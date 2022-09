Collin Sexton staying put in Utah?

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast that while there was some speculation Utah would flip Sexton in another deal, he was told the 23-year-old won’t be going anywhere. “I checked in, because I wondered could they reroute Collin Sexton? Maybe to the Lakers, for example, you know,” Windhorst said at the 18:56 mark. “But I was told no, that Sexton’s gonna be in Utah, at least that’s the plan.” Source: Doric Sam @ Bleacher Report