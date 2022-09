Brian Windhorst: Donovan Mitchell would love to play for Heat, Heat would love to have him

From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA Sports + @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/6KkGm4ch8o

If the Knicks are somehow able to keep Julius Randle and still trade for Donovan Mitchell knowing RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson are also ineligible for trade? pic.twitter.com/0p2i5JKiDe

my SCALDING-HOT take: rj barrett is good, his extension is fine, and it in no way complicates donovan mitchell trade talks given the direction in which utah is headed. – 11:19 PM

“if you don’t trade us donovan mitchell right now, we’re going to extend a good player who you don’t want to pay” pic.twitter.com/nOyQcERo3U

Jazz had coveted RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade talks w/Knicks. Barrett’s extension takes him off the table in those talks for obvious reasons, including ‘poison pill’ provision that makes it very difficult to trade player on rookie extension before extension takes effect. – 11:47 PM

Updates from Woj on the Knicks signing RJ Barrett to a $120M extension, and how that throws a monkey wrench into the Donovan Mitchell trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/Soby2d7BNy

RJ Barrett is first Knick 1st-round pick to sign second deal w/club since 1999; earlier this month, there was pessimism about Jazz-NYK finding common ground on Donovan Mitchell trade if deal didn’t include Barrett. More on that & Barrett’s historic stats: sny.tv/articles/knick…

Knicks, RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension, source confirms – taking him out of any Donovan Mitchell deal, but not ending the possibility of Mitchell landing in NY. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday

Knicks’ move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The Knicks pushed up their extension decision with RJ Barrett. Will the Heat now do the same with Tyler Herro . . . or continue to weigh the trade market? – 9:03 AM

We keep hearing that Washington’s L.A. mini camp last week was a success, but why?My latest Wizards off-season intel on @SubstackInc has the answer.+ Wiz comparing Rui to who?+ Tommy Sheppard confident in Donovan Mitchell offer.Watch (28 min): mayoh.substack.com/p/after-los-an…

It’s always fun to talk Knicks with @emacSNY. We spoke about the RJ Barrett extension, Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell negotiations on Geico SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/KAtG0oAx8U

LOCKED ON JAZZ goes live at 8:30 @YouTube * Is the Donovan Mitchell trade with the New York dead after RJ Barrett signed?* I argue this puts more pressure on the Knicks than before they signed RJ* The deal that really tells if Jazz are in rebuild – 10:13 AM

LOCKED ON JAZZ is up* Did Knicks just close the door on Donovan Mitchell deal?* Why there is more pressure on Knicks to do deal.Audacy: https://t.co/juYbAUQ8iu Spotify: https://t.co/F31nEo4XSD iTunes: https://t.co/1yclBZwYTp YouTube: https://t.co/ida3E8O0Q5

As talks between the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz complicate with an RJ Barrett extension, both teams have decisions to make as we head into the home stretch of the offseason. A story on what a potential Donovan Mitchell deal now looks like, is here – theathletic.com/3549270/2022/0…

For what it’s worth, it looks like Donovan Mitchell has removed references to the Utah Jazz from his social media bios pic.twitter.com/D0SxGJFch8

Donovan Mitchell trade update from @Adrian Wojnarowski on @Get Up – RJ Barrett was indeed the centerpiece of trade discussions between Jazz and Knicks– Jazz covet unprotected draft picks from New York– Utah has no traction with other teams– Jazz still value Barrett after extension pic.twitter.com/aBlIz0gFS3

Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year extension worth up to $120M @Frank Isola tells @Brian Scalabrine that this doesn’t mean RJ won’t be involved in a Donovan Mitchell deal#NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/rYnYpnYFEJ

Wrote about the implications of the RJ Barrett extension for the Knicks and Donovan Mitchell trade talks: es.pn/3TntrMx (ESPN+) – 1:00 PM

Is the Utah Jazz’s long-discussed Donovan Mitchell trade to the Knicks dead? A unique provision added to the contract extension of New York wing R.J. Barrett presents a hiccup, but there are still plenty of pathways to a deal if the sides really want it. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on RJ Barrett, Donovan Mitchell, Idaho, Letterboxd reviews, and more answers to your mailbag questions. open.spotify.com/episode/3lGu3b…

Tomorrow on @getcallin , we’ll have Knicks connoisseur @Chris Herring stop by at 2ET to talk all things New York, the franchise’s pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, and take your questions: callin.com/link/BGMcVtCciQ

Has a Heat opening been created for Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 7:30 AM

From earlier: RJ Barrett is first NYK 1st-round pick to sign 2nd deal w/club since 1999; earlier this month, there was pessimism about Jazz-NYK finding common ground on Donovan Mitchell trade if deal didn’t include Barrett. More on that & Barrett’s impact: sny.tv/articles/knick…

Spoke to Charlie Ward about the extension curse ending after RJ Barrett’s extension.He’s a fan of Barrett and a proponent of his patient development. Not a fan of acquiring Donovan Mitchell.

Coming up at 2ET, we’ve got the great @Chris Herring on @getcallin talking all things New York Knicks, and my latest info on the Donovan Mitchell trade talks.Download the app and tune in here: callin.com/room/knicks-ta…

LOCKED ON JAZZ is up* Are there routes for Donovan Mitchell to stay with the Utah Jazz?* What happens if no Don deal* All time JazzAudacy: https://t.co/juYbAUQ8iu Spotify: https://t.co/F31nEo4XSD iTunes: https://t.co/1yclBZwYTp YouTube: https://t.co/ida3E8O0Q5

My latest for @SInow : Outlined the two biggest questions facing the Knicks if and when they swing a deal for Donovan Mitchell si.com/nba/2022/09/01…

