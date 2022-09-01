Collin Sexton staying put in Utah?

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast that while there was some speculation Utah would flip Sexton in another deal, he was told the 23-year-old won’t be going anywhere. “I checked in, because I wondered could they reroute Collin Sexton? Maybe to the Lakers, for example, you know,” Windhorst said at the 18:56 mark. “But I was told no, that Sexton’s gonna be in Utah, at least that’s the plan.”
Source: Doric Sam @ Bleacher Report
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
New Jazzmen Collin Sexton and Stanley Johnson might have to fight over who wears No. 2. Johnson has claimed it. I also feel like someone new has already claimed Lauri Markkanen’s 24, but I can’t think who if so. Ochai Agbaji’s college 30 should be open – 8:14 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with Collin Sexton’s 4-year, $72M sign-and-trade and more: Cleveland #Cavaliers trade for NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Donovan Mitchell/Collin Sexton blasphemy starter pack pic.twitter.com/huHVTj2Lmh – 5:55 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Donovan Mitchell is better than an uninjured Collin Sexton. I guess you just have to decide if he’s Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Ogbaji, three unprotected first-rounders, two pick swaps and $63 million more in salary better than an uninjured Collin Sexton. – 5:33 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Colin Sexton Points Gained over the years
18-19: -1.3
19-20: -.2
20-21: +.1
21-22: 11 games
Donovan Mitchell Points Gained
17-18: -.6
18-19: -1.0
19-20: -.3
20-21: -.1
21-22: +.3 – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA free agents: Colin Sexton off free-agent board with sign-and-trade to Jazz. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Best remaining: Miles Bridges, M. Harrell, D. Schroder, E. Bledsoe, H. Whiteside, C. Anthony, R. Rondo, D. Howard, E. Payton, P. Millsap, W. Ellington, B,Griffin, T. Thompson. – 4:59 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Updated news piece on #Cavs acquiring Donovan Mitchell in trade with the Jazz in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round draft picks and two pick swaps
theathletic.com/3559286/2022/0… – 4:48 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Collin Sexton signs four-year deal with Jazz after being moved in Donovan Mitchell trade, per report
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jazz reportedly trade Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers for Sexton, Markkanen, three first-round picks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/01/jaz… – 4:11 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Teams are hard-capped when they use their NTMLE, BAE or acquire a player via sign-and-trade — so Utah is now hard-capped via Sexton (or will be once it’s executed officially) – 4:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Thought Sexton would have been a fine Maverick, big clearly Cleveland had much bigger plans in mind. – 4:09 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
There’s a very reasonable argument to be made that Sexton, Markkanen, Agbaji plus three unprotected firsts (and two swaps) is superior to the rumored Grimes/Toppin/Quickley/McBride packages.
Sexton, 23, is by far the best player from the group. Agbaji was the 14th pick in June. – 4:09 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
During the 2020-21 season, Collin Sexton ranked 12th in the #NBA in pick and roll scoring and shot an eFG% of 71% in unguarded catch and shoot situations. – 4:08 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
It’ll be a glorious tank for the Utah Jazz. This roster is so weak:
Conley / Clarkson / Butler
Sexton / Beasley / Agbaji
Bogdanovic / THT
Vanderbilt / Markkanen
Kessler / Gay
A ton of firsts plus swaps, more vets to deal, and a frontrunner in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. – 4:01 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
as of the time of this tweet, heres what Utah got for Donovan Mitchell + Gobert:
• Malik Beasley
• THT
• Stanley Johnson
• Bolmaro
• Walker Kessler
• Vanderbilt
• Markkanen
• Agbaji
• Sexton
• ’23 1RD
• ’25 1RD x2
• ’26 swap x2
• ’27 1RD x2
• ’28 swap
• ’29 1RD x2 – 4:00 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
In total, here’s what the Jazz received for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason:
Seven first-round picks
Three pick swaps
Collin Sexton
Lauri Markkanen
Ochai Agbaji
Jarred Vanderbilt
Leandro Bolmaro
Walker Kessler
Talen Horton-Tucker
Malik Beasley
Stanley Johnson – 4:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Danny Ainge’s haul for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell:
Seven unprotected first round picks
Three first round pick swaps
Ochair Agbaji (No. 14 pick in 2022)
Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022)
Jarred Vanderbilt
Lauri Markkanen
Collin Sexton
Malik Beasley
Patrick Beverley – 3:57 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
#Breaking: The Cavaliers have traded Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first round picks and swapped to picks with the Utah Jazz in order to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, according to reports.
Photo: AP pic.twitter.com/91iEsDsZXm – 3:54 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Also, the @Utah Jazz started targeting Collin Sexton very early in this process.
His name was floated around even before the the NBA Draft and the Rudy Gobert trade.
So Sexton may not be Barrett, but he’s been a target for months. – 3:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wrote this in my MIP story today: Collin Sexton at +8000 is great value if you had any hope that he’d end up on a different team. Now he is. I will be betting Sexton now. – 3:43 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. – 3:42 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell. – 3:41 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Cleveland will send Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji to Utah in the package for Donovan Mitchell, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 3:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Spent some time talking about Collin Sexton’s situation on the last podcast with @Nate Duncan … gotta thing he’s signed and traded as part of this or otherwise things just got way worse for him.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whi… – 3:39 PM
More on this storyline
StatMuse: Collin Sexton in his last healthy season: — 24.3 PPG — 4.4 APG — 48/37/82% New first option in Utah. pic.twitter.com/Lz3Rusn8DP -via Twitter @statmuse / September 1, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Utah still has coveted veteran trade asserts, including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr. They’ll approach an Oklahoma City-esque haul of draft assets once they’re done dealing. Jazz consider Markkanen, Sexton and Agbaji keepers for their rebuilding roster. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 1, 2022
Shams Charania: Sources: Collin Sexton is signing a four-year, $72 million contract via sign-and-trade to the Utah Jazz. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 1, 2022
