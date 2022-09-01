Collin Sexton agrees to sign-and-trade deal with Utah

Shams Charania: Sources: Collin Sexton is signing a four-year, $72 million contract via sign-and-trade to the Utah Jazz.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Thought Sexton would have been a fine Maverick, big clearly Cleveland had much bigger plans in mind. – 4:09 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
There’s a very reasonable argument to be made that Sexton, Markkanen, Agbaji plus three unprotected firsts (and two swaps) is superior to the rumored Grimes/Toppin/Quickley/McBride packages.
Sexton, 23, is by far the best player from the group. Agbaji was the 14th pick in June. – 4:09 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
During the 2020-21 season, Collin Sexton ranked 12th in the #NBA in pick and roll scoring and shot an eFG% of 71% in unguarded catch and shoot situations. – 4:08 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
It’ll be a glorious tank for the Utah Jazz. This roster is so weak:
Conley / Clarkson / Butler
Sexton / Beasley / Agbaji
Bogdanovic / THT
Vanderbilt / Markkanen
Kessler / Gay
A ton of firsts plus swaps, more vets to deal, and a frontrunner in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. – 4:01 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
as of the time of this tweet, heres what Utah got for Donovan Mitchell + Gobert:
• Malik Beasley
• THT
• Stanley Johnson
• Bolmaro
• Walker Kessler
• Vanderbilt
• Markkanen
• Agbaji
• Sexton
• ’23 1RD
• ’25 1RD x2
• ’26 swap x2
• ’27 1RD x2
• ’28 swap
• ’29 1RD x2 – 4:00 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
In total, here’s what the Jazz received for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason:
Seven first-round picks
Three pick swaps
Collin Sexton
Lauri Markkanen
Ochai Agbaji
Jarred Vanderbilt
Leandro Bolmaro
Walker Kessler
Talen Horton-Tucker
Malik Beasley
Stanley Johnson – 4:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Danny Ainge’s haul for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell:
Seven unprotected first round picks
Three first round pick swaps
Ochair Agbaji (No. 14 pick in 2022)
Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022)
Jarred Vanderbilt
Lauri Markkanen
Collin Sexton
Malik Beasley
Patrick Beverley – 3:57 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
#Breaking: The Cavaliers have traded Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first round picks and swapped to picks with the Utah Jazz in order to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, according to reports.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Also, the @Utah Jazz started targeting Collin Sexton very early in this process.
His name was floated around even before the the NBA Draft and the Rudy Gobert trade.
So Sexton may not be Barrett, but he’s been a target for months. – 3:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Collin Sexton is signing a four-year, $72 million contract via sign-and-trade to the Utah Jazz. – 3:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wrote this in my MIP story today: Collin Sexton at +8000 is great value if you had any hope that he’d end up on a different team. Now he is. I will be betting Sexton now. – 3:43 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. – 3:42 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell. – 3:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Spent some time talking about Collin Sexton’s situation on the last podcast with @Nate Duncan … gotta thing he’s signed and traded as part of this or otherwise things just got way worse for him.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whi… – 3:39 PM
Shams Charania: Sexton’s new $72M deal is fully guaranteed, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 1, 2022
Chris Haynes: Cleveland will send Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji to Utah in the package for Donovan Mitchell, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / September 1, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski. Cleveland will send three unprotected first round picks and two pick swaps as part of the deal to Utah for Mitchell, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 1, 2022
