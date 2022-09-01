Bulls more optimistic on Lonzo Ball's injury recovery?

On this episode of the Bulls Talk Podcast, Jason Goff and K.C. Johnson discuss Lonzo Ball’s knee injury and what could happen with it this season. K.C. Johnson: ‘It’s a fluid situation and the last two times I’ve checked on him, I’ve heard more positive than negative’
Source: NBC Sports
K.C. Johnson: “I’m not saying that means he’s out there opening night. I’m not saying he’s playing all 82… What I’m saying is the skepticism that was earlier in the offseason has moved a little bit towards the optimism side.” -via NBC Sports / September 1, 2022
Ben Golliver: New this year: “NBA Rivals Week” 11 rivalry games from Jan. 24-28: – Celtics/Heat – Clippers/Lakers – Nets/76ers – Grizzlies/Warriors – Lonzo Ball/LaMelo Ball – Suns/Mavericks – Timberwolves/Grizzlies – Raptors/Warriors – Nikola Jokic/Joel Embiid – Knicks/Nets – Lakers/Celtics -via Twitter @BenGolliver / August 17, 2022
The Bulls are hoping for improved health this season. But Lewis’ injury further clouds that situation. Last month, while also emphasizing that Lonzo Ball is progressing from his January left knee injury, executive vice president Arturas Karnišovas said the recovery is “probably not at the speed that we would like.” A source said Ball continues to progress, although his readiness for the start of training camp is unknown. -via NBC Sports / August 12, 2022
