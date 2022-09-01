Leon Rose: RJ Barrett is a core piece of our team's foundation

“We are thrilled to announce a well-deserved extension for RJ Barrett, a core piece of our team’s foundation,” said Knicks president Leon Rose. “At only 22 years old, he has elevated his game each season, solidifying himself as a force on both ends of the court. We believe he will continue to improve because of his passion for the game and dedication to his craft. We want to continue to build our team and culture around players like RJ who possess these values and qualities.”
Source: NBA.com
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Hawks got Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young
The Cavs got Donovan Mitchell to pair with Darius Garland
and the Knicks… got Jalen Brunson to pair with RJ Barrett – 4:14 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks announce the contract extension for RJ Barrett, with Leon Rose saying he’s become “a force on both ends of the court.” – 3:59 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
I know Knick fans are apoplectic right now but better off not getting Mitchell than overpaying for him. Leon Rose once again shows patience and discipline – 3:43 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
My understanding was the Cavaliers had made a compelling offer for Donovan Mitchell and the @Utah Jazz had initially rejected the deal.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
League source confirms Cavs finalizing trade for Donovan Mitchell. In talks w/NYK, Utah had sought RJ Barrett in packages. NYK extended Barrett earlier in week, complicating talks, opening window for others like CLE, who had pulled out of talks last week. ESPN 1st on Mitchell/CLE – 3:42 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Leon Rose issues a statement via the team’s Twitter account to announce RJ Barrett’s extension.
Just as news of Donovan Mitchell’s trade to the Cavaliers hit pic.twitter.com/OONCdOxC2o – 3:35 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Leon Rose has just announced RJ Barrett’s extension just as it is reported by ESPN Donovan Mitchell is headed to Cleveland. – 3:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Statement from NYK president Leon Rose on RJ Barrett’s extension, which is four years and up to $120M with incentives: pic.twitter.com/Uq4Z4UzpV5 – 3:31 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Players to average at least 24 points, 6 rebounds and 2 made three-pointers per game over the second half of the 2021-22 season:
LeBron, Luka, Tatum, KD and RJ Barrett
end of list. – 2:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Did RJ Barrett extension set the market for Tyler Herro, Jordan Poole? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/01/did… – 1:46 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“If they don’t pay him as the third pick, then it would look like Scott Perry made a mistake”: The good and bad of RJ Barrett’s contract extension #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/09/01/cou… – 10:51 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Donovan Mitchell trade rumors: Knicks paid RJ Barrett with intention of still striking Jazz deal
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: A few notes on previous Jazz-NYK trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, how RJ Barrett & Mitchell Robinson can match a late 1990s Knicks mark, GM Scott Perry & rare NYK continuity: sny.tv/articles/jazz-… – 8:44 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks Newsletter: Why RJ Barrett’s contract extension has some NBA scouts scratching their heads nypost.com/2022/09/01/cou… – 8:36 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on previous Jazz-Knicks trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, how RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson can match a late 1990s Knicks mark, GM Scott Perry and rare NYK continuity: sny.tv/articles/jazz-… – 8:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New @John Hollinger & Duncan: Which Rebuild Looks the Best; RJ Barrett Extension; Chet Injury; Mailbag
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Leon Rose when Danny Ainge asks for a 9th unprotected pick pic.twitter.com/HPYYxTXHVM – 12:12 PM
According to an NBA source, Reddish, too, was leery of the trade to the Knicks because he also saw a logjam at the wing, including his former Duke teammate, RJ Barrett, being the man there. Reddish said in his opening remarks he still feels he could be “a star” and most scouts think he’s more athletic than Barrett. -via New York Post / September 1, 2022
The Knicks decided to extend Barrett amid trade talks with the Jazz over Donovan Mitchell. As SNY reported, Utah sought Barrett in any Mitchell return. Now that Barrett has agreed to an extension, including him in a Mitchell trade becomes very complicated. The Knicks and Jazz will almost certainly re-engage on Mitchell trade talks prior to training camp. But, based on where talks stood previously, it will be difficult to get a deal done without Barrett. Some people on both sides of the talks felt that Barrett was a linchpin to any potential deal. (For what it’s worth, teams who have had interest in Barrett believe they could have had a shot to trade for him if Utah acquired Barrett in a deal. Those teams believe Utah would have at least considered the idea of trading Barrett for additional first-round picks if the Jazz acquired him in a deal for Mitchell). -via SportsNet New York / August 31, 2022
