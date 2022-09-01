Goran Dragic, Slovenia beat Lithuania in Eurobasket opening day

Jason Anderson: Final: Slovenia 92, Lithuania 85 Goran Dragic had 19 points and eight rebounds for Slovenia. Luka Doncic had 14 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. Domantas Sabonis had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists for Lithuania. Jonas Valanciunas had nine points and 12 rebounds.
Source: Twitter @JandersonSacBee
This is why Goran Dragic came back to Slovenia NT 🇸🇮😤
19 PTS
3/4 3PT
3 AST
2 STL
✅ W vs Lithuania pic.twitter.com/7kt6qjt1d9 – 1:26 PM
Final: Slovenia 92, Lithuania 85
Goran Dragic had 19 points and eight rebounds for Slovenia. Luka Doncic had 14 points, six rebounds and 10 assists.
Domantas Sabonis had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists for Lithuania. Jonas Valanciunas had nine points and 12 rebounds. – 1:20 PM
Terrific team win by Slovenia, but make no mistake, Doncic and Dragic willed Slovenia when it most mattered. – 1:16 PM
Slovenia leads Lithuania 85-81 with 2:37 to go following a big 3-pointer by Goran Dragic. Great game. Electric atmosphere in Germany. – 1:04 PM
The grizzled veteran, Goran Dragic, drills a 3 to put Slovenia up 85-81 with 2:37 to play. Still work to be done for the Slovenians. – 1:04 PM
Rought outing so far for Knicks stash pick Rokas Jokubaitis. Hasn’t scored, just had his dribble picked for a pick-6 by Goran Dragic and was hastily replaced. – 12:37 PM
Pretty clear that Luka and Dragic need to be on the floor together. – 12:30 PM
Slovenia 51-48 at halftime. Luka 8-2-3 w/3steals.G Dragic 10 Tobey 9. Difference in the game is 9 Lithuania TO/14 pts off TO.Both teams shooting 50%+ Very physical game only 15 total FTs shot. – 12:06 PM
Goran Dragic doesn’t think Luka Doncic’s emotions will be a problem 🗣️ #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/qpjS3o1b0Z – 8:19 AM
Slovenia has been named the favorite to win EuroBasket 2022 in multiple rankings before the tournament.
However, Goran Dragic doesn’t think it’s that obvious 🤔
basketnews.com/news-177199-go… – 3:47 PM
Back in 2017, Dragic had many great teammates to celebrate the gold with but he would love to also have a specific someone with him. His brother Zoran, a staple of the national team’s lineup, was out due to injury. “In 2017 when we won the gold my brother was hurt and he couldn’t help us,” Dragic said. “This EuroBasket is one of the toughest but we come here with high expectations and I would love to win a medal with my brother definitely.” -via EuroHoops.net / September 1, 2022
“Happy,” an elated Goran Dragic said when asked how he feels about his EuroBasket comeback. “I’m old, I’m 36. My legs are a little bit… they aren’t the same as five years ago… definitely they’re not.” -via EuroHoops.net / September 1, 2022
