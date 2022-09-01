Germany beats France in Dirk Nowitzki's jersey retirement night

A big night of basketball in Cologne ended with a triumph. After Dirk Nowitzki’s German national team jersey retirement (with the presence of Mark Cuban, Jason Kidd, Mike Finley, and Luka Doncic), Germany made local fans even happier by beating France 76-63.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
No other player in the German national team’s future will wear Dirk Nowitzki’s #14 jersey again.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
After his ceremony, Dirk Nowitzki walked over to hug each of the German national team players coming out for warmups — and then all the French players, too.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Dirk Nowitzki gets his No. 14 jersey retired by Germany 🇩🇪
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Here’s part of Dirk Nowitzki’s thank you to Mark Cuban, the only part of his speech in English.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Germany and FIBA spared no expense with lighting and pyrotechnics as Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 14 jersey enters the rafters.
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
When you randomly hit the Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and have seconds to think of a few short questions. That’s the beauty of FIBA competitions in our job.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
The Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and head coach Jason Kidd will attend Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 14 German national team jersey retirement ceremony in Cologne on the opening day of the EuroBasket 2022.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey will be retired this evening by the German Basketball Federation, a first in the country’s history.
Some notable famous guests are set to attend the ceremony 👀
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The first three-game slate of @EuroBasket Group B play in Cologne starts in minutes … with Slovenia/Lithuania and Germany/France bookending Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement ceremony.
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Rudy Gobert on Dirk Nowitzki before his German NT jersey retirement ceremony in Cologne:
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
If Rudy Gobert will have a chance to meet Dirk Nowitzki on his special night, there’s something he has to say to one of the European greats 🗣️
The message will be short
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Maodo Lo (13 points and 5 assists) and Dennis Schroder (11 points and 5 assists) are certainly among the best of their team with their creative moves, but Niels Giffey (13 points and 4 rebounds), and especially Johannes Thiemann (14 points and 6 rebounds) as well deserve the distinction. Rudy Gobert closed the night with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds for France, while Guerschon Yabusele scored 18. -via EuroHoops.net / September 1, 2022
Dirk Nowitzki now has a number retired on two continents. Nowitzki, the Dallas Mavericks’ legend whose number 41 was raised to the American Airlines Center rafters last season, was similarly honored by the German Basketball Federation on Thursday during the opening day of EuroBasket 2022. -via ESPN / September 1, 2022
“It was for me an unforgettable journey,” Nowitzki told the crowd in German, waiting for “MVP!” chants to quiet before making his speech. “So many of you traveled to big events and supported us. It was an unforgettable journey with you, and I want to say thank you.” -via ESPN / September 1, 2022
