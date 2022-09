Donovan Mitchell went 'screaming around the golf course' after knowing the details of his trade to Cleveland

Donovan Mitchell reportedly erupted in joy when he discovered that the quartet of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Kevin Love were still part of the Cleveland Cavaliers following Thursday’s blockbuster deal. Brian Windhorst appeared on ESPN Cleveland soon after Mitchell was acquired by the Cavaliers and reported that Mitchell was golfing at the time he got the news. “It’s a great fit for Donovan Mitchell,” Windhorst said. “And I’m gonna tell you, I can’t tell you how I know, but I’m aware of when he found out. And I’m aware of when he actually found out about what was in the trade. And when he found out — he was on a golf course — and when he found out that Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland were not in the trade, and neither was Kevin Love, he went screaming around the golf course, he was so excited. He’s extremely excited in this moment. I’m sure he would love to have been a [New York] Knick, that’s his hometown. But he’s extremely excited in the moment.”Source: Brad Sullivan @ CavaliersNation.com