Knicks officially announce RJ Barrett's contract extension

The Knicks decided to extend Barrett amid trade talks with the Jazz over Donovan Mitchell. As SNY reported, Utah sought Barrett in any Mitchell return. Now that Barrett has agreed to an extension, including him in a Mitchell trade becomes very complicated. The Knicks and Jazz will almost certainly re-engage on Mitchell trade talks prior to training camp. But, based on where talks stood previously, it will be difficult to get a deal done without Barrett. Some people on both sides of the talks felt that Barrett was a linchpin to any potential deal . (For what it’s worth, teams who have had interest in Barrett believe they could have had a shot to trade for him if Utah acquired Barrett in a deal. Those teams believe Utah would have at least considered the idea of trading Barrett for additional first-round picks if the Jazz acquired him in a deal for Mitchell). -via SportsNet New York / August 31, 2022