Bulls more optimistic on Lonzo Ball's injury recovery?

The Bulls are hoping for improved health this season. But Lewis’ injury further clouds that situation. Last month, while also emphasizing that Lonzo Ball is progressing from his January left knee injury, executive vice president Arturas Karnišovas said the recovery is “probably not at the speed that we would like.” A source said Ball continues to progress, although his readiness for the start of training camp is unknown . -via NBC Sports / August 12, 2022