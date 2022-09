Heat never made a trade offer for Donovan Mitchell?

On Monday, the Knicks came to terms with Barrett on a rookie extension that could bring him as much as $120 million over the next four years. The Jazz, sources say, still wanted to pursue Barrett, even after the extension. But on Tuesday morning, the Cavaliers, upon finding out the Jazz and Knicks had broken off talks, contacted the Jazz. The two sides worked for the next two days and swiftly came to a deal. The Jazz, according to sources, did not go back to the Knicks to give them an opportunity to beat Cleveland’s offer. -via The Athletic / September 2, 2022