Steve Kerr: 'I'd love to coach Giannis Antetokounmpo'

The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this week with Egyptian outlet FilGoal during a trip to Cairo, Egypt to coach campers at a Basketball Without Borders program. Kerr, who was born in Beirut, Lebanon, spent several years living in Cairo as a teenager but had not been back since 1985. During the interview with FilGoal, Kerr was asked which current NBA player (not on the Warriors) he would most like to coach. “[Milwaukee Bucks star] Giannis [Antetokounmpo],” Kerr replied. “I’d love to coach Giannis. He’s a great player, but he also seems like a great person.”
Source: Darryn Albert @ Larry Brown Sports
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Will Luka, Giannis and Jokic play in the biggest international basketball tournament possibly EVER next summer? Depends on how players you’ve never heard do in qualifiers this November and February.
A primer on the state of play for FIBA World Cup bids: ziller.substack.com/p/the-current-… – 8:50 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
#Eurobasket2022 MVP odds have been posted: L.Doncic, N.Jokic and G.Antetokounmpo all co-favorites at+400. E.Fournier is +750. Anyone else is 11-1. – 4:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Let’s talk 🐐 stuff
Most Europeans consider Dirk Nowitzki the GOAT because of his NBA+FIBA success — even though Giannis and Jokic have more NBA MVPs already.
But Luka Doncic looks on track to surpass them all, and another EuroBasket is the next step: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Gilbert Arenas says Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game is right now all physical sportando.basketball/en/gilbert-are… – 3:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum in 2022:
— 27/8/4
— 1st Team All-NBA
— All-Star
— First ever ECF MVP
— Beat KD, Giannis, Jimmy in playoffs
— Most PTS and AST in playoffs
Is Tatum a top 10 player? pic.twitter.com/zWoT5WnH14 – 3:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most wins over the last 4 seasons:
192 — Giannis
192 — Jokic
Dominant. pic.twitter.com/L6E454JXsc – 1:47 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
EuroBasket 2022 will draw some of the biggest stars in the basketball world as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic are all here to compete.
A natural question arises – how can you watch the games? We are here with all the answers 😎
basketnews.com/news-177190-wh… – 1:35 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Italian fans showed love to Giannis Antetokounmpo right after his arrival to Milan with Greek National team for Eurobasket 2022.
An all-smile Giannis didn’t say no to the fans. #EuroBasket #FeartheDeer #HellasBasketball pic.twitter.com/ZnPzgN6j0L – 9:32 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Gianmarco Pozzecco said he tries to concentrate on different problems than stopping an inhuman player like Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀 pic.twitter.com/k1VLvXUYTz – 8:32 AM
Despite that fact, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently had some interesting things to say about Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Right now, his game is all physical,” Arenas said. He explained. “I’m saying if you guys had him No. 1 or No. 2, and he does not understand this game yet, that’s scary,” Arenas said. “… Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, whole different player, isn’t he?” -via ahnfiredigital.com / August 31, 2022
Sirius XM NBA: “Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, a whole different player isn’t he?” Longtime NBA guard Gilbert Arenas joined @Rick Kamla & @adaniels33 to clarify his comments about Giannis. #FearTheDear pic.twitter.com/G6it9PsDoG -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / August 31, 2022
NBA Central: Jason Williams says it’d be harder for MJ to score in this era “It was easy for him to get to the bucket against GP as it would be against Jrue Holiday today with Giannis and Brook Lopez sitting back there…He’s not scoring as easy today as he did back then” (@PlayersChoice_) pic.twitter.com/Jr74NxREGe -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / August 30, 2022
