Jazz now engaged in trade conversations around Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson

The Jazz are, according to sources, also engaged in trade conversations around its remaining pieces, namely veterans forward Bojan Bogdanovic, guard Mike Conley and guard Jordan Clarkson.
Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Bojan Bogdanovic found out this is a travel in FIBA ball. #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/OtNexoF7uI – 11:18 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
There are not many teams in Eurobasket that can build some semblance of the wall required to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo.
But with Ivica Zubac at the tip of the spear and Dario Saric, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mario Hezonja behind it, Croatia has built a pretty formidable wall. – 11:11 AM
There are not many teams in Eurobasket that can build some semblance of the wall required to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns reportedly interested in Bojan Bogdanovic sportando.basketball/en/suns-report… – 10:12 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns are reportedly interested in Bojan Bogdanovic. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about a potential trade-off from defense to sheer offensive firepower: https://t.co/2DR70oin3I pic.twitter.com/BPLy2M96H0 – 10:03 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns are reportedly interested in Bojan Bogdanovic. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about a potential trade-off from defense to sheer offensive firepower: https://t.co/2DR70ozYsi pic.twitter.com/BmTFsriQez – 10:03 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇭🇷 Bojan Bogdanovic thinks this #EuroBasket will be his last championship wearing the Croatian jersey 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LSRb7OUwsQ – 3:55 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
You always need to bear in mind team fit and actually watch the film to know for sure, but for those wondering about the potential trade-off from Bojan Bogdanovic’s offense to defense, the picture The Bball Index paints is…not great! pic.twitter.com/diHZjh4TVg – 3:45 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Is there a move for the Suns in the wake of the Donovan Mitchell trade? I gave my (mixed) thoughts on 2 potential trade targets in Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan Clarkson on today’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast:
Is there a move for the Suns in the wake of the Donovan Mitchell trade? I gave my (mixed) thoughts on 2 potential trade targets in Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan Clarkson on today’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast:
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Donovan Mitchell trade…
Winners:
Cavs, Jazz, LeBron, Bogdanovic, Conley, Ainge, Love, Dan Gilbert, First Take tomorrow morning
Losers:
Donovan Mitchell trade…
Winners:
Cavs, Jazz, LeBron, Bogdanovic, Conley, Ainge, Love, Dan Gilbert, First Take tomorrow morning
Losers:
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Jazz are nowhere close to done as they kick off their full-scale rebuild. Multiple veterans will likely be shipped out over the next few months:
Bojan Bogdanovic
Jordan Clarkson
Mike Conley
Malik Beasley
The Jazz are nowhere close to done as they kick off their full-scale rebuild. Multiple veterans will likely be shipped out over the next few months:
Bojan Bogdanovic
Jordan Clarkson
Mike Conley
Malik Beasley
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Players Utah could still trade:
Bojan Bogdanovic: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Jarred Vanderbilt: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Jordan Clarkson: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Mike Conley: Seconds+salary filler
Lauri Markkanen: Seconds+salary filler
Players Utah could still trade:
Bojan Bogdanovic: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Jarred Vanderbilt: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Jordan Clarkson: Worth a protected 1st-rounder
Mike Conley: Seconds+salary filler
Lauri Markkanen: Seconds+salary filler
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
It’ll be a glorious tank for the Utah Jazz. This roster is so weak:
Conley / Clarkson / Butler
Sexton / Beasley / Agbaji
Bogdanovic / THT
Vanderbilt / Markkanen
Kessler / Gay
It’ll be a glorious tank for the Utah Jazz. This roster is so weak:
Conley / Clarkson / Butler
Sexton / Beasley / Agbaji
Bogdanovic / THT
Vanderbilt / Markkanen
Kessler / Gay
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Gotta think clock now ticking on Conley, Bogdanovic, Clarkson. Maybe Beasley, Vanderbilt, Markkanen, but they’re young enough that maybe they hang around. – 3:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Curious to see what Collin Sexton’s new deal winds up being for. Might also be in the Suns’s best interest to be curious about the availability of Jordan Clarkson and/or Jarred Vanderbilt! – 3:42 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans roster moves: Signed WR Chris Conley, RB Royce Freeman, CB Isaac Yiadom to active roster. Placed LB Christian Harris, S Tavierre Thomas & TE Teagan Quitoriano on IR. Signed FB Paul Quessenberry to practice squad. – 2:03 PM
Jordan Clarkson @JordanClarksons
Jordan Clarkson – Manila Man Ep.3 youtu.be/HfDfAfnePAw via @YouTube – 10:18 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Utah still has coveted veteran trade asserts, including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr. They’ll approach an Oklahoma City-esque haul of draft assets once they’re done dealing. Jazz consider Markkanen, Sexton and Agbaji keepers for their rebuilding roster. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 1, 2022
Tony Jones: I know that the Jazz have talked to teams about Mike Conley. I don’t know how much of a market there is remaining for Mike Conley. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 20, 2022
As such, according to one source familiar with the team’s thinking, there is no push forthcoming from the Lakers’ side to swap Talen Horton-Tucker (as rumored) for Patrick Beverley, who ranks as one of Utah’s very available veterans alongside Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanović and Jordan Clarkson. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 15, 2022
The Philippines overcame a shaky start and then picked Saudi Arabia apart with methodical precision, 84-46, to get back on track in the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers. Gilas rode the hot hand of Jordan Clarkson, treating 19,829 souls at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City to a scintillating performance that included thunderous dunks, long-distance triples and emphatic blocks. The Filipino-American NBA star finished with 23 points, six rebounds, and six assists. -via Inquirer.net / August 29, 2022
Gilas Pilipinas looked its best in months with NBA player Jordan Clarkson in tow, but Lebanon still proved to be the superior team. Clarkson saw his sizzling FIBA debut go down the drain as the Lebanese banked on Wael Arakji late to hack out an 85-81 win in the World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Beirut on Thursday, August 25 -via Rappler / August 25, 2022
The Phoenix Suns have interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported Thursday evening. Phoenix reportedly reached out to the Jazz about the 33-year-old following Utah’s trade of All-Star Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. The Jazz are rebuilding after dealing Mitchell and All-Star center Rudy Gobert this offseason, but they still have tradable veteran pieces on the roster. -via Arizona’s Sports Page / September 2, 2022
The Lakers, I’m told, continue to hold firm on their position that they will agree to surrender both of their future firsts in the same deal only if the trade makes them a certified contender. Does a three-teamer that routes, say, Utah’s Bojan Bogdanović and New York’s Evan Fournier to the Lakers rise to that level? -via marcstein.substack.com / August 28, 2022
