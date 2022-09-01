Germany beats France in Dirk Nowitzki's jersey retirement night

Germany beats France in Dirk Nowitzki's jersey retirement night

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Germany’s perfect night, from emotion for Dirk to win against France #EuroBasket
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/…4:58 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
No other player in the German national team’s future will wear Dirk Nowitzki’s #14 jersey again.
The Dallas Mavericks legend was honored in front of thousands of fans and Mavericks legends 💙
basketnews.com/news-177263-di…4:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
After his ceremony, Dirk Nowitzki walked over to hug each of the German national team players coming out for warmups — and then all the French players, too.
Classic Dirk. pic.twitter.com/x6GAZOCwN33:20 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Dirk Nowitzki gets his No. 14 jersey retired by Germany 🇩🇪
(via @EuroBasket)
pic.twitter.com/ik30WYQKDZ3:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Here’s part of Dirk Nowitzki’s thank you to Mark Cuban, the only part of his speech in English.
There were a whole lotta Mavs highlights, specifically from the championship and his last home game, during the pre-speech montage. pic.twitter.com/SX6sFUFQbQ2:38 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dirk Nowitzki gets his jersey retired by the German basketball federation 🇩🇪👏 pic.twitter.com/QUFOslRnwT2:32 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Germany and FIBA spared no expense with lighting and pyrotechnics as Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 14 jersey enters the rafters.
(Peep that shot on the jumbotron of Luka Doncic watching intently, again) pic.twitter.com/izzsZ1bmMN2:31 PM

Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
When you randomly hit the Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and have seconds to think of a few short questions. That’s the beauty of FIBA competitions in our job.
Cuban on FIBA Luka Doncic, favorite Dirk Nowitzki NT moment & untold ties with Lithuania: basketnews.com/news-177242-ma…2:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic didn’t do interviews after his game, but he’s back in sweats at the court now, sitting with the Mavs’ brass for Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement ceremony. pic.twitter.com/DdKtdswGKa2:05 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban, Jason Kidd, Nico Harrison and Michael Finley are among the Mavericks’ contingent in Cologne to watch Luka Doncic play for Slovenia Dirk Nowitzki get his German number retired. – 11:06 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rudy Gobert shares the trait of Dirk Nowitzki that he’ll always respect him for 👏 pic.twitter.com/l1sWJwSQrk9:47 AM

Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
The Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and head coach Jason Kidd will attend Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 14 German national team jersey retirement ceremony in Cologne on the opening day of the EuroBasket 2022.
More: basketnews.com/news-177225-ma…8:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey will be retired this evening by the German Basketball Federation, a first in the country’s history.
Some notable famous guests are set to attend the ceremony 👀
basketnews.com/news-177225-ma…8:37 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The first three-game slate of @EuroBasket Group B play in Cologne starts in minutes … with Slovenia/Lithuania and Germany/France bookending Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement ceremony.
My supersized preview of the most anticipated @EuroBasket EVER: https://t.co/0oe8OaWcSA pic.twitter.com/spblnNalfx8:18 AM

Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Rudy Gobert on Dirk Nowitzki before his German NT jersey retirement ceremony in Cologne:
“He stayed true to himself throughout his life and career. Everyone has a different path, but if you stay true to yourself… It’s something that I will always respect him for.” – 8:06 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
17.500 tickets sold and around 500 are still available for tonight’s game Germany vs. France, where Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 14 German national team jersey will be retired in a special pre-game ceremony in Cologne. pic.twitter.com/LsyBjTa0mo8:03 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
If Rudy Gobert will have a chance to meet Dirk Nowitzki on his special night, there’s something he has to say to one of the European greats 🗣️
The message will be short
basketnews.com/news-177198-ru…6:41 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rudy Gobert busted out a one-legged fade at shootaround before France vs. Germany, when Dirk Nowitzki will get his national team number retired at halftime. pic.twitter.com/fkE55uNwKf6:05 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Unveiled earlier today at the Schokoladenmuseum in Cologne on the eve of @EuroBasket 2022: This Dirk Nowitzki statue made of chocolate as designed by artist Andreas Hoferick ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dHrL1w9il36:00 PM

Maodo Lo (13 points and 5 assists) and Dennis Schroder (11 points and 5 assists) are certainly among the best of their team with their creative moves, but Niels Giffey (13 points and 4 rebounds), and especially Johannes Thiemann (14 points and 6 rebounds) as well deserve the distinction. Rudy Gobert closed the night with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds for France, while Guerschon Yabusele scored 18. -via EuroHoops.net / September 1, 2022

