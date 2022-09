Knicks balked on including Quentin Grimes into trade to acquire Donovan Mitchell

Based on what I’d heard from people briefed on the talks, I’d expect Utah to covet Quentin Grimes in any current/future talks. Utah had sought one of Grimes, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley in several packages, including some that included Barrett. So I’d assume that the Jazz would want at least two of those players in any deal moving forward. The sticking point will probably be Grimes and the value of the first-round picks New York is willing to include. In prior talks, the Jazz wanted New York to increase its offer of two unprotected picks in various packages discussed . -via SportsNet New York / August 31, 2022