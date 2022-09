Steve Kerr: 'I'd love to coach Giannis Antetokounmpo'

The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this week with Egyptian outlet FilGoal during a trip to Cairo, Egypt to coach campers at a Basketball Without Borders program. Kerr, who was born in Beirut, Lebanon, spent several years living in Cairo as a teenager but had not been back since 1985. During the interview with FilGoal, Kerr was asked which current NBA player (not on the Warriors) he would most like to coach. “[Milwaukee Bucks star] Giannis [Antetokounmpo],” Kerr replied. “I’d love to coach Giannis. He’s a great player, but he also seems like a great person.” Source: Darryn Albert @ Larry Brown Sports