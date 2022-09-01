Donovan Mitchell traded to Cleveland

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
This is a good trade for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Donovan Mitchell is immediately their best player, but the young core of Garland, Allen, and Mobley is very impressive.
Only question is how long Mitchell will be happy in Cleveland. – 4:11 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The offensive development of Evan Mobley is the key to unlocking championship upside for the Cavaliers with Donovan Mitchell. – 4:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jazz reportedly trade Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers for Sexton, Markkanen, three first-round picks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/01/jaz… – 4:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
For those who insist on questioning Miami letting another one get away, consider being New York, thinking you were getting a Donovan Mitchell homecoming, hoarding pics, and now scrambling for a way to make the play-in round. – 4:04 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Cleveland Cavaliers now have an All-Star backcourt in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, All-Star center Jarrett Allen, and a future All-Star in Evan Mobley all under contract for at least the next three seasons. Cavs have put themselves in position to be contenders in the East – 4:03 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
The idea of Donovan Mitchell coming home to New York was romantic, but the Knicks preserving their assets will be way more beneficial in the long run.
Today is good for New York basketball, bad for the tabloids. – 4:03 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Donovan Mitchell – Age 25
Jarrett Allen – Age 24
Darius Garland – Age 22
Evan Mobley – Age 21
It’s gonna be nice to be a Cavs fan for a while. – 4:02 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks decide they weren’t handing over more than two unprotected first-round picks so Donovan Mitchell is a Cavalier as Leon Rose’s dream dies #Cavaliers nypost.com/2022/09/01/jaz… – 4:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland is suddenly a major force in the East, adding three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell — with three years left on his contract — to a lineup that includes two All-Stars — Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen — and a future All-Star with Evan Mobley. – 4:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
as of the time of this tweet, heres what Utah got for Donovan Mitchell + Gobert:
• Malik Beasley
• THT
• Stanley Johnson
• Bolmaro
• Walker Kessler
• Vanderbilt
• Markkanen
• Agbaji
• Sexton
• ’23 1RD
• ’25 1RD x2
• ’26 swap x2
• ’27 1RD x2
• ’28 swap
• ’29 1RD x2 – 4:00 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
In total, here’s what the Jazz received for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason:
Seven first-round picks
Three pick swaps
Collin Sexton
Lauri Markkanen
Ochai Agbaji
Jarred Vanderbilt
Leandro Bolmaro
Walker Kessler
Talen Horton-Tucker
Malik Beasley
Stanley Johnson – 4:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Talking heads yesterday:
“Even if the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell, they’ll still be an 8 seed, so NY would be stupid if they traded a lot for him.”
Talking heads today:
“LOLKnicks!!! Those bums screwed up again! They weren’t willing to trade picks and players for Mitchell?!??” – 3:58 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Danny Ainge’s haul for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell:
Seven unprotected first round picks
Three first round pick swaps
Ochair Agbaji (No. 14 pick in 2022)
Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022)
Jarred Vanderbilt
Lauri Markkanen
Collin Sexton
Malik Beasley
Patrick Beverley – 3:57 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Donovan Mitchell led all volume scorers in pick and roll scoring efficiency during the 2021-22 regular season. – 3:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
In some previous talks with Utah, Knicks had been unwilling to give up three unprotected first-round picks in a package for Donovan Mitchell. Per ESPN, Cavs landed Mitchell for a package that includes three unprotected first round picks and two first round pick swaps. – 3:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Special live @FrontOfficeShow coming in just a bit. @Trevor_Lane and I will break down the HUGE Donovan Mitchell trade.
Link to come when we’re live. – 3:55 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
#Breaking: The Cavaliers have traded Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first round picks and swapped to picks with the Utah Jazz in order to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, according to reports.
Photo: AP pic.twitter.com/91iEsDsZXm – 3:54 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
My initial thought is that Utah is relying on Donovan Mitchell possibly leaving Cleveland in 3 years.
For right now, this is a home run trade for Cleveland. – 3:53 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
MID-#EUROBASKET TRADE: Donovan Mitchell goes to Cavs, Markkanen among others moves to Utah
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:52 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Is it too soon to say that the Knicks did the right thing here not caving in for Donovan Mitchell? Hard to pass on a star on the market – particularly a high-scoring one from NY – but if it was going to cost Barrett and Ainge demanding a bucket of picks, too high a price. – 3:51 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Cavs fans right now seeing their team with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley pic.twitter.com/RMjUWNJWVX – 3:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I thought it was really important for the Knicks to get Donovan Mitchell here and now because in the not-too-distant future, they’re gonna be bidding on stars in the trade market with Oklahoma City and Houston, who have way more to offer.
This is a massive failure on their part. – 3:46 PM
I thought it was really important for the Knicks to get Donovan Mitchell here and now because in the not-too-distant future, they’re gonna be bidding on stars in the trade market with Oklahoma City and Houston, who have way more to offer.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
My biggest question about this deal: Does Donovan Mitchell want to be in Cleveland? – 3:46 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Utah Jazz reportedly trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers https://t.co/8DjcFWmFN6 pic.twitter.com/HmDKt2ZW3F – 3:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz complete their teardown, trading star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland in exchange for a package highlighted by three unprotected first-round picks, two pick swaps, and three player. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:43 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Cavaliers’ new lineup has real potential for a deep postseason run:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 3:42 PM
Cavaliers’ new lineup has real potential for a deep postseason run:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
My understanding was the Cavaliers had made a compelling offer for Donovan Mitchell and the @Utah Jazz had initially rejected the deal.
Have to imagine they had their sights set on RJ Barrett and when that fell through they reengaged with the Cavaliers. – 3:42 PM
My understanding was the Cavaliers had made a compelling offer for Donovan Mitchell and the @Utah Jazz had initially rejected the deal.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
League source confirms Cavs finalizing trade for Donovan Mitchell. In talks w/NYK, Utah had sought RJ Barrett in packages. NYK extended Barrett earlier in week, complicating talks, opening window for others like CLE, who had pulled out of talks last week. ESPN 1st on Mitchell/CLE – 3:42 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. – 3:42 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Donovan Mitchell made the playoffs the last 5 seasons w/ Jazz. He lost in 1st rd 3 times, won 3 games total in the 2nd rd. Will it be any different in East w/ Cleveland? – 3:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell. – 3:41 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Eat your heart out NY! The Cleveland Cavaliers snuck in and got Donovan Mitchell! #NBA – 3:40 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Cleveland will send Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji to Utah in the package for Donovan Mitchell, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 3:39 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Knicks fans: “Donavan Mitchell is OTW, let’s goooo 😤”
The Cavs: *actually trade for Donovan Mitchell*
Knicks fans: pic.twitter.com/VPbNH5mWEx – 3:38 PM
Knicks fans: “Donavan Mitchell is OTW, let’s goooo 😤”
The Cavs: *actually trade for Donovan Mitchell*
David Locke @DLocke09
Report from @Adrian Wojnarowski that the Utah Jazz have traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. This matches talk around the league this morning. Will have more when I can. Boarding a plane – 3:36 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Leon Rose has just announced RJ Barrett’s extension just as it is reported by ESPN Donovan Mitchell is headed to Cleveland. – 3:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN. – 3:33 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: Outlined the two biggest questions facing the Knicks if and when they swing a deal for Donovan Mitchell si.com/nba/2022/09/01… – 12:16 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ is up
* Are there routes for Donovan Mitchell to stay with the Utah Jazz?
* What happens if no Don deal
* All time Jazz
Audacy: https://t.co/juYbAUQ8iu
Spotify: https://t.co/F31nEo4XSD
iTunes: https://t.co/1yclBZwYTp
YouTube: https://t.co/ida3E8O0Q5 pic.twitter.com/m15PXkwniG – 10:29 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Donovan Mitchell trade rumors: Knicks paid RJ Barrett with intention of still striking Jazz deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/donov… – 9:58 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: A few notes on previous Jazz-NYK trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, how RJ Barrett & Mitchell Robinson can match a late 1990s Knicks mark, GM Scott Perry & rare NYK continuity: sny.tv/articles/jazz-… – 8:44 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on previous Jazz-Knicks trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, how RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson can match a late 1990s Knicks mark, GM Scott Perry and rare NYK continuity: sny.tv/articles/jazz-… – 8:51 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Should the Toronto Raptors join the Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes?
🎧 https://t.co/Y3eo6c8J5U
🍎 https://t.co/JTAOQw7jvj
✳️ https://t.co/vCCM6m1SSI
📺 https://t.co/6yhJiDQUem pic.twitter.com/MYLvWz4EMX – 6:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has a Heat opening been created for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland GM Koby Altman circled back to Utah GM Justin Zanik on Tuesday and the two teams re-assembled a deal they had been discussing in previous weeks, sources tell ESPN. New York declined to do a trade a deal on Monday night, opening the door for Cleveland to secure a deal. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 1, 2022
Jake Fischer: Word was New York’s final, best offer for Donovan Mitchell included two unprotected first-round picks. Cleveland’s ultimate package features three, plus two pick swaps that are also unprotected, sources said. Utah always made it clear they were hunting for future draft capital. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / September 1, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland is sending its three unprotected picks to Utah in 2025, 2027 and 2029 and picks swaps in 2026 and 2028, sources tell ESPN. Along with the Rudy Gobert trade with Minnesota, Utah has gathered 13 unprotected or lightly protected picks through 2029. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 1, 2022
