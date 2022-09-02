Heat never made a trade offer for Donovan Mitchell?

NBA Central: The Miami Heat never made an offer for Donovan Mitchell, per @Gambo987 pic.twitter.com/pc6Dq5rMAj
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
As @Kelsey Russo wrote, the Donovan Mitchell trade was a Statement – capital S merited.
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz reported to have traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Dissecting the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster w/ @Bobby Marks: Cavs outlook, NYK missing out, Utah wiping the slate clean, what happens now w/ Russ/Lakers, much more:
Lowe Post podcast: Dissecting the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster w/ @Bobby Marks: Cavs outlook, NYK missing out, Utah wiping the slate clean, what happens now w/ Russ/Lakers, much more:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA world reacts to Donovan Mitchell trade to Cavaliers
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Cleveland Cavaliers' salary cap situation after the Donovan Mitchell trade:
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Did the Knicks blow it with Donovan Mitchell? Should Tom Brady choose family over football? A wild Ohtani debate & more! Guests: @JaycrawfordCLE @Ric Bucher @corryjoel
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Hold the Heat angst, Donovan Mitchell price tag was absurd.
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Donovan Mitchell shares photo of himself in a Cavs jersey as a youngster
David Locke @DLocke09
To discuss the reported Donovan Mitchell trade.
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The Cavs acquired a superstar in Donovan Mitchell and gave up three players and three first-round picks to do so. What grade do you give them for the trade?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell is headed to Cleveland. The Utah Jazz are headed to a rebuild. And the New York Knicks are without the star they had been seeking. How did it all go down? The story on what was a crazy process, is here
David Locke @DLocke09
Going to do a live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ on the reports of a Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland trade.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 DONOVAN MITCHELL TRADE REACTION (WHY AM I YELLING?!?)
🔘 The Trade (0:30)
🔘 Cavs (2:17)
🔘 Jazz (17:48)
🔘 Knicks, Russ, Lakers (33:27)
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Fresh details on Cleveland's shocking acquisition of Donovan Mitchell, and taking your questions on @getcallin at noon ET.
Knicks fans, this will be a safe space:
Knicks fans, this will be a safe space:
callin.com/room/inside-th… – 10:57 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Readers react to Heat losing out on Donovan Mitchell
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
The future looks bright in Cleveland:
Donovan Mitchell: has averaged 20+ points in every season of his career
Darius Garland: 1 of 5 players with 20 PPG & 8 APG in 2021-22
Jarrett Allen: 1 of 2 players with 15 PPG & 65% FG in 2021-22
Evan Mobley: led all rookies in reb & blk – 10:30 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs made a blockbuster trade yesterday for Donovan Mitchell, cementing their status in the East
theathletic.com/3560627/2022/0… – 10:19 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
On the podcast, I asked @TheBoxAndOne_ if the timing was right for the Cavs to dive in and spend a lot of assets on Donovan Mitchell.
I thought his answer on why it makes sense was pretty outstanding.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat doesn't land Donovan Mitchell, now has less reason to withhold Herro extension. And Crowder looms as option, but it's complicated:
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
'Cavs are going to be a powerhouse:' Fans react to blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade #Cavs
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: NYK felt some of its offers to Utah were – at the least – objectively on par w/offer Jazz accepted from CLE for Donovan Mitchell. Some included 3 unprotected firsts. Some included RJ Barrett. More on that & the potential fallout for NYK here:
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: Cleveland #Cavaliers trade for NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Donovan Mitchell trade didn't just happen out of nowhere. The decision for the Utah Jazz to trade their star guard was part of a saga that unfolded over many months. Here's a look back at some of the key events from this year.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Hold the Heat angst, Donovan Mitchell price tag was absurd. There was no need for Heat to act from a position of desperation, to make a move for the sake of making a move. But there also has to be an acceptance of greater challenges ahead.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
If Donovan Mitchell landing in Cleveland impacts the Sixers and is Jordan Poole worth a max contract
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
After the shock Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cavs, how does the Celtics’ top spot in the east look now?
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Cavs swooped in to get Donovan Mitchell Thursday, ending the dreams of Knicks fans & bolstering their own expectations in the east. How did this all shake out for Cleveland, Utah & NY? We panelize, with myself, @Sam Amick & @Joe Vardon, in @TheAthletic:
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Donovan Mitchell traded to Cavs after Knicks had been the leading suitor for the 3-time all-star. The price was high — was patience correct?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Readers react to Heat losing out on Donovan Mitchell. Latest "Ask Ira"
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked to @CWilliamson44 about Knicks' belief that they made offers that were equal to – or better than – what CLE gave Utah for Donovan Mitchell. And why, even with that, NYK needs to win games this season to avoid fallout from not landing Mitchell:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Winners and losers in Donovan Mitchell trade to Cavaliers
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport NBA Insiders: New York Knicks 'Whiffed on a Softball' in Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks
Dan Favale @danfavale
me: *trying to parse through the reports on what the knicks' best offer for donovan mitchell actually was*
Ian Begley @IanBegley
In talks w/Utah, NYK felt they made offers that were – at the least – objectively on par with offer Jazz accepted from CLE for Donovan Mitchell. Some included 3 unprotected firsts. Some included RJ Barrett. More on that & the potential fallout for NYK:
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs made a big bet Thursday. On Donovan Mitchell. On themselves. On their future. And after this gutsy trade, the future is now
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Donovan Mitchell can teach us a lot about the Cavs. And the Cavs can teach us a lot about Donovan Mitchell:
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Recorded a few hours ago: Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks and I dissect the Donovan Mitchell trade: Cavs outlook, whether NYK blew it (and what they may have offered), what it means for Russ/Lakers, more:
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It’s win or bust for the Cavaliers now”
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ and I talked everything Donovan Mitchell.
-Mitchell’s fit w/ CLE
-Timing of the deal vs. CLE’s contention window
-CLE’s offer better than reported NYK deal?
-The Knicks of it all
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat doesn’t land Donovan Mitchell, now has less reason to withhold Herro extension: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:53 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
almost every nba content creator ive scrolled past on the timeline has their proprietary donovan mitchell content published on a platform outside of twitter. times really have changed. 🙁 – 8:50 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: The Cavs landed Donovan Mitchell.
They should be thrilled.
The Knicks refused to pay Utah’s asking price.
They should be happy, too.
si.com/nba/2022/09/02… – 8:38 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Instant reaction to the Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cavs
🏀 How Mitchell’s skillset will contribute to a rising Cavs team
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith is not happy about the Donovan Mitchell trade https://t.co/qYtkV69uYa pic.twitter.com/gjR00C6jST – 8:30 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Donovan Mitchell to the Wizards was as likely as me making the Capital City Go-Go 😂 – 8:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: A 5-on-5 on today’s true blockbuster deal with @Bobby Marks, @Andrew Lopez, @Nick Friedell and @Jamal Collier, as we looked at all sides of the Donovan Mitchell trade. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Is there a move for the Suns in the wake of the Donovan Mitchell trade? I gave my (mixed) thoughts on 2 potential trade targets in Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan Clarkson on today’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast:
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
🚨 A look at the Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cleveland 🚨
youtu.be/JpPmqP3Nz6g
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Another one note: how comfortable did Donovan Mitchell feel, playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the previous years?
23.8 points
3.7 rebounds
4.2 assists
1 steal
55.3% FG
49.2% 3P
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
New Woj Pod: How Cleveland — and not New York — landed All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Who won the Donovan Mitchell trade? 🤔
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Donovan Mitchell joins ambitious Cavs after Knicks balk at parting ways with RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes (full trade details of what Knicks turned down inside) sports.yahoo.com/donovan-mitche… – 7:45 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
How good are the Cavaliers with Donovan Mitchell? @David Thorpe‘s quick reaction, free for all: truehoop.com/p/cleveland-ca… – 7:24 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Donovan Mitchell trade…
Winners:
Cavs, Jazz, LeBron, Bogdanovic, Conley, Ainge, Love, Dan Gilbert, First Take tomorrow morning
Losers:
Knicks, Wembanyama Sweepstakes, Westbrook, Pacers, East playoff contenders, 2023 All-Star in Salt Lake, Sam Presti’s draft mojo – 7:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: @Danny Leroux joins to discuss the shocking Donovan Mitchell trade to Cleveland. It’s times like this that Dunc’d On Prime was made for. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
So after a summer of intrigue…
Kevin Durant is still a Net
And Donovan Mitchell is still NOT a Knick pic.twitter.com/goJLNd7RJW – 7:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK was unwilling to meet Utah’s asking price for Donovan Mitchell, which at one point included RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, 3 unprotected first round picks, additional draft compensation & another young Knick. NYK’s decision comes with significant risk: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 6:53 PM
NYK was unwilling to meet Utah’s asking price for Donovan Mitchell, which at one point included RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, 3 unprotected first round picks, additional draft compensation & another young Knick. NYK’s decision comes with significant risk: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 6:53 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
donovan mitchell being so stoked to play on the cavs is melting my heart waaaay more than i’d have thought. just really, really, super fucking cool – 6:52 PM
donovan mitchell being so stoked to play on the cavs is melting my heart waaaay more than i’d have thought. just really, really, super fucking cool – 6:52 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
With Donovan Mitchell gone, the Jazz rebuild is underway. But how long will it take? https://t.co/z4NlrDA55A pic.twitter.com/nLF0QpMc7X – 6:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New job BSJ: Donovan Mitchell traded to Cleveland: What this means for the Celtics bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/09/01/don… – 6:40 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Knicks fans after the Donovan Mitchell news 😂 pic.twitter.com/m0OBo7aa5z – 6:38 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
So the Giants release Blake Martinez and Donovan Mitchell is traded to the Cavaliers.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Summer 2025. The Thunder have broken through to make the top 6. The Jazz showed promise before fading and then losing in the Play-In Tournament.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Have to again reiterate how enjoyable Donovan Mitchell was to cover.
I thought he handled his meteoric rise to stardom incredibly well and was always willing to interact fans and the media.
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast on the Donovan Mitchell trade to Cavs (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/eme… – 6:23 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’ll be live on @getcallin at Noon ET to go inside Cleveland’s stunning blockbuster that landed Donovan Mitchell.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
After Knicks pursuit, Donovan Mitchell headed to Cavaliers in trade — For the best? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:17 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST is going live for the Donovan Mitchell deal. Talking that, the Cavs, the Jazz, the Knicks, and all of the associated pieces.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Donovan Mitchell reportedly traded to Cavaliers: LeBron James, Darius Garland, more react to blockbuster deal
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with Collin Sexton’s 4-year, $72M sign-and-trade and more: Cleveland #Cavaliers trade for NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Donovan Mitchell/Collin Sexton blasphemy starter pack pic.twitter.com/huHVTj2Lmh – 5:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Cleveland Cavaliers landing three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz: es.pn/3AA2QD2 – 5:41 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Donovan Mitchell is better than an uninjured Collin Sexton. I guess you just have to decide if he’s Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Ogbaji, three unprotected first-rounders, two pick swaps and $63 million more in salary better than an uninjured Collin Sexton. – 5:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz have gotten seven first-round picks, three pick swaps, and nine players coming back their way. And there could be more to come soon, as the franchise continues its massive overhaul. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Donovan Mitchell Trade Impact from @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/urgigwFkgx – 5:32 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Colin Sexton Points Gained over the years
18-19: -1.3
19-20: -.2
20-21: +.1
21-22: 11 games
Donovan Mitchell Points Gained
17-18: -.6
18-19: -1.0
19-20: -.3
20-21: -.1
21-22: +.3 – 5:30 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Some of the top Twitter reactions to the Utah Jazz’s trade of Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/B0n04UhoPf pic.twitter.com/WbQUTWWVpI – 5:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Immediate impact of the Donovan Mitchell trade from a betting perspective, via @betonline_ag:
– Cavs’ titles odds: 125/1 to 25/1
– Cavs to win East odds: 60/1 to 12/1
– Jazz title odds: 250/1 to 500/1
– Jazz to win West odds: 100/1 to 200/1 – 5:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
If you’re a Bulls fan, Donovan Mitchell joining the Cavaliers’ core seems more daunting than the three-time All-Star guard joining the Knicks.
The already loaded Eastern Conference just got tougher.
Column for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:52 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Updated news piece on #Cavs acquiring Donovan Mitchell in trade with the Jazz in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round draft picks and two pick swaps
theathletic.com/3559286/2022/0… – 4:48 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Crowdsourcing your favorite Donovan Mitchell moments. On the court, off the court, whatever. Hit me – 4:44 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
What a moment for the Cavs. They haven’t won a playoff series without LeBron James in uniform since 1998 … and now they have: Darius Garland/Donovan Mitchell backcourt + Evan Mobley/Jarrett Allen frontline + Kevin Love as the seen-it-all sage.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Collin Sexton signs four-year deal with Jazz after being moved in Donovan Mitchell trade, per report
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW Heat doesn’t land Donovan Mitchell, now has less reason to withhold Herro extension before Oct. 18 deadline. PLUS Crowder, where Heat stands: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:38 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Cavaliers’ over/under win total on @DKSportsbook jumped from 42.5 to 46.5 following the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell.
Cleveland slots in as the projected No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. – 4:36 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cleveland #Cavaliers trade for NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 4:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Okay. Donovan Mitchell is off the board. Bradley Beal has re-signed and has a no-trade clause. Let’s pretend the Nets situation remains stable.
Who’s the next star to hit the trade market? – 4:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Me realizing that the next time Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert could be teammates again is if LeBron or Steph draft them on the same team for the 2023 All-Star Game… which will be played in 🧂 Lake City Utah 😆😐 pic.twitter.com/iOC8V2NvQb – 4:26 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Donovan Mitchell has reportedly been dealt to Cleveland!
Hear why @adaniels33 loves the move for the Cleveland Cavaliers
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/XCZJXIqtGa – 4:25 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: A closer look at the Donovan Mitchell trade and how it creates a new wildcard for the Celtics and the rest of the East for years to come: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
-Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade shocker
-What do we expect from the Cavs?
-Danny Ainge’s masterclass
-Jazz fans therapy session
-What do the Knicks do now?
Talking about it all + taking your calls. Join us!
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Although the story will be the Knicks choosing RJ Barrett over Donovan Mitchell, the more appropriate comp here is the player they signed for $100 million who plays the same position, Jalen Brunson. …Brunson’s signing made Mitchell an awkward fit. – 4:18 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
EMERGENCY LIVE POD ON THE DONOVAN MITCHELL TRADE @HardwoodKnocks ⬇️
https://t.co/vyZ3g26Bds pic.twitter.com/mJzXoiuWDt – 4:17 PM
EMERGENCY LIVE POD ON THE DONOVAN MITCHELL TRADE @HardwoodKnocks ⬇️
https://t.co/vyZ3g26Bds pic.twitter.com/mJzXoiuWDt – 4:17 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Remember when rookie Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert led Utah to an upset playoff series win over the OK3 of Russ/PG/Melo?
Doesn’t feel that long ago, right?
Not a single player nor head coach remains from either of those Thunder and Jazz teams. – 4:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Hawks got Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young
The Cavs got Donovan Mitchell to pair with Darius Garland
and the Knicks… got Jalen Brunson to pair with RJ Barrett – 4:14 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
This is a good trade for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Donovan Mitchell is immediately their best player, but the young core of Garland, Allen, and Mobley is very impressive.
Only question is how long Mitchell will be happy in Cleveland. – 4:11 PM
This is a good trade for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Donovan Mitchell is immediately their best player, but the young core of Garland, Allen, and Mobley is very impressive.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The offensive development of Evan Mobley is the key to unlocking championship upside for the Cavaliers with Donovan Mitchell. – 4:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jazz reportedly trade Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers for Sexton, Markkanen, three first-round picks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/01/jaz… – 4:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
For those who insist on questioning Miami letting another one get away, consider being New York, thinking you were getting a Donovan Mitchell homecoming, hoarding pics, and now scrambling for a way to make the play-in round. – 4:04 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Cleveland Cavaliers now have an All-Star backcourt in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, All-Star center Jarrett Allen, and a future All-Star in Evan Mobley all under contract for at least the next three seasons. Cavs have put themselves in position to be contenders in the East – 4:03 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
The idea of Donovan Mitchell coming home to New York was romantic, but the Knicks preserving their assets will be way more beneficial in the long run.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Donovan Mitchell – Age 25
Jarrett Allen – Age 24
Darius Garland – Age 22
Evan Mobley – Age 21
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland is suddenly a major force in the East, adding three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell — with three years left on his contract — to a lineup that includes two All-Stars — Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen — and a future All-Star with Evan Mobley. – 4:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
as of the time of this tweet, heres what Utah got for Donovan Mitchell + Gobert:
• Malik Beasley
• THT
• Stanley Johnson
• Bolmaro
• Walker Kessler
• Vanderbilt
• Markkanen
• Agbaji
• Sexton
• ’23 1RD
• ’25 1RD x2
• ’26 swap x2
• ’27 1RD x2
• ’28 swap
Evan Sidery @esidery
In total, here’s what the Jazz received for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason:
Seven first-round picks
Three pick swaps
Collin Sexton
Lauri Markkanen
Ochai Agbaji
Jarred Vanderbilt
Leandro Bolmaro
Walker Kessler
Talen Horton-Tucker
Malik Beasley
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Talking heads yesterday:
“Even if the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell, they’ll still be an 8 seed, so NY would be stupid if they traded a lot for him.”
Talking heads today:
“LOLKnicks!!! Those bums screwed up again! They weren’t willing to trade picks and players for Mitchell?!??” – 3:58 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Danny Ainge’s haul for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell:
Seven unprotected first round picks
Three first round pick swaps
Ochair Agbaji (No. 14 pick in 2022)
Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022)
Jarred Vanderbilt
Lauri Markkanen
Collin Sexton
Malik Beasley
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Donovan Mitchell led all volume scorers in pick and roll scoring efficiency during the 2021-22 regular season. – 3:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
In some previous talks with Utah, Knicks had been unwilling to give up three unprotected first-round picks in a package for Donovan Mitchell. Per ESPN, Cavs landed Mitchell for a package that includes three unprotected first round picks and two first round pick swaps. – 3:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Special live @FrontOfficeShow coming in just a bit. @Trevor_Lane and I will break down the HUGE Donovan Mitchell trade.
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
#Breaking: The Cavaliers have traded Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first round picks and swapped to picks with the Utah Jazz in order to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, according to reports.
Photo: AP pic.twitter.com/91iEsDsZXm – 3:54 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
My initial thought is that Utah is relying on Donovan Mitchell possibly leaving Cleveland in 3 years.
For right now, this is a home run trade for Cleveland. – 3:53 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
MID-#EUROBASKET TRADE: Donovan Mitchell goes to Cavs, Markkanen among others moves to Utah
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:52 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Is it too soon to say that the Knicks did the right thing here not caving in for Donovan Mitchell? Hard to pass on a star on the market – particularly a high-scoring one from NY – but if it was going to cost Barrett and Ainge demanding a bucket of picks, too high a price. – 3:51 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Cavs fans right now seeing their team with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley pic.twitter.com/RMjUWNJWVX – 3:49 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Word was New York’s final, best offer for Donovan Mitchell included two unprotected first-round picks. Cleveland’s ultimate package features three, plus two pick swaps that are also unprotected, sources said. Utah always made it clear they were hunting for future draft capital. – 3:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I thought it was really important for the Knicks to get Donovan Mitchell here and now because in the not-too-distant future, they’re gonna be bidding on stars in the trade market with Oklahoma City and Houston, who have way more to offer.
This is a massive failure on their part. – 3:46 PM
I thought it was really important for the Knicks to get Donovan Mitchell here and now because in the not-too-distant future, they’re gonna be bidding on stars in the trade market with Oklahoma City and Houston, who have way more to offer.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
My biggest question about this deal: Does Donovan Mitchell want to be in Cleveland? – 3:46 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Utah Jazz reportedly trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers https://t.co/8DjcFWmFN6 pic.twitter.com/HmDKt2ZW3F – 3:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz complete their teardown, trading star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland in exchange for a package highlighted by three unprotected first-round picks, two pick swaps, and three player. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:43 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Cavaliers’ new lineup has real potential for a deep postseason run:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 3:42 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
My understanding was the Cavaliers had made a compelling offer for Donovan Mitchell and the @Utah Jazz had initially rejected the deal.
Have to imagine they had their sights set on RJ Barrett and when that fell through they reengaged with the Cavaliers. – 3:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
League source confirms Cavs finalizing trade for Donovan Mitchell. In talks w/NYK, Utah had sought RJ Barrett in packages. NYK extended Barrett earlier in week, complicating talks, opening window for others like CLE, who had pulled out of talks last week. ESPN 1st on Mitchell/CLE – 3:42 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. – 3:42 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Donovan Mitchell made the playoffs the last 5 seasons w/ Jazz. He lost in 1st rd 3 times, won 3 games total in the 2nd rd. Will it be any different in East w/ Cleveland? – 3:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell. – 3:41 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Eat your heart out NY! The Cleveland Cavaliers snuck in and got Donovan Mitchell! #NBA – 3:40 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Cleveland will send Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji to Utah in the package for Donovan Mitchell, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 3:39 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Knicks fans: “Donavan Mitchell is OTW, let’s goooo 😤”
The Cavs: *actually trade for Donovan Mitchell*
Knicks fans: pic.twitter.com/VPbNH5mWEx – 3:38 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Report from @Adrian Wojnarowski that the Utah Jazz have traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. This matches talk around the league this morning. Will have more when I can. Boarding a plane – 3:36 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Leon Rose has just announced RJ Barrett’s extension just as it is reported by ESPN Donovan Mitchell is headed to Cleveland. – 3:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN. – 3:33 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: Outlined the two biggest questions facing the Knicks if and when they swing a deal for Donovan Mitchell si.com/nba/2022/09/01… – 12:16 PM
At the end of the day, according to sources, the Knicks would not part with the third unprotected first round pick the Jazz wanted in a package that would have been headlined by small forward RJ Barrett, which had become a snag point in talks for an extended period of time. -via The Athletic / September 2, 2022
As recently as last week, the Cavaliers put an offer on the table to the Jazz concerning Mitchell. The Jazz liked that offer but wanted to continue negotiating with the Knicks, with whom they were still in talks. Those talks reached the serious stage over the weekend, according to league sources, and actually came close to completion. The two sides were close enough, according to sources, that the Jazz had come to a package that they could live with. That package would have brought Barrett to Utah, but the deal didn’t get finished. -via The Athletic / September 2, 2022
On Monday, the Knicks came to terms with Barrett on a rookie extension that could bring him as much as $120 million over the next four years. The Jazz, sources say, still wanted to pursue Barrett, even after the extension. But on Tuesday morning, the Cavaliers, upon finding out the Jazz and Knicks had broken off talks, contacted the Jazz. The two sides worked for the next two days and swiftly came to a deal. The Jazz, according to sources, did not go back to the Knicks to give them an opportunity to beat Cleveland’s offer. -via The Athletic / September 2, 2022
