don… – 12:29 PM
Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks not dead, deal changes without Barrett nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/30/don… – 12:29 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year extension worth up to $120M
@Frank Isola tells @Brian Scalabrine that this doesn’t mean RJ won’t be involved in a Donovan Mitchell deal
#NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/rYnYpnYFEJ – 12:26 PM
Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year extension worth up to $120M
@Frank Isola tells @Brian Scalabrine that this doesn’t mean RJ won’t be involved in a Donovan Mitchell deal
#NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/rYnYpnYFEJ – 12:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks’ move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:11 PM
Knicks’ move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:11 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Donovan Mitchell trade update from @Adrian Wojnarowski on @Get Up:
– RJ Barrett was indeed the centerpiece of trade discussions between Jazz and Knicks
– Jazz covet unprotected draft picks from New York
– Utah has no traction with other teams
– Jazz still value Barrett after extension pic.twitter.com/aBlIz0gFS3 – 11:39 AM
Donovan Mitchell trade update from @Adrian Wojnarowski on @Get Up:
– RJ Barrett was indeed the centerpiece of trade discussions between Jazz and Knicks
– Jazz covet unprotected draft picks from New York
– Utah has no traction with other teams
– Jazz still value Barrett after extension pic.twitter.com/aBlIz0gFS3 – 11:39 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
For what it’s worth, it looks like Donovan Mitchell has removed references to the Utah Jazz from his social media bios pic.twitter.com/D0SxGJFch8 – 11:34 AM
For what it’s worth, it looks like Donovan Mitchell has removed references to the Utah Jazz from his social media bios pic.twitter.com/D0SxGJFch8 – 11:34 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
As talks between the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz complicate with an RJ Barrett extension, both teams have decisions to make as we head into the home stretch of the offseason. A story on what a potential Donovan Mitchell deal now looks like, is here – theathletic.com/3549270/2022/0… – 11:16 AM
As talks between the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz complicate with an RJ Barrett extension, both teams have decisions to make as we head into the home stretch of the offseason. A story on what a potential Donovan Mitchell deal now looks like, is here – theathletic.com/3549270/2022/0… – 11:16 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ is up
* Did Knicks just close the door on Donovan Mitchell deal?
* Why there is more pressure on Knicks to do deal.
Audacy: https://t.co/juYbAUQ8iu
Spotify: https://t.co/F31nEo4XSD
iTunes: https://t.co/1yclBZwYTp
YouTube: https://t.co/ida3E8O0Q5 pic.twitter.com/gCV1e3ov6u – 10:25 AM
LOCKED ON JAZZ is up
* Did Knicks just close the door on Donovan Mitchell deal?
* Why there is more pressure on Knicks to do deal.
Audacy: https://t.co/juYbAUQ8iu
Spotify: https://t.co/F31nEo4XSD
iTunes: https://t.co/1yclBZwYTp
YouTube: https://t.co/ida3E8O0Q5 pic.twitter.com/gCV1e3ov6u – 10:25 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ goes live at 8:30 @YouTube
youtu.be/MAs129Pmuug
* Is the Donovan Mitchell trade with the New York dead after RJ Barrett signed?
* I argue this puts more pressure on the Knicks than before they signed RJ
* The deal that really tells if Jazz are in rebuild – 10:13 AM
LOCKED ON JAZZ goes live at 8:30 @YouTube
youtu.be/MAs129Pmuug
* Is the Donovan Mitchell trade with the New York dead after RJ Barrett signed?
* I argue this puts more pressure on the Knicks than before they signed RJ
* The deal that really tells if Jazz are in rebuild – 10:13 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
It’s always fun to talk Knicks with @emacSNY. We spoke about the RJ Barrett extension, Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell negotiations on Geico SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/KAtG0oAx8U – 9:38 AM
It’s always fun to talk Knicks with @emacSNY. We spoke about the RJ Barrett extension, Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell negotiations on Geico SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/KAtG0oAx8U – 9:38 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
We keep hearing that Washington’s L.A. mini camp last week was a success, but why?
My latest Wizards off-season intel on @SubstackInc has the answer.
+ Wiz comparing Rui to who?
+ Tommy Sheppard confident in Donovan Mitchell offer.
Watch (28 min): mayoh.substack.com/p/after-los-an… – 9:19 AM
We keep hearing that Washington’s L.A. mini camp last week was a success, but why?
My latest Wizards off-season intel on @SubstackInc has the answer.
+ Wiz comparing Rui to who?
+ Tommy Sheppard confident in Donovan Mitchell offer.
Watch (28 min): mayoh.substack.com/p/after-los-an… – 9:19 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks’ move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The Knicks pushed up their extension decision with RJ Barrett. Will the Heat now do the same with Tyler Herro . . . or continue to weigh the trade market? – 9:03 AM
Knicks’ move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The Knicks pushed up their extension decision with RJ Barrett. Will the Heat now do the same with Tyler Herro . . . or continue to weigh the trade market? – 9:03 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks, RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension, source confirms – taking him out of any Donovan Mitchell deal, but not ending the possibility of Mitchell landing in NY. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:45 AM
Knicks, RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension, source confirms – taking him out of any Donovan Mitchell deal, but not ending the possibility of Mitchell landing in NY. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:45 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
RJ Barrett is first Knick 1st-round pick to sign second deal w/club since 1999; earlier this month, there was pessimism about Jazz-NYK finding common ground on Donovan Mitchell trade if deal didn’t include Barrett. More on that & Barrett’s historic stats: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:49 AM
RJ Barrett is first Knick 1st-round pick to sign second deal w/club since 1999; earlier this month, there was pessimism about Jazz-NYK finding common ground on Donovan Mitchell trade if deal didn’t include Barrett. More on that & Barrett’s historic stats: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:49 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Things are complicated for the Knicks and the Donovan Mitchell trade
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:47 AM
Things are complicated for the Knicks and the Donovan Mitchell trade
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:47 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
What RJ Barrett’s contract extension means for a possible Donovan Mitchell-Knicks trade https://t.co/FZ1Mls1LBV pic.twitter.com/KgF36835Et – 1:44 AM
What RJ Barrett’s contract extension means for a possible Donovan Mitchell-Knicks trade https://t.co/FZ1Mls1LBV pic.twitter.com/KgF36835Et – 1:44 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Updates from Woj on the Knicks signing RJ Barrett to a $120M extension, and how that throws a monkey wrench into the Donovan Mitchell trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/Soby2d7BNy – 12:19 AM
Updates from Woj on the Knicks signing RJ Barrett to a $120M extension, and how that throws a monkey wrench into the Donovan Mitchell trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/Soby2d7BNy – 12:19 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jazz had coveted RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade talks w/Knicks. Barrett’s extension takes him off the table in those talks for obvious reasons, including ‘poison pill’ provision that makes it very difficult to trade player on rookie extension before extension takes effect. – 11:47 PM
Jazz had coveted RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade talks w/Knicks. Barrett’s extension takes him off the table in those talks for obvious reasons, including ‘poison pill’ provision that makes it very difficult to trade player on rookie extension before extension takes effect. – 11:47 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks signing RJ Barrett to below-max contract extension, leaving Donovan Mitchell talks in limbo #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/29/kni… – 11:42 PM
#Knicks signing RJ Barrett to below-max contract extension, leaving Donovan Mitchell talks in limbo #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/29/kni… – 11:42 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“if you don’t trade us donovan mitchell right now, we’re going to extend a good player who you don’t want to pay” pic.twitter.com/nOyQcERo3U – 11:29 PM
“if you don’t trade us donovan mitchell right now, we’re going to extend a good player who you don’t want to pay” pic.twitter.com/nOyQcERo3U – 11:29 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
my SCALDING-HOT take: rj barrett is good, his extension is fine, and it in no way complicates donovan mitchell trade talks given the direction in which utah is headed. – 11:19 PM
my SCALDING-HOT take: rj barrett is good, his extension is fine, and it in no way complicates donovan mitchell trade talks given the direction in which utah is headed. – 11:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
If the Knicks are somehow able to keep Julius Randle and still trade for Donovan Mitchell knowing RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson are also ineligible for trade? pic.twitter.com/0p2i5JKiDe – 11:09 PM
If the Knicks are somehow able to keep Julius Randle and still trade for Donovan Mitchell knowing RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson are also ineligible for trade? pic.twitter.com/0p2i5JKiDe – 11:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA Sports + @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/6KkGm4ch8o – 11:02 PM
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA Sports + @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/6KkGm4ch8o – 11:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:39 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:39 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Will the Lakers end up being involved in a Donovan Mitchell trade? https://t.co/19BuNpjZly pic.twitter.com/qVzQpfw9W8 – 2:04 PM
Will the Lakers end up being involved in a Donovan Mitchell trade? https://t.co/19BuNpjZly pic.twitter.com/qVzQpfw9W8 – 2:04 PM
More on this storyline
As the Knicks enter their third month negotiating with the Jazz on a Donovan Mitchell package, they might want to consider making sure Cam Reddish is part of a September deal. The Post has learned Reddish wants a change of scenery from New York after he was traded there in January and didn’t initially crack the rotation to build confidence. An NBA source said Reddish is looking for a larger role. -via New York Post / September 1, 2022
The Lakers have interest in the 6-foot-8 Reddish and could be part of a three-team deal with Mitchell. If they aren’t included, the Knicks could do a separate deal with Los Angeles, perhaps to recoup a first-round pick they lost in a Utah scenario. -via New York Post / September 1, 2022
Clutch Points: Dennis Smith Jr. is cooking everybody on the court including Donovan Mitchell 👀 What team do you think will sign Dennis Smith Jr.? (via desmith4/IG) pic.twitter.com/yRowZechNu -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.