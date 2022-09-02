Danilo Gallinari diagnosed with a torn ACL

Shams Charania: After receiving further evaluation, Boston’s Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, per sources. This is the same ACL that Gallinari tore in 2013.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is up now.
Loaded with info on the Cleveland-Utah-New York love triangle, plus some additional discussion on Lakers/Russ options, how the Celtics operate post-Gallo injury, Suns trade possibilities and more: callin.com/link/jbNkJRzPJI1:27 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: What are the Celtics possibilities to help replace Danilo Gallinari? A look at the team’s trade exceptions and what the team can and can’t do with a disabled player exception for Gallo: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…1:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Further evaluation finds Celtics’ Gallinari did tear ACL, out for season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/02/fur…12:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Celtics announced today that Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, contradicting the original diagnosis of a torn meniscus. bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/09/02/Dan…12:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Just my opinion:
I’d sign Carmelo Anthony. Replaces a lot of what Boston loses with Gallo out. Doesn’t cost anything like a trade would, and it’s the cheapest free agent option.
Of course, Melo would want to sign with Boston and who knows where that stands at the moment? – 12:37 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Danilo Gallinari injury: Celtics forward suffers torn ACL in left knee while playing for Italy
cbssports.com/nba/news/danil…12:35 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
With Gallinari’s injury, Boston will need help in reserve on the wing or PF position. A few names to consider:
Carmelo Anthony
Al-Farouq Aminu
Svi Mykhailiuk
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Jeremy Lamb
Blake Griffin – 12:25 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari diagnosed with torn ACL in left knee sportando.basketball/en/celtics-dan…12:22 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Breaking: Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/P3sxMamroA12:19 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics announce Danilo Gallinari has torn his ACL – 12:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics make it official and announce that further evaluation has confirmed a torn left ACL for Danilo Gallinari.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/JVWgEPMjXG12:10 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Breaking: The Celtics confirmed Danilo Gallinari has a torn ACL after further evaluation by the team. A first look at what that means for Celtics with training camp weeks away masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…12:09 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Torn ACL for Danilo Gallinari, per Celtics – 12:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Boston Celtics have confirmed the torn left ACL for Danilo Gallinari. – 12:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics announce Danilo Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a World Cup qualifier last week. Gallinari, who tore the ACL in that same knee back in 2013, was signed to a two-year deal by Boston for the tax mid-level back in July. – 12:06 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/f4ouIQY03A12:04 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, per team. – 12:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Really sad to see that news on Danilo Gallinari. Hope he can end his career the way he wants — re-torn ACL at age 34 is tough – 12:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I am gutted for Gallo. He so badly wanted to be a Celtic and was so happy to be in Boston.
This just sucks all-around. – 11:59 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After receiving further evaluation, Boston’s Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, per sources. This is the same ACL that Gallinari tore in 2013. – 11:58 AM

The Boston Celtics announced today that forward Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee. Gallinari sustained the injury while playing for his home nation of Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia on August 27. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. -via NBA.com / September 2, 2022
Marc Stein: Statement from Gallo: -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / September 2, 2022

