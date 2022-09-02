Knicks to pivot to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
A poll based on Today’s Locked on Thunder podcast: Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander be a member of the Thunder the next time the team is a true contender? – 12:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s future with the OKC Thunder
🏀 The positive spin
🏀 The negative spin
🏀 Finding the reality spin
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoW37hY pic.twitter.com/IclHCDpglL – 10:30 AM
Vivek Jacob: Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to the Canada senior men’s roster for tonight’s game, replacing Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Cory Joseph who are unavailable. -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / August 29, 2022
Five NBA players highlight Canada’s 12-man roster for the team’s World Cup qualifying game Thursday night against Argentina. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Detroit Pistons Cory Joseph and Kelly Olynyk, Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell were among the dozen named following Canada’s training camp in Victoria, B.C. -via Toronto Star / August 25, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Canada’s roster for tonight’s qualifier vs Argentina in Victoria: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, Cory Joseph, Kevin Pangos, Melvin Ejim, Phil Scrubb, Thomas Scrubb, Kassius Robertson, Zach Edey, Kalif Young. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / August 25, 2022
