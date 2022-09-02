Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyler Dorsey lead Greece to win over Croatia

Tyler Dorsey posted a new scoring high for the Greek NT, Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered clutch plays, and Greece opened EuroBasket 2022 with a 89-85 (24-16, 22-14, 24-32, 19-23) win over star-studded Croatia. It’s Greece’s 10th straight victory in a EuroBasket premiere.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points and 7 rebounds for Croatia today in their Eurobasket loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. – 1:28 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
For a player who closed out an NBA Finals series with 50-point game, that sequence was nothing more than a proof of his top-level game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world. Case closed! #CROGRE #EuroBasket #FeartheDeer pic.twitter.com/9SOnNEzPz5 – 1:27 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Tyler Dorsey was unstoppable vs Croatia and he played like a pure scorer: 27 points, an overall amazing performance and the W for Greece (89-85). #HellasBasketball #EuroBasket2022 pic.twitter.com/4cm5hkRo4B – 1:11 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo pulls a reverse alley-oop in crunch time to finish off Croatia 🤯😳
#EuroBasket
pic.twitter.com/EcHBVtCwPD – 1:05 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Helluva game in Milan where Greece wasted a huge lead but came on top against star-studded Croatia💪
It was Giannis Antetokounmpo who decided the game with incredible clutch plays:
basketnews.com/news-177303-cl… – 1:05 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo was close to the 4th triple-double in EuroBasket history on his first game 🤯
2️⃣7️⃣ PTS
1️⃣1️⃣ REB
6️⃣ AST
The only players who have recorded a triple double in EuroBasket are:
🇭🇷 Toni Kukoc
🇭🇷 Stojko Vrankovic
🇷🇴 Andrei Mandache pic.twitter.com/CMPkcVdJgP – 12:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Croatia comes up short against Greece, 89-85.
-Dario Saric: 0 points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3P), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 TOs in 20 minutes
-Bojan Bogdanovic: 19 points (8-15 FG), 7 rebounds
-Giannis Antetokounmpo: 27-11-6 (9-24 FG) – 12:59 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis Antetokounmpo, #EuroBasket2022 edition.
In the first game vs Croatia (W for Greece, 85-89) Giannis had 27 points (9/24 FG, 9/11 FT), 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks
Amazing performance with 2 blocks and 5pts in the last minute. #HellasBasketball – 12:59 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tyler Dorsey vs Croatia
27 points (career-high with Greek National Team)
9-17 FG
5-9 3P
4-4 FT
5 rebounds
2 assists
3 steals
27 ranking
Dallas Mavericks newcomer was difference maker for Greece. #EuroBasket #crogre #HellasBasketball #MFFL – 12:58 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
I completely understand why everyone believed that fake Giannis box score last week. – 12:58 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis saved Greece. What a game, what a win! #CROGRE #EuroBasket2022 pic.twitter.com/BxlW5aGm1x – 12:58 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Croatia
27 points
9-24 FG
9-11 3P
11 rebounds
6 assists
1 steal
3 blocks
30 ranking
Greece started #EuroBasket 2022 with an important win over Croatia #crogre #HellasBasketball #FeartheDeer – 12:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Giannis is still ridiculous. Just in case anyone forgot.
Oh, and he has skills too. Just in case you heard he doesn’t. – 12:58 PM
Wade Baldwin @The_Fourth_Wade
Lotta Europeans constantly said, “Giannis wouldn’t do the same thing in Europe competition” SHIIITTTTTTTTTTTTTTT. Don’t ever argue with me – 12:57 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Giannis Antetokounmpo is simply unfair. Incredible sequence with the game on the line for Greece. pic.twitter.com/BP7HEWSng2 – 12:57 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Superhuman stuff from Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final few minutes of the game.
Backside block on Zubac in a two-point game.
Reverse dunk finish on an alley-oop for a four-point lead.
Blocked 3 to keep it a four-point game, which…
Leads to an and-one in transition.
Unreal. – 12:56 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Giannis with highlight plays on both offense and defense in the closing moments of a crucial game? I’ve seen this movie before but the jerseys looked different. – 12:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Giannis finally gets his revenge on Hezonja🤣 pic.twitter.com/vUd7D78ZCA – 12:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Giannis playing FIBA is incredible. The international game doesn’t fit his skillset as much, but he’s still so overwhelming. – 12:56 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Incredible defensive plays by Giannis in the clutch! Blocking shots at the rim and from the three-point line. – 12:56 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Herculean effort to close out this game by Giannis. Magnificent work with the game on the line. – 12:55 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Wait. What was that? “Clutch Giannis” is here. #CROGRE #EuroBasket2022 pic.twitter.com/TvRzvFw44i – 12:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Giannis. Still unfair. Blocks Ivica Zubac on one end and then throws down a reverse alley-oop in the half-court. Just unfair – 12:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis hummered it down! What a play! Greece up by 4 (86-82) with 46 seconds remaining. #crogre #EuroBasket – 12:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
lmao Croatia scratched and clawed only to get Giannis’d on back-to-back possessions – 12:53 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Croatia has done a wonderful job of limiting lobs to Giannis by getting to the pass before Giannis can. – 12:45 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Giannis outnumbered when he’s taking it at Croatia on the break and it still feels like an advantage for him. – 12:41 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Krunoslav Simon keeps Croatia alive in the game vs Greece. But Tyler Dorsey and Giannis responded immediately! #crogre #EuroBasket – 12:39 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
giannis just made bojan look like child attacking the rim in transition
counterpoint here being that giannis does this to every living human – 12:30 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Greece shrugging off a 15-0 third quarter burst from Croatia to take a 70-62 lead into the 4th. Giannis now with 20p 11r pic.twitter.com/euQXMEft7S – 12:27 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Fun fact: Dimitris Itoudis is speaking English during his timeouts 🗣️
Nick Calathes and Tyler Dorsey were born in 🇺🇸 while there is also American-Israeli assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer.
#EuroBasket – 12:13 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
M-V-P chants ringing out for Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milan.
Really the catalyst for Greece’s 55-42 lead over Croatia – along with new Mav Tyler Dorsey. – 12:11 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
After the first half:
🇬🇷 Tyler Dorsey: 2️⃣0️⃣ PTS
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo: 1️⃣2️⃣ PTS
🇭🇷 The whole Croatia team: 3️⃣0️⃣ PTS
😳
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/ZVYPmGu03g – 11:58 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Greece blowing out Croatia at half almost solely off of Tyler Dorsey buckets and a severe mismatch in guard play overall… 12 to 1 in turnovers – 11:51 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Unbelievable: Tyler Dorsey scored 20 points (3/4 2PTS, 4/6 3PTS/ 2/2 FT) in the first half of Croatia – Greece game. Greece is up by +16 (30-46, halftime). #CROGRE #EuroBasket #HellasBasketball pic.twitter.com/wPx5agB5yq – 11:48 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tyler Dorsey in the 1st half vs Croatia
20 points
7-10 FG
4-6 3P
2-2 FT
3 rebounds
Greece leads 46-30 Croatia at half time. #EuroBasket #HellasBasketball #crogre #MFFL – 11:48 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
If Tyler Dorsey comes to Mavs camp and plays like he’s playing for Greece this summer, he’s going to force them to make some decisions they might not have been planning to make. He’s got 18 midway in the 2nd qtr as Greece is blowing out Croatia. #Eurobasket22 – 11:39 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Tyler Dorsey with an unbelievable first half thus far. 18 of Greece’s 34 points.
Just cashed in a corner 3 on a pretty no-look pass from Giannis Antetokounmpo and then got a steal and finished on the break.
That type of guard play will be critical for Greece in this tournament. – 11:36 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A Tyler Dorsey masterclass has broken out in Greece-Croatia. Dude has 18 points for Greece in 12 minutes and has taken over – 11:35 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo has arrived into #EuroBasket with FORCE 😤
pic.twitter.com/bUQookbJgO – 11:29 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Tyler Dorsey got that Greek spelling. Every Adetokubo had to do it too. #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/05U4ONn69V – 11:24 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Giannis remains a frustratingly impossible defensive assignment. He turned it on and Greece has been on a 15-2 run ever since. No timeout from Croatia didn’t help – 11:19 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Croatia running its offense almost exclusively around the midpost. Mixed results, to say the least! Need some dribble penetration badly.
Tyler Dorsey is a gamechanger for Greece. – 11:19 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Really good start by Tyler Dorsey. 8 points and 2-2 from deep. Greece up by 8 (20-12) with 1:44 remaining in the 1st quarter. #HellasBasketball #crogre #EuroBasket – 11:19 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Thanasis from deep!
Giannis made the play and Thanasis scored #HellasBasketball #crogre #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/v2LYZ7Xk9r – 11:14 AM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Giannis just drove the paint – then kicked to Thanasis in the corner to level Greece – Croatia at 10-10. And the Hellas wave reverberated here in Milan. – 11:12 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Thanasis Antetokounmpo brings energy and different vibe on the floor. #croge #EuroBasket #Fearthedeer – 11:11 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
There are not many teams in Eurobasket that can build some semblance of the wall required to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo.
But with Ivica Zubac at the tip of the spear and Dario Saric, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mario Hezonja behind it, Croatia has built a pretty formidable wall. – 11:11 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Announcer just said that Giannis Antetokounmpo has “a great second hand” in Tyler Dorsey, who has the first five Greek points as they play Croatia in the EuroBasket. Dorsey, of course, signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks. Watch on ESPN+ – 11:11 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Georgios Papagiannis and Kostas Antetokounmpo will not be availabe for Greece’s game vs Croatia tonight. #EuroBasket #HellasBasketball – 10:50 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Greek Freak is ready to shine again! #EuroBasket #HellasBasketball #crogre #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/gwtQA4L82f – 10:45 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis and Greece are here. #EuroBasket #HellasBasketball @IONIKOS1972, @SdnaGr pic.twitter.com/Nce7CLf4he – 10:38 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece start Eurobasket competition in one hour.
Mike Budenholzer: “I think there’s just so much pride for him in where he’s from and being Greek and being in Greece…You can feel it. It’s fun to be around.”
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3541907/2022/0… – 10:01 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis’ effect in the streets of Milan… #Eurobasket2022 #HellasBasketball pic.twitter.com/HSKRI8uf9I – 8:35 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
F.O.E. @Kostas_ante13 @Thanasis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/4LJmK5BTZ4 – 8:21 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A quick guide on how to watch Thanasis, Giannis & Kostas Antetokounmpo (& Sandro Mamukelashvili) play in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament 📺📲jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:19 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Business time. #Hellas 💼🇬🇷💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/9DYLOR0p2X – 3:07 PM
Giannis blocked a crucial shot by Ivica Zubac and made a reverse alley-oop jam on the other end (86-82). And it was not the end. Giannis blocked one more shot and finished the game with a 2+1 play. Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo did not have a perfect shooting night, the Greek Freak posted 27 points (9/20 2PT, 0/4 3PT, 9/11 FT), 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks, and 30 EFF. Tyler Dorsey aided him with the same 27 points (4/8 2PT, 5/9 3PT, 4/4 FT), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 27 EFF. -via BasketNews / September 2, 2022
The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this week with Egyptian outlet FilGoal during a trip to Cairo, Egypt to coach campers at a Basketball Without Borders program. Kerr, who was born in Beirut, Lebanon, spent several years living in Cairo as a teenager but had not been back since 1985. During the interview with FilGoal, Kerr was asked which current NBA player (not on the Warriors) he would most like to coach. “[Milwaukee Bucks star] Giannis [Antetokounmpo],” Kerr replied. “I’d love to coach Giannis. He’s a great player, but he also seems like a great person.” -via Larry Brown Sports / September 1, 2022
Despite that fact, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently had some interesting things to say about Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Right now, his game is all physical,” Arenas said. He explained. “I’m saying if you guys had him No. 1 or No. 2, and he does not understand this game yet, that’s scary,” Arenas said. “… Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, whole different player, isn’t he?” -via ahnfiredigital.com / August 31, 2022
The duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyler Dorsey provided an efficient performance to overpower Poland 101-78 (27-10, 23-27, 19-22, 32-19) in the second match of the Acropolis tournament. Giannis led the team with 24 points in almost 23 minutes of play. He shot a whopping 19 free throws, making 12 of them. Overall, the Greek Freak shot the ball only 8 times from the court. -via BasketNews / August 17, 2022
BasketNews: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyler Dorsey and Nick Calathes joined Greek national team practices 🇬🇷 📸 @HellenicBF pic.twitter.com/2jX8QQQUza -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / August 4, 2022
