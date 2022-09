Goran Dragic: My legs aren't the same as five years ago

Slovenia has been named the favorite to win EuroBasket 2022 in multiple rankings before the tournament.However, Goran Dragic doesn’t think it’s that obvious 🤔

Slovenia 51-48 at halftime. Luka 8-2-3 w/3steals.G Dragic 10 Tobey 9. Difference in the game is 9 Lithuania TO/14 pts off TO.Both teams shooting 50%+ Very physical game only 15 total FTs shot. – 12:06 PM

Pretty clear that Luka and Dragic need to be on the floor together. – 12:30 PM

Rought outing so far for Knicks stash pick Rokas Jokubaitis. Hasn’t scored, just had his dribble picked for a pick-6 by Goran Dragic and was hastily replaced. – 12:37 PM

The grizzled veteran, Goran Dragic, drills a 3 to put Slovenia up 85-81 with 2:37 to play. Still work to be done for the Slovenians. – 1:04 PM

Terrific team win by Slovenia, but make no mistake, Doncic and Dragic willed Slovenia when it most mattered. – 1:16 PM

